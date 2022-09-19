ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
digitalspy.com

Colin Farrell's new movie gets 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating after rave first reviews

Fresh off its Venice International Film Festival debut, Colin Farrell's new movie The Banshees of Inisherin has landed a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes. The film, from writer and director Martin McDonagh, puts together the same team of his 2008 black comedy In Bruges, with The Batman star and Brendan Gleeson (Paddington 2, the Harry Potter films) once again in the lead roles.
Deadline

Regé-Jean Page & Glen Powell To Star In ‘Butch Cassidy & The Sundance Kid’-Inspired Series At Amazon

Regé-Jean Page and Glen Powell are set to star in a series inspired by Butch Cassidy and The Sundance Kid for Amazon. The streamer has handed the untitled project a straight-to-series order. It comes from Joe and Anthony Russo’s AGBO. Deals are not yet done. Bridgerton star Page, who starred in the Russo’s The Gray Man, is expected to play Butch Cassidy with Top Gun: Maverick star is set to play the Sundance Kid in the series, which is reportedly set in an alternate America. The Russos will exec produce with Kaz and Ryan Firpo writing the script and exec producing alongside Page...
thedigitalfix.com

Nope scene is even scarier without any CGI

Jordan Peele’s latest critically-acclaimed film, Nope, took aim at the Hollywood industry and our fascination with spectacles. While the main plot of the thriller movie involved an attempt to capture a shot of ‘Jean Jacket’ — a supernatural, man-eating creature initially thought to be a UFO — an important subplot that predates the events of Nope is the incident on Gordy’s Home: a fictional comedy series starring a monkey who went on a violent rampage and mauled several castmates.
Outsider.com

‘Indiana Jones 5’: Harrison Ford’s Return Is ‘Brilliant,’ Costar Mads Mikkelsen Says

The very first Indiana Jones film premiered in 1981, starring Harrison Ford as the titular character. Entitled Raiders of the Lost Ark, the film introduced us to Dr. Henry Walton “Indiana” Jones, a fictional archaeology professor whose daring adventures take him to faraway places where he fights larger-than-life enemies in his quests to retrieve various ancient artifacts.
Variety

Ralph Eggleston, Pixar Animator Behind ‘For the Birds’ and ‘Toy Story,’ Dies at 56

Ralph Eggleston, an Academy Award-winning animator, art director and production designer at Pixar Animation Studios, died on Monday after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 56 years old. Eggleston won the animated short film Oscar for writing and directing the 2001 Pixar film “For the Birds.” Pixar tweeted a tribute to him, saying, “Pixar and the world will be forever grateful.” The animator also served as art director on the original “Toy Story,” and his work as an artist has been seen on numerous Pixar films including “Monsters, Inc.,” “Finding Nemo,” “Wall-E,” “Cars,” “The Incredibles” and “Inside Out.” His final...
IGN

The Little Mermaid Trailer: Live-Action and Animated Side by Side Comparison

Disney just revealed the first The Little Mermaid trailer for its upcoming live-action remake of the classic animated movie. Revealed at D23 2022, Disney shared the first teaser featuring the return of Ariel the mermaid, who will be played by Halle Bailey in the film. And we've got a side-by-side comparison of the live-action Little Mermaid and the classic Disney animation version.
digitalspy.com

Riverdale star lands next lead movie role in horror remake

Riverdale star Madelaine Petsch has joined the cast of horror remake The Strangers. The actress, who fans will know as Cheryl Blossom on The CW series, is set to appear in the movie alongside Cruel Summer's Froy Gutierrez and Hillbilly Elegy's Gabriel Basso, according to Deadline. The Strangers follows a...
wegotthiscovered.com

A new Stephen King adaptation is coming to Netflix this October

A piece of Stephen King‘s writing getting adapted for the screen has effectively become life’s third certainty at this rate; indeed, the Steven King adaptation train has been full speed ahead for almost fifty years now, having kicked off with 1976’s Carrie all the way up to Firestarter just a few months ago.
Deadline

Nick Frost & Lena Headey To Play Stranded Couple Up Against A Serial Killer In Thriller ‘Svalta’

EXCLUSIVE: Nick Frost (Hot Fuzz) and Lena Headey (Game Of Thrones) have been cast as the leads in comedic thriller Svalta, which will reteam the two actors after they starred together in Fighting With My Family. Scheduled to shoot in Finland next year, the film will follow a family on their summer vacation to a remote island with a dark past. There, they discover that a serial killer is on the loose and that unfortunately for them, the hostile locals have no interest in helping them. Pic will be directed by Steffen Haars and Flip van der Kuil and is written by Brit comedy actor Frost who...
The Hollywood Reporter

AFI Fest Sets Red Carpet Premieres Including ‘Bardo,’ ‘Pinocchio’ and ‘She Said’

The American Film Institute’s Los Angeles-based film festival AFI Fest has revealed this year’s crop of red carpet galas including films from Alejandro González Iñárritu, Guillermo del Toro, Maria Schrader and Florian Zeller. As previously announced, AFI Fest will open with the world premiere of Apple’s Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me on Nov. 2 and close four days later with the U.S. premiere of Universal Pictures’ and Amblin Entertainment’s The Fabelmans from Steven Spielberg.More from The Hollywood ReporterEvents of the Week: 'Andor,' 'Blonde' and MoreSelena Gomez Documentary 'My Mind and Me' to Open AFI Fest'The Music Man,' Starring Hugh...
ComicBook

Original Hellraiser Star Doug Bradley Turned Down Cameo in New Reboot

Actor Doug Bradley debuted as the lead Cenobite in the original Hellraiser, going on to reprise his role seven more times in subsequent sequels, but director of the upcoming Hulu reboot David Bruckner confirmed that Bradley turned down a cameo in the film that was offered to him. It's currently unclear if Bradley was offered the chance to appear as a demonic figure in the new adaptation of Clive Barker's The Hellbound Heart or if he would have appeared as a more humanlike character, though it seems like Bradley is happy to allow an entirely new generation to put their own spin on that universe. The new Hellraiser lands on Hulu on October 7th.
Deadline

Daniela Taplin Lundberg’s Stay Gold Features Launches ‘Hollywood Gold’ Podcast On Iconic Films; First Season To Explore Titles Including ‘American Beauty’, ‘Election’ And ‘Thelma & Louise’

EXCLUSIVE: Producer Daniela Taplin Lundberg’s Stay Gold Features has announced the launch of Hollywood Gold, a new talk show podcast that will pull back the curtain on the making of some of the industry’s most iconic movies, through interviews with notable producers and filmmakers. The series will profile a wide range of films and feature conversations with such producers as Fred Roos (The Outsiders), Callie Khouri (Thelma & Louise), Ron Shelton (Bull Durham), Albert Berger and Ron Yerxa (Election), and Bruce Cohen and Dan Jinks (American Beauty). From stories of how the Weinsteins refused to approve the infamous Scream mask, to how...
The Hollywood Reporter

Behind Disney’s Jules Verne-Inspired ‘Strange World’

Disney Animation’s Strange World — for which a new trailer dropped Wednesday — was created to capture the adventure of pulp novels, with inspiration from stories such as Jules Verne’s Journey to the Center of the Earth as well as King Kong. But it’s ultimately a story about family, director Don Hall (an Oscar winner for Big Hero 6) explained during a press event. Co-directed and written by Qui Nguyen, Strange World follows a family of explorers who find themselves in an uncharted land. Searcher Clade, voiced by Jake Gyllenhaal, is described as a brilliant family man — who, as a...
Page Six

Ana de Armas went to Marilyn Monroe’s grave to ask ‘permission’ to film ‘Blonde’

She went above and beyond the grave. Ana de Armas revealed she and the crew behind her upcoming movie, “Blonde,” visited Marilyn Monroe’s grave in Los Angeles and asked her permission to film her life’s story. “We got this big card and everyone in the crew wrote a message to her. Then we went to the cemetery and put it on her grave. We were asking for permission in a way,” the actress, 34, said in an interview with AnOther published on Tuesday. “Everyone felt a huge responsibility, and we were very aware of the side of the story we were going to...
Time Out Global

Kino Tuškanac runs Francis Ford Coppola retrospective

The Zagreb arthouse cinema Kino Tuškanac is showcasing a retrospective of acclaimed US director Francis Ford Coppola. Known for its regular screenings of new international releases, along with old classics and cult films, the theatre in a leafy part of Zagreb now focuses on one of the major auteurs from the New Hollywood movement of the 1970s.
