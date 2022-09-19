ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

'Not making a difference.' Student protestors call for canceling student debt

BOSTON - More than 800,000 Massachusetts residents are expected to be eligible for student debt relief under the Biden administration's plan. "Forgiving loans... a huge help," one University of Massachusetts student told WBZ-TV. It's a sign of relief for Rita, and undergrad student, knowing a portion of her student loans will likely be canceled in coming months. "Every semester, I'm calculating how much loan I'm getting and I think about the future... how much I have to work to pay that off," said another UMass Boston student.  One in nine Massachusetts residents could see up to...
BOSTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: impact of Massachusetts police reform bill

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is digging deeper into a police reform bill that passed in the Bay State in 2020. The trickle-down effects of this new law are now being seen in local police departments, especially small, rural ones. Kevin Hennessey is the chief of the Russell-Montgomery...
MONTGOMERY, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
Local
Massachusetts Education
State
Massachusetts State
City
Worcester, MA
NECN

Toxic Lead Removed From Sinks & Fountains in Vermont Schools

Public health officials in Vermont say schools and child care facilities across the state are now safer, thanks to a program created to remove possible sources of lead poisoning. A 2019 state law required more than 1,600 Vermont schools and child care centers to test for lead wherever water is...
VERMONT STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karyn Polito
Person
Charlie Baker
NECN

Many Mass. Customers Will See a 64% Increase in Their Electric Bills This Winter

National Grid customers are expected to see a 64% increase in their electric bills this winter, the company announced Wednesday. In a press release titled "Winter Customer Savings Initiative," the power company announced that natural gas prices are expected to be significantly higher this winter due to "global conflict, inflation and high demand," which will result in a hefty increase in their electricity rates starting Nov. 1.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Linus K12#Grants Headed#Boston Public Schools#Worcester Public Schools#Commonwealth
WSBS

Is Living in Massachusetts a Good Way to Avoid Climate Change?

I should apologize in advance in case you might be misled by this title because in general, it really impossible for anyone to avoid climate change. It's everywhere and affects everything. However, recently, a recent study showed a list of states that made the list of the '7 Best States to Move to Avoid Climate Change'. Could the Bay State possibly be on this list?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
fallriverreporter.com

AG Healey says agreement struck with Biden Administration to save Massachusetts residents billions on utility bills, cut emissions

BOSTON – Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey today joined a coalition of 17 states, the District of Columbia, and the City of New York in announcing an agreement with the Biden Administration’s Department of Energy that updates energy efficiency standards for 20 categories of common consumer products and commercial equipment, including residential furnaces, microwave ovens, room air conditioners and laundry machines. Industry experts estimate that these new federal standards will save American families more than $600 billion on their utility bills by 2050 and avoid more than 90 million metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions annually by 2040.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WUPE

Is it Legal in Massachusetts to Live in a Tent?

During my time in radio in the southern Berkshires, I've had many guests on the air that have discussed the housing issue that we're facing throughout Berkshire County. All too often whether it's speaking with the folks from Construct Inc. or other local Berkshire County organizations, I'll hear about people that cannot afford to live here. In addition, the wait list for affordable housing is very long and sometimes unrealistic. In the meantime, some folks are finding ways to keep their heads above water by staying in some sort of shelter.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
1420 WBSM

Massachusetts Voter Info Booklet Does Not Include Question 4

By now, you have probably received your red Massachusetts Information For Voters booklet in the mail detailing the 2022 statewide ballot questions to appear on the November 8, 2022, ballot. Be forewarned the booklet is incomplete. The 30-page ballot question guide, published by Secretary of the Commonwealth Willam Francis Galvin,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Keller @ Large: Putting ads about the millionaire's tax to the truth test

BOSTON -- It's one of the most important - and hotly contested - items on your November ballot in Massachusetts -  Question One, which would establish an additional 4% tax on annual taxable incomes of one million dollars or more, with the funds earmarked for education and transportation.But will the money really go there? We put that question to the Truth Test."After years of the very rich paying less in taxes than everyone else, they'll finally pay their fair share," said a TV ad calling for a yes vote on Question One. "Politicians are pushing a tax hike on the November...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy