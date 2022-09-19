Read full article on original website
Safety First? The Game of Tag is Banned at This Massachusetts School
Schools around Massachusetts are tasked with keeping their students safe. In this ever-changing world, it feels harder than ever to do that, but school officials do their best. Their priority is to educate students, yes, but safety is of the utmost importance as well. While we can all agree that...
'Not making a difference.' Student protestors call for canceling student debt
BOSTON - More than 800,000 Massachusetts residents are expected to be eligible for student debt relief under the Biden administration's plan. "Forgiving loans... a huge help," one University of Massachusetts student told WBZ-TV. It's a sign of relief for Rita, and undergrad student, knowing a portion of her student loans will likely be canceled in coming months. "Every semester, I'm calculating how much loan I'm getting and I think about the future... how much I have to work to pay that off," said another UMass Boston student. One in nine Massachusetts residents could see up to...
Electric bills could increase 64% this winter in Massachusetts, National Grid warns
WALTHAM, Mass. — Massachusetts electricity customers could be facing a steep increase in their winter bills, National Grid warned on Wednesday. Citing the high price of natural gas used in generating the power, the utility company said winter electricity rates taking effect on Nov. 1, will be sharply higher than they were last winter.
Getting Answers: impact of Massachusetts police reform bill
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is digging deeper into a police reform bill that passed in the Bay State in 2020. The trickle-down effects of this new law are now being seen in local police departments, especially small, rural ones. Kevin Hennessey is the chief of the Russell-Montgomery...
New energy efficiency standards to help Massachusetts families save money
An agreement was made Wednesday between the Biden administration's Department of Energy and Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey.
Toxic Lead Removed From Sinks & Fountains in Vermont Schools
Public health officials in Vermont say schools and child care facilities across the state are now safer, thanks to a program created to remove possible sources of lead poisoning. A 2019 state law required more than 1,600 Vermont schools and child care centers to test for lead wherever water is...
More Mass. tax relief? Lawmakers return to summer bill that faltered
As Massachusetts officials gear up to distribute almost $3 billion in excess revenues to taxpayers starting in November, questions still loom over the fate of a separate massive economic development and tax relief bill that faltered on Beacon Hill in the final hours of formal lawmaking this summer. “We have...
EV charging stations on highways coming to Massachusetts
MassDOT's Electrical Vehicle (EV) Infrastructure Deployment Plan was approved by the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) on Tuesday as part of the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Program.
Amid Vt. Housing Crisis, Leaders Invest $20 Million to Fix Rundown Homes
With people in many communities across New England grappling with a lack of available housing and sky-high prices — both for rental and ownership options — Vermont has a new tool in its multi-pronged approach to alleviate the pain of what many have labeled a housing crisis. The...
To qualify for Mass. tax refund, you need to meet this upcoming deadline
A crucial tax deadline next month could be the deciding factor on whether Bay Staters qualify to receive hundreds, or possibly thousands, of dollars back in a tax refund from Massachusetts. While state officials issued broad eligibility parameters for the distribution of nearly $3 billion in excess state tax revenues,...
Many Mass. Customers Will See a 64% Increase in Their Electric Bills This Winter
National Grid customers are expected to see a 64% increase in their electric bills this winter, the company announced Wednesday. In a press release titled "Winter Customer Savings Initiative," the power company announced that natural gas prices are expected to be significantly higher this winter due to "global conflict, inflation and high demand," which will result in a hefty increase in their electricity rates starting Nov. 1.
Check If You Are Eligible For Stimulus Checks From Massachusetts Or Not
Massachusetts taxpayers could get hundreds of dollars in monetary relief in November. Gov. Charlie Baker plans to return about $3 billion in excess revenues to eligible residents in the form of a tax refund. The Baker administration has initiated a website to help residents check whether or not they are...
Is Living in Massachusetts a Good Way to Avoid Climate Change?
I should apologize in advance in case you might be misled by this title because in general, it really impossible for anyone to avoid climate change. It's everywhere and affects everything. However, recently, a recent study showed a list of states that made the list of the '7 Best States to Move to Avoid Climate Change'. Could the Bay State possibly be on this list?
AG Healey says agreement struck with Biden Administration to save Massachusetts residents billions on utility bills, cut emissions
BOSTON – Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey today joined a coalition of 17 states, the District of Columbia, and the City of New York in announcing an agreement with the Biden Administration’s Department of Energy that updates energy efficiency standards for 20 categories of common consumer products and commercial equipment, including residential furnaces, microwave ovens, room air conditioners and laundry machines. Industry experts estimate that these new federal standards will save American families more than $600 billion on their utility bills by 2050 and avoid more than 90 million metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions annually by 2040.
Mass. still hasn’t elected a female governor; 2022 could change that
Just 20 years ago, Massachusetts voters had yet to elect a woman as governor, attorney general, U.S. senator or mayor of its largest city. This year, Democratic women won five of six statewide primary contests. 2022 is shaping up to be a watershed year for women seeking political power in...
Massachusetts National Grid announces typical monthly electric bill to increase over $100 this fall
With prices for natural gas, which drive electricity costs, significantly higher this winter due to global conflict, inflation and high demand, electricity rates for National Grid customers that take Basic Service will increase starting November 1st. In total, the monthly bill of a typical residential electric customer using 600 kWh...
Is it Legal in Massachusetts to Live in a Tent?
During my time in radio in the southern Berkshires, I've had many guests on the air that have discussed the housing issue that we're facing throughout Berkshire County. All too often whether it's speaking with the folks from Construct Inc. or other local Berkshire County organizations, I'll hear about people that cannot afford to live here. In addition, the wait list for affordable housing is very long and sometimes unrealistic. In the meantime, some folks are finding ways to keep their heads above water by staying in some sort of shelter.
Questions about your Mass. tax refund? The state launched a call center
Massachusetts has launched a call center to help taxpayers navigate the refunds they can expect to receive starting this November, as officials dole out nearly $3 billion in excess state revenues. People with questions about what Chapter 62F — the 1980s law that requires the state to return soaring revenues...
Massachusetts Voter Info Booklet Does Not Include Question 4
By now, you have probably received your red Massachusetts Information For Voters booklet in the mail detailing the 2022 statewide ballot questions to appear on the November 8, 2022, ballot. Be forewarned the booklet is incomplete. The 30-page ballot question guide, published by Secretary of the Commonwealth Willam Francis Galvin,...
Keller @ Large: Putting ads about the millionaire's tax to the truth test
BOSTON -- It's one of the most important - and hotly contested - items on your November ballot in Massachusetts - Question One, which would establish an additional 4% tax on annual taxable incomes of one million dollars or more, with the funds earmarked for education and transportation.But will the money really go there? We put that question to the Truth Test."After years of the very rich paying less in taxes than everyone else, they'll finally pay their fair share," said a TV ad calling for a yes vote on Question One. "Politicians are pushing a tax hike on the November...
