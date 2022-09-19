Read full article on original website
Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller warns there's a high probability of the stock market being flat for a decade
Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller sees a bleak outlook for the stock market, and that there's a "high probability" of the stock market being flat for 10 years. "There's a high probability in my mind that the market, at best, is going to be kind of flat for 10 years, sort of like this '66 to '82 time period," said Druckenmiller in a discussion with Alex Karp, the CEO of data company Palantir, according to a YouTube video uploaded on Tuesday.
Motley Fool
1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 641% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Cathie Wood
Cathie Wood is well known for making big bets on some of the most popular tech stocks. Tesla's core electric vehicle business generates explosive growth, but the company has other opportunities ahead. If Cathie Wood's price target for Tesla stock becomes a reality, investors are set for significant gains. You’re...
Why UPS Stock Is Falling After Hours
United Parcel Service Inc UPS shares are trading lower in Thursday's after-hours session after FedEx Corp FDX shares fell 15% on the company's preliminary results. FedEx said its fiscal first-quarter results were adversely impacted by global volume softness that accelerated in the final weeks of the quarter. The company now...
Motley Fool
3 Stock-Split Stocks Set to Soar 33% to 133%, According to Wall Street
Amazon could deliver solid returns, thanks to its fast-growing cloud hosting unit. Brookfield Infrastructure could attract risk-averse investors. Analysts think that Shopify can return to its winning ways. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely
Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
Oil prices could find a floor near $80 per barrel as Biden administration considers refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve
The Biden administration is reportedly considering refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve at $80 per barrel. Such a move could put a floor under oil prices following their three-month decline of about 30%. "A long-term trading range has taken hold with support near $85 per barrel," Fairlead's Katie Stockton said. Oil...
rigzone.com
Where Is the Oil Price Heading in 2022 and 2023?
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) has released its latest short term energy outlook (STEO), which offers the organization’s latest Brent crude oil price forecasts for this year and the next. According to the September STEO, the EIA sees the Brent spot price averaging $104.21 per barrel in 2022...
Housing Market Headed for 'Major Crash,' Billionaire CEO Warns
The CEO of private equity company Starwood Capital Group, Barry Sternlicht, has warned that the American housing market faces a major crash. On CNBC's Squawk Box on Thursday he spoke about upcoming and ongoing issues in the economy overall and the housing market. He said: "The Consumer Price Index, the...
Motley Fool
2 Growth Stocks Down 54% and 68% to Buy Hand Over Fist
The Nasdaq-100 index has been crushed this year, and many individual stocks have fallen even farther. Datadog continues to grow rapidly despite a slowing economy and is nearing profitability. DigitalOcean is taking on trillion-dollar giants in the cloud services industry and is thriving. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
kitco.com
Bitcoin Sept. 19 chart alert - Bears working on price downtrend
(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are weaker in early U.S. trading Tuesday, after hitting a three-month low Monday. A drop in prices below former chart support at the early-September low gave the bears the overall near-term technical advantage and they are presently working on a price downtrend on the daily chart. Stay tuned!
Trump-Linked SPAC's Investors Clamor For Better Deal As Time Runs Out: What It Means For DWAC And Truth Social
Digital World Acquisition Corporation DWAC, the SPAC that is set to merge with Donald Trump's company that owns the Truth Social platform, is reportedly facing pressure from investors amid its failure to complete the deal. What Happened: Investors who have committed about $1 billion in private investment in public equity,...
Oil prices are headed to $150 a barrel as energy demand continues to outpace supply, JPMorgan energy strategist says
Oil could soar to $150 a barrel as demand still outpaces supply, a JPMorgan strategist said. That's because companies aren't investing enough in future production, which promises a major supply deficit ahead. The US can't rely on suppliers like OPEC to fill the gap, and will see oil prices soar...
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From September 21, 2022
Icanic Brands ICNAF shares closed up 18.62% at $0.07. iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed up 9.46% at $0.06. Item 9 Labs INLB shares closed down 8.16% at $0.45. Cara Therapeutics CARA shares closed down 7.69% at $9.00. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ZYNE shares closed down 7.48% at $0.92. Aurora Cannabis ACB...
The FedEx profit warning that roiled stock markets may be the ‘first in a series’
FedEx’s bad news for investors might be just the beginning. The package delivery giant roiled stock markets with a profit warning Thursday evening that sent its shares plunging more than 20% the next day, their biggest-ever daily drop. Fears of similar news from other companies in the weeks ahead are mounting.
Looking At Freeport-McMoRan's Recent Whale Trades
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Freeport-McMoRan FCX. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
msn.com
Best Energy Stocks for 2022
Energy prices have soared this year, and there has been a lot of focus on the different options for powering our homes, offices and cars. Energy stocks in general have performed much better than the rest of the market this year — it’s one of the few sectors that is up overall — but it’s not too late to get on board.
ConocoPhillips Whale Trades Spotted
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on ConocoPhillips COP. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
13 Analysts Have This to Say About Western Digital
Western Digital WDC has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 13 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Western Digital has an average price target of $54.46 with a high of $70.00 and a low of $30.00.
AutoZone, Morgan Stanley, CBOE Global Markets And This Energy Company Are CNBC's Final Trades
On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Jason Snipe of Odyssey Capital Advisors chose AutoZone Inc AZO, saying there was a “nice beat on the top and bottom line, comps are up 6.2%.”. Bryn Talkington of Requisite Capital Management recommended buying Devon Energy Corp DVN at the...
Microsoft, Google, Meta Have All Dropped Below June Lows But These 2 Big Tech Stocks Are Holding Up
Most big techs are now trading below their June lows, dragged by macro concerns, which have not spared the broader market either. Techs have led the market sell-off once again and this is evident from their relative underperformance versus the broader market. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund XLK is...
