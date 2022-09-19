Read full article on original website
1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 641% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Cathie Wood
Cathie Wood is well known for making big bets on some of the most popular tech stocks. Tesla's core electric vehicle business generates explosive growth, but the company has other opportunities ahead. If Cathie Wood's price target for Tesla stock becomes a reality, investors are set for significant gains. You’re...
3 Stock-Split Stocks Set to Soar 33% to 133%, According to Wall Street
Amazon could deliver solid returns, thanks to its fast-growing cloud hosting unit. Brookfield Infrastructure could attract risk-averse investors. Analysts think that Shopify can return to its winning ways. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
Now That Tesla Split Its Stock, Are You Buying It? Almost 60% Say...
Benzinga regularly conducts surveys to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in, or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following question to Benzinga readers: Will you be buying Tesla Inc TSLA shares in 2022 following the split?
Why Ford Stock Is Crashing Today
The automaker warned investors its supply chain problems are far from over.
Trump-Linked SPAC's Investors Clamor For Better Deal As Time Runs Out: What It Means For DWAC And Truth Social
Digital World Acquisition Corporation DWAC, the SPAC that is set to merge with Donald Trump's company that owns the Truth Social platform, is reportedly facing pressure from investors amid its failure to complete the deal. What Happened: Investors who have committed about $1 billion in private investment in public equity,...
Cathie Wood Went Bargain Shopping: Here Are 3 Stocks She Bought Hand Over Fist Last Week
Twilio, Roku, and Nvidia were all on the ARK Invest shopping list last week. These three stocks are currently trading between 39% and 79% below their 2021 peaks. Each company has long-term prospects that far outweigh the recent stock price declines. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
Is Tesla Stock Recession-Proof?
Tesla's shares have held up reasonably well against a slew of macroeconomic headwinds.
Wednesday's Market Minute: The Fed is Right to Sink the Stock Market
It’s looking like one of the biggest mistakes in the inflation analysis this year was the conviction with which many said it was primarily a supply-chain problem. Crude oil is down 35% from its high and is below where it traded before Russia invaded Ukraine seven months ago. Same with wheat and lumber. The further we get from the original COVID shutdowns, the more the supply chain unbuckles. China has been a big laggard, but even the closures this past quarter weren’t worse than in 2020. Despite these improvements, inflation is stuck above 8%. Supply chain pressures have eased, yet inflation hasn't meaningfully moved.
ConocoPhillips Whale Trades Spotted
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on ConocoPhillips COP. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
UnitedHealth To Rally 24%? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Thursday
Raymond James raised the price target on UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH from $620 to $635. Raymond James analyst John Ransom maintained the stock with a Strong Buy rating. UnitedHealth shares rose 0.1% to $512.50 in pre-market trading. Mizuho cut Block, Inc. SQ price target from $125 to $57. Mizuho analyst...
Microsoft, Google, Meta Have All Dropped Below June Lows But These 2 Big Tech Stocks Are Holding Up
Most big techs are now trading below their June lows, dragged by macro concerns, which have not spared the broader market either. Techs have led the market sell-off once again and this is evident from their relative underperformance versus the broader market. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund XLK is...
$1 Million Bet On Stronghold Digital Mining? Check Out These 3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying
The Dow Jones dropped by more than 500 points on Wednesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
$11.5 Million Bet On This Technology Stock? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed lower on Wednesday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Peering Into Party City Holdco's Recent Short Interest
Party City Holdco's PRTY short percent of float has risen 17.73% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 10.61 million shares sold short, which is 18.06% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.7 days to cover their short positions on average.
DXC Attracts Takeover Interest
DXC Technology Co DXC worked with advisers after receiving takeover interest. At least one private equity firm approached the IT service provider, Bloomberg reported. DXC clocked a 10.5% revenue decline to $3.71 billion in Q1 FY23, missing the consensus of $3.73 billion. Non-GAAP EPS of $0.75 missed the consensus of $0.82.
Salesforce Chases Higher Margins Via Cost Cuts By FY26; CFO Shares New Guidance During Investor Day
Salesforce, Inc CRM CFO Amy Weaver shared new targets for FY26 at its investor day in San Francisco. The company targeted a 25% adjusted operating margin, including future acquisitions, versus the 20% target set one year ago for its FY23, CNBC reports. The adjusted operating margin was 19.9% in the quarter that ended July 31.
Wall St tumbles amid Fed tightening jitters, economic rumblings
Sept 15 (Reuters) - S&P 500 futures fell on Thursday, suggesting traders expect Wall Street to open down in its next session, after FedEx withdrew its financial forecast and added to worries about a slowing global economy.
KuCoin Announces Partnership with Legend Trading, A Leading Fiat-to-Crypto Payment Gateway
–– 22 September 2022 –– KuCoin and Legend Trading’s new partnership unlocks deep liquidity, bigger trades, lower transaction costs and a smooth on-ramp experience. Leading cryptocurrency exchange KuCoin and reputed fiat-to-crypto payment service Legend Trading are announcing a powerful new collaboration to increase liquidity, fiat on-ramp capabilities and decrease transaction costs for retail traders buying crypto on exchanges. The new integration allows customers to buy and sell cryptocurrencies via bank transfers.
What Are Whales Doing With Citigroup
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Citigroup C. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
