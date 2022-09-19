ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Build Back Better, voter registration and more on this week’s Inside West Virginia Politics

By Mark Curtis
 2 days ago

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, Chief Political Reporter Mark Curtis talks to leaders across the Mountain State.

In segments one and two, Mark talks to the mayors of two of West Virginia’s largest cities: Mayor Steve Williams of Huntington and Mayor Amy Goodwin of Charleston.

In segment three, Mark speaks with Secretary of State Mac Warner about voter registration.

In segment four, Mark talks to attorney Rusty Webb about the Thunder in the Mountains Tennis Tournament.

