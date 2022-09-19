ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portage, WI

nbc15.com

Middle school garden club uses regenerative ag practices to reduce waste

The Madison Arts Commission hosted a panel called "Black Artists Speak," which allowed Black artists to share their experiences. The city of Madison's Common Council passed the second substitute on an ordinance governing the use of tear gas and other chemicals used for crow control. Low housing affordability continues...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Groundbreaking marks start of construction on Oregon Culver’s

OREGON, Wis. — The groundbreaking for a fast-food restaurant usually doesn’t create significant fanfare, but the beginning of construction of a new Culver’s in Oregon is a big deal for the small community. Village leaders and the quick service chain’s founder Craig Culver took part in a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday afternoon at the restaurant’s future home at the corner of...
OREGON, WI
nbc15.com

Volunteers with Madison's Ashley Furniture build beds for kids in need


MADISON, WI
Portage, WI
Education
nbc15.com

Groundbreaking begins for Oregon Culver’s

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - What started out little and small will soon become big and tall. Oregon’s little Culver’s is going from a toy display to a fully operational culver’s location. Oregon residents are ready to welcome themselves to deliciousness. “It’s more than just a Culver’s coming...
OREGON, WI
nbc15.com

Luncheon at Monona Terrace raises money for UW Carbone Cancer Center

Before Wisconsin linebacker Maema Njongmeta was leading the Badgers with nine tackles so far this season, he endured three straight seasons of battling injuries. You'll soon be able to get butterburgers, crinkle cut fries and frozen custard in the City of Oregon. Charging decision expected any day in the shooting...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Flu shots in high demand to begin the season

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The summer is turning to fall, and as the season change, the demand for flu shots is on the rise in the Madison area and around Southern Wisconsin. According to SSM Health, early season flu shot numbers have jumped. From September 1st to the 21st, the health organization reports administering roughly 2,000 flu shots, up from around 1,200 over the same span in 2019.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Wisconsin growers expect huge apple and pumpkin crop this fall

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) -While the calendar may not yet officially read fall, it’s never too early to start planning weekends trips to your local apple orchard or pumpkin patch. Fall agriculture tourism is in full swing in the Badger State. While Wisconsin may be known as America’s Dairyland there...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

GoFundMe supporting family of late teacher, coach raises more than $47K

MONONA, Wis. — A GoFundMe set up to support the family of a Monona Grove High School teacher who died unexpectedly last week has raised more than $47,000 as of Tuesday evening. Art teacher, Anime Club and Asian Club supervisor and tennis coach Charles Pyng collapsed while coaching a tennis match Thursday evening and later passed away, district officials said....
MONONA, WI
nbc15.com

Luxury beauty retailer Bluemercury set to open at Hilldale this fall

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new luxury beauty retailer will be opening its doors this fall at Hilldale. The shopping center revealed Tuesday that Bluemercury will carry cosmetics, bath and body products, hair products and more. It will also provide in-store consultations to customers who want to learn more about makeup and skincare.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Organizers cancel FreakFest for third year in a row

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Organizers have cancelled the Freakfest celebration for the third year in a row, Madison’s Central Business Improvement District (BID) confirmed Sunday afternoon. The festival is usually held all up and down State Street to celebrate Halloween in October. Since 2020, it has been cancelled due...
MADISON, WI
captimes.com

Hundreds of staffers at Madison schools get $5 an hour raise

Hundreds of Madison Metropolitan School District hourly employees will make an additional $5 an hour. The School Board unanimously approved a salary schedule increase Monday for employees across four groups: educational assistants, school security assistants, clerical staff and food service workers. A group of more than a dozen employees in attendance applauded after the vote.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

UW-Madison homecoming concert announced

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin-Madison has announced a concert to kick off this year’s homecoming festivities. The homecoming concert on Thursday, Oct. 13 will be cohosted by the Wisconsin Union Directorate Music Committee and the Wisconsin Homecoming Committee and consist of a lineup that includes indie pop band Alvvays and local group Slow Pulp.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Maema Njongmeta’s success rooted in faith, football and family

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Before Wisconsin linebacker Maema Njongmeta was leading the Badgers with nine tackles so far this season, he endured three straight seasons of battling injuries. Through the times of doubt and frustration, and now in his success, Njongmeta said his parents Leo and Lynda were always there...
MADISON, WI
Daily Cardinal

UW-Madison orthopedics chair Dr. Thomas Zdeblick resigns

Dr. Thomas Zdeblick resigned from his position as chair of the Department of Orthopedics at the University of Wisconsin-Madison in June. He currently remains head of the UW Spine Center and a member of the department of Orthopedics. His resignation comes after his proposal to build a new physician-owned surgical...
MADISON, WI

