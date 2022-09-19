ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
If You Invested $1,000 In Apple 5 Years Ago, What Would It Be Worth Now?

With Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) set to release a new generation of sleek products — including the iPhone 14, new smartwatches and updated AirPods — investors are excited about the pop the AAPL stock might see amid the fanfare. A perennial tech juggernaut known for its innovative consumer tech...
What Are Whales Doing With Fisker

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Fisker FSR. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks Top#Linus Stocks Aapl#Apple Earnings#K 2 0#Whales#Open Interest#Apple Aapl#Apple Option Volume
10 Communication Services Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
Cryptocurrencies to Watch for the Week of September 18

The consumer price index (CPI) that was released last Tuesday shook the cryptocurrency market. This week’s market breakdown will take an in-depth look into some of the biggest cryptocurrencies, their charts, and the latest news to get a better understanding of where these cryptos may go from here. As...
Will MercadoLibre Be Worth More Than Amazon by 2030?

MercadoLibre grew its revenue nearly twice as rapidly as Amazon over the past five years. Plenty more growth is possible as Latin America’s e-commerce and digital payment penetration rates rise. It will likely generate much bigger gains than Amazon through the end of the decade. You’re reading a free...
Analyst Ratings for Apple

Apple AAPL has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 15 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Apple has an average price target of $182.07 with a high of $220.00 and a low of $160.00.
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From September 21, 2022

Icanic Brands ICNAF shares closed up 18.62% at $0.07. iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed up 9.46% at $0.06. Item 9 Labs INLB shares closed down 8.16% at $0.45. Cara Therapeutics CARA shares closed down 7.69% at $9.00. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ZYNE shares closed down 7.48% at $0.92. Aurora Cannabis ACB...
What Are Whales Doing With Medtronic

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Medtronic. Looking at options history for Medtronic MDT we detected 10 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.
Here’s the Best-Case Scenario for Ethereum (ETH), According to Its Co-Creator

Ethereum (ETH) co-founder Anthony Di lorio is unveiling what he thinks could be the best-case scenario for the leading smart contract platform. Di Iorio tells Scott Melker in a new interview that Ethereum ideally will bring massive improvements to people’s lives by creating an ecosystem that seeks to provide real value.
Bitcoin Rises More Than 3% In 24 hours

Bitcoin's BTC/USD price has increased 3.68% over the past 24 hours to $19,523.43, which is in the opposite direction of its trend over the past week, where it has experienced a 5.0% loss, moving from $20,176.34 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $69,045.00.
