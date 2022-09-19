ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa, CA

ksro.com

Suspected Meth Dealer Arrested in Santa Rosa

A man from Santa Rosa is behind bars on suspicion of selling meth. Police arrested 32-year-old Ruperto Franco-Lopez near his home on Tuesday, following a drug trafficking investigation that started in early August. Investigators think he was selling large amounts of meth in Santa Rosa and nearby cities. Five pounds of meth, packaging material and scales were found inside his home Tuesday afternoon.
SANTA ROSA, CA
krcrtv.com

Two teens connected to car break-ins and shots fired in Ukiah

UKIAH, Calif. — Two teens were arrested Sunday following reports of car break-ins and gunfire in Ukiah. According to the Mendocino County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to a report of individuals "checking car doors" along South Dora Street. Deputies scouted the area but could not find the suspects. Shortly after, the MCSO caught word that Ukiah police officers were being dispatched to Beacon Lane and Rose Avenue for calls reporting shots fired and subjects looking into cars. Deputies then met with Ukiah police officers who had a 16-year-old male detained.
UKIAH, CA
Santa Rosa, CA
crimevoice.com

Two adults, two juveniles arrested on weapons charges in Santa Rosa

Above: Weapons seized during investigation | Santa Rosa PD. “On Thursday, September 1st, 2022, at approximately 12:25am., Santa Rosa Police officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Decker St. for a report of three individuals associated with a blue Dodge truck, possibly “tagging” the barn at De Turk Round Barn Park. The subjects were reported to be wearing bandanas on their faces and black gloves. Upon arrival, officers located the truck leaving the area with no headlights on. Officers conducted an enforcement stop on the vehicle as it drove out of the area.
SANTA ROSA, CA
ksro.com

Man Struck Twice on Todd Road Dies; Witnesses Sought

Police in Santa Rosa are asking for witnesses to a deadly crash. A man was hit by two vehicles yesterday morning. The California Highway Patrol says early investigation determined that the man “was hunched over or crawling in the roadway” when he was struck by an east-bound dump truck on Todd Road near Moorland Avenue. A truck traveling the opposite way did the same thing. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and his identity has not been released.
SANTA ROSA, CA
ksro.com

Anonymous Letter Cited for Seizing Santa Rosa Councilman’s Cell Phones

An anonymous letter is being pointed to as the reasoning behind seizing cell phones owned by Santa Rosa City Councilman Eddie Alvarez. Related to the fatal shooting at the Whiskey Tip bar last September, police say they received the letter about a month latter. It claimed that Alvarez may have had something to do with the shooting saying the victim broke into his cannabis dispensary. Police had already arrested two suspects within days of the shooting and have stated that they have had prior disputes with the victim, Kenneth McDaniel. It’s unclear whether Alvarez was considered a suspect before the letter appeared but he has since been ruled out. Alvarez tells the Press Democrat that the actions against him by the police are a “vendetta.”
SANTA ROSA, CA
marinlocalnews.com

Marin 911: Poisoned food, Goldilocks and porch pirates

Poison: A resident on Cazneau Avenue said a neighbor is putting out dead fish and bowls of dog food that he suspects is poisoned. Police responded. Goldilocks: A heavy woman, who was said to be homeless and wearing a pink tank top, was found in the bedroom of a citizen’s apartment on Bridgeway. Police were called and determined it was actually a roommate dispute.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
crimevoice.com

Vacaville Police Issue Community Update on Recent Arrests

Originally Published By: Vacaville Police Department Facebook Page. “On Tuesday, July 20th just after 10pm, dispatch received a call from a woman who said a friend’s ex-boyfriend had brandished a gun at her and her friend and had reportedly left in a green or blue Lexus. Officers immediately headed to the area and learned the suspect was Aaron Scott (19, Vacaville) and the gun he’d brandished likely had an extended magazine. Meanwhile, other officers stopped a different vehicle nearby and found Mr. Scott was a passenger in that car. The earlier mentioned green Lexus was found parked a short distance away, and a loaded Glock 26 handgun with an extended magazine was plainly visible inside. Mr. Scott was booked into the Solano County Jail on a variety of firearms charges.
VACAVILLE, CA
ksro.com

Motorcyclist Collides with Streetlight Pole in Santa Rosa Resulting in Death

A 19-year-old motorcyclist has died after colliding with a streetlight pole in Santa Rosa. On Friday night, a motorcyclist was traveling northbound on Fulton Road in the right lane. As he passed through the intersection of Piner Road, a witness saw him rapidly accelerate to between 70 to 80 MPH. He lost control and hit a street light pole near the intersection of Fulton Road and Onsrud Lane. He was ejected from his motorcycle and into the yard of a residence. The witness gave aid and called 911 but the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. Police haven’t released the motorcyclist’s name.
SANTA ROSA, CA
sonomastatestar.com

Copeland creek shooting concerns students

The Rohnert Park Police Department is investigating a shooting which occurred on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 on the Copeland Creek Trail. A public statement from the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety explained that at approximately 11:00 p.m., officers responded to a call of a possible altercation on the Copeland Creek Trail. The attack occurred in the area of the Santa Ana footbridge, approximately 2 miles from Sonoma State’s Campus.
ROHNERT PARK, CA
KRON4 News

Earthquake shakes water levels in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Residents of Santa Rosa have noticed a strange side effect of last week’s earthquake. Many people who live along Mark West Creek have noticed that the water level in the creek has been rising since last week’s earthquake. “We were jolted. Both Suzie and I were upstairs,” said John Macaulay. […]
SANTA ROSA, CA

