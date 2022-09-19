ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blackstone Strategic: Dividend Insights

 2 days ago
Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Blackstone Strategic BGB.

The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 7.7 cents per share. On Thursday, Blackstone Strategic will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 7.7 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company's dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Thursday. Shareholders who own BGB as of the end of Wednesday's session are eligible to receive the 7.7 cents dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on September 30, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

