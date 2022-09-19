ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Comments / 0

Related
WPRI 12 News

RIDE opposes independent special ed office despite parent, advocate support

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Hundreds of Rhode Island parents and advocates are pushing lawmakers to create an independent office that would investigate K-12 special education complaints and provide resources to parents and others. A bill establishing the separate office of the special education ombud passed the state senate earlier this year but died in the […]
EDUCATION
ABC6.com

Providence School Board to discuss graduation inflation accusations

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Providence School Board is scheduled to hold a special meeting Tuesday night to discuss graduation inflation accusations against the district. Earlier this summer, School Board member Ty’Relle Stephens submitted a complaint saying that some students had credits on their transcripts that they had not earned.
PROVIDENCE, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Providence, RI
Government
Providence, RI
Education
City
Providence, RI
State
Rhode Island State
ABC6.com

Rhode Island turns off tolls for truckers after industry wins lawsuit

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A federal judge ruled in favor of the trucking industry Wednesday in a lawsuit against Rhode Island’s new truck tolls. The lawsuit, filed by the American Trucking Associations back in 2018, argued that the tolls were unconstitutional. They said it was a discriminatory and disproportionate burden on out-of-state operators and truckers.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rhode Island Senate#Linus Public School#Linus K12#Senate Committee#Providence Public Schools#Johns Hopkins University
ABC6.com

McKee, environmental leaders to celebrate Block Island Wind Farm

NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee and environmental leaders on Thursday will celebrate the five-turbine Block Island Wind Farm. The Block Island Wind Farm is America’s first commercial offshore wind farm, which has completed more than five years of operations. The governor will be joined by...
INDUSTRY
Turnto10.com

Gov. Dan McKee proposes pay raises for state department heads

(WJAR) — Some of Rhode Island’s top state employees could be looking at big raises. A proposal from Gov. Dan McKee’s administration would see some cabinet members or department heads with potential pay hikes of tens of thousands of dollars. “We’re correcting an issue that should have...
POLITICS
ABC6.com

Rhode Island prepares for potential arrival of migrants

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency said that they are working with Gov. Dan McKee’s office to prepare for the potential arrival of migrants in the Ocean State. Melissa Carden, chief public affairs officer for the agency, told ABC 6 News that, “Our emergency...
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Ethics
johnstonsunrise.net

Warwick doctor got many breaks

There were perks to being a doctor's wife, such as a luxurious home in Warwick's seaside village of Conimicut. But, for Emma (Wieland) Coffey, the privileges weren't worth the pains. Emma was 24 years old when she married John Bernard Coffey on Aug. 4, 1914. The 27-year-old man had worked...
WARWICK, RI
GoLocalProv

Judge Assaulted Outside of Courthouse in Providence

A judge was assaulted outside of a courthouse in Providence on Wednesday, GoLocal has learned. Rhode Island Superior Court Associate Justice Stephen Nugent was reportedly assaulted following a minor traffic accident outside of Superior Court on Benefit treet. According to witnesses, it appeared that all parties had recently exited the...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Boston

Former Rhode Island mayor found dead in her home

Officials said that they have not finalized the identity of a second body discovered in the residence. One of the bodies found in the home of former Rhode Island mayor Susan Menard was hers, the state medical examiner confirmed Wednesday. Medical officials said that they have not finalized the identity...
WOONSOCKET, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy