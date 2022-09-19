Read full article on original website
RIDE opposes independent special ed office despite parent, advocate support
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Hundreds of Rhode Island parents and advocates are pushing lawmakers to create an independent office that would investigate K-12 special education complaints and provide resources to parents and others. A bill establishing the separate office of the special education ombud passed the state senate earlier this year but died in the […]
Providence School Board to discuss graduation inflation accusations
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Providence School Board is scheduled to hold a special meeting Tuesday night to discuss graduation inflation accusations against the district. Earlier this summer, School Board member Ty’Relle Stephens submitted a complaint saying that some students had credits on their transcripts that they had not earned.
RIPTA cancels morning trips for 4 Providence high schools amid driver shortage
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority canceled some morning trips Thursday for four Providence high schools. Some students at Central High School, Classical High School, Hope High School, and Mount Pleasant High School will be without bus service. RIPTA said it’s facing a “critical shortage...
After Providence schools ‘service disruption,’ RIPTA says it will better communicate with parents
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — After students at five Providence schools were impacted by Rhode Island Public Transit Authority “service disruptions,” the agency said it will better communicate with parents. Cristy Raposo Perry, the spokesperson for RIPTA, said the public transit authority will update its website at 6...
Kalus slams proposed pay bumps for McKee’s cabinet
A big pay day could be on the way for several members of Gov. Dan McKee's cabinet.
Failing RI special ed students get few ARPA dollars
There are more than 21,000 R.I. K-12 students in special education.
Rhode Island turns off tolls for truckers after industry wins lawsuit
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A federal judge ruled in favor of the trucking industry Wednesday in a lawsuit against Rhode Island’s new truck tolls. The lawsuit, filed by the American Trucking Associations back in 2018, argued that the tolls were unconstitutional. They said it was a discriminatory and disproportionate burden on out-of-state operators and truckers.
'If it's not broken, it will be soon'; Rhode Island Senate Commission seeks EOHHS overhaul
(WJAR) — Health and human services agencies in Rhode Island could soon go through a major shakeup. A Rhode Island Senate Commission has issued a report that would overhaul of the Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities & Hospital (BHDDH), The Department of Children, Youth and Families (DCYF), and Medicaid.
McKee, environmental leaders to celebrate Block Island Wind Farm
NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee and environmental leaders on Thursday will celebrate the five-turbine Block Island Wind Farm. The Block Island Wind Farm is America’s first commercial offshore wind farm, which has completed more than five years of operations. The governor will be joined by...
Gov. Dan McKee proposes pay raises for state department heads
(WJAR) — Some of Rhode Island’s top state employees could be looking at big raises. A proposal from Gov. Dan McKee’s administration would see some cabinet members or department heads with potential pay hikes of tens of thousands of dollars. “We’re correcting an issue that should have...
Gov hopeful Ashley Kalus got tax break for Illinois homeowners after buying RI house
The Republican gubernatorial nominee has faced persistent questions about the strength of her ties to Rhode Island.
Rhode Island prepares for potential arrival of migrants
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency said that they are working with Gov. Dan McKee’s office to prepare for the potential arrival of migrants in the Ocean State. Melissa Carden, chief public affairs officer for the agency, told ABC 6 News that, “Our emergency...
Former director of finance accused of stealing $3M from Providence based school program
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Providence man is facing charges after state police said he stole up to $3 million from a collaborative school based in Providence. Nathan Kaufman, 35, was charged with embezzlement and access to a computer for fraudulent purposes. According to Rhode Island State Police, detectives...
Here’s Why Bristol Community College Will Be Covered in Backpacks
Bristol Community College is preparing for quite a moving display on Monday, Sept. 26. As part of suicide prevention month, the college has invited the Send Silence Packing program to its Fall River campus. Hundreds of backpacks will be laid across the campus in Fall River, each representing a student...
209K Rhode Islanders eligible for student debt relief; 1.2M in Mass.
Pell Grant recipients are eligible for up to $20,000 in relief, while other borrowers are eligible for up to $10,000.
Trespasser forces lockdown at Providence middle school
A spokesperson for Providence Public Schools told 12 News a 16-year-old entered Gilbert Stuart Middle School around 10 a.m., prompting the school to go on lockdown for about 30 minutes.
Report: RI is 3rd most fall-obsessed state
When it comes to loving autumn, Rhode Islanders are some of the most enthusiastic in the country, according to a recent report.
Warwick doctor got many breaks
There were perks to being a doctor's wife, such as a luxurious home in Warwick's seaside village of Conimicut. But, for Emma (Wieland) Coffey, the privileges weren't worth the pains. Emma was 24 years old when she married John Bernard Coffey on Aug. 4, 1914. The 27-year-old man had worked...
Judge Assaulted Outside of Courthouse in Providence
A judge was assaulted outside of a courthouse in Providence on Wednesday, GoLocal has learned. Rhode Island Superior Court Associate Justice Stephen Nugent was reportedly assaulted following a minor traffic accident outside of Superior Court on Benefit treet. According to witnesses, it appeared that all parties had recently exited the...
Former Rhode Island mayor found dead in her home
Officials said that they have not finalized the identity of a second body discovered in the residence. One of the bodies found in the home of former Rhode Island mayor Susan Menard was hers, the state medical examiner confirmed Wednesday. Medical officials said that they have not finalized the identity...
