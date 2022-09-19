ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

1 Dirt Cheap Dividend Stock to Buy Right Now

Pfizer is trading at a very reasonable valuation compared to its industry's average. The company's current lineup and pipeline paint an excellent picture for its future. With a sizable dividend and conservative payout ratio, the stock is a solid pick for income investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Dividend#Income Investors#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Global Income Fund
Motley Fool

This Unknown Oil Company Is Turning into a Monster Dividend Stock

Chord Energy recently doubled its base dividend, boosting its yield to more than 3.5%. That's part of the company's updated capital return framework, which also includes share repurchases and a variable dividend. Those future variable dividend payments could be sizeable. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

3 Absolute Bargain Stocks to Buy Now and Hold

When high-tech growth can be bought at a relatively low price, it could be worth considering. While home improvement boomed during the pandemic, there's still a role for that type of business today. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Motley Fool

5 Dividend Stocks Yielding Over 5% to Boost Your Passive Income This September

That's enabling income-focused investors to lock in some attractive yields on high-quality companies. Many of these companies have a long history of growing their dividends. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Kiplinger

10 High-Paying Dividend Stocks Yielding 5% or More

The dividend yield on the S&P 500 has been hovering near its lowest level in roughly two decades for some time now, and while it's starting to move higher, it's still at a paltry 1.7%. So what are yield-hungry investors left to do?. Thankfully, there is no shortage of high-paying...
STOCKS
24/7 Wall St.

Goldman Sachs Says Next Fed Rate Increases Will Be Big: 7 Conviction List Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

The wind behind the bear market summer rally was driven by a belief by many that the Federal Reserve was getting close to a pivot on rate policy. Breathless analysts looking at any tiny drop in the inflation data were sure it was a possibility. All that ended when Fed Chair Powell gave the pivot possibilities a knockout punch at the Jackson Hole economic symposium in late August. He basically said higher rates are coming for longer.
MARKETS
tipranks.com

ED, ATO: 2 Dividend-Growth Stocks to Consider During Uncertain Times

Consolidated Edison and Atmos Energy come with multiple qualities, including featuring the longest dividend-growth track records in the utilities sector. Their most recent results were once again robust, while their earnings-growth prospects are supported by predictable rate hikes. Still, investors must be wary of overpaying for their shares. The utilities...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Wednesday's Market Minute: The Fed is Right to Sink the Stock Market

It’s looking like one of the biggest mistakes in the inflation analysis this year was the conviction with which many said it was primarily a supply-chain problem. Crude oil is down 35% from its high and is below where it traded before Russia invaded Ukraine seven months ago. Same with wheat and lumber. The further we get from the original COVID shutdowns, the more the supply chain unbuckles. China has been a big laggard, but even the closures this past quarter weren’t worse than in 2020. Despite these improvements, inflation is stuck above 8%. Supply chain pressures have eased, yet inflation hasn't meaningfully moved.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
85K+
Followers
168K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy