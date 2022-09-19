ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wednesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Redwood Trust Before The Dividend Payout

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Redwood Trust RWT.

What's Happening

The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 23 cents per share. On Thursday, Redwood Trust will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 23 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company's dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Thursday. Shareholders who own RWT as of the end of Wednesday's session are eligible to receive the 23 cents dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on September 30, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

Benzinga

Benzinga

