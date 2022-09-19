Moe’s to celebrate Free Queso Day

BINGHAMTON, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – Tomorrow, September 20th, is National Queso Day and local Moe’s Southwest Grill restaurants are celebrating.

Moe’s is offering all guests a free side of queso with no purchase necessary.

There are two Moe’s Southwest Grill locations in the immediate area; one in Binghamton and one in Vestal.

The Binghamton Moe’s is located at 1257 Upper Front Street and the Vestal Moe’s is located at 3612 Vestal Parkway East.

Stop in tomorrow and grab yourself a free treat.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.