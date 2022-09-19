ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Yardbarker

NHL News: New York Rangers Trade Nils Lundkvist to Dallas Stars

The New York Rangers have traded defenceman Nils Lundkvist to the Dallas Stars in exchange for a conditional 2023 first-round pick and a conditional 2024 fourth-round pick. If the 2023 first-round pick is in the top 10, it transfers to an unprotected 2024 first-round pick. The 2024 fourth-round pick becomes a 2025 third-round pick if Lundkvist records 55 points over the next two seasons.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Celtics Waive Veteran Player

View the original article to see embedded media. The Boston Celtics will play the first game of the 2022-23 NBA season when they host the Philadelphia 76ers on October 18. They will also play their first preseason game on October 2 at home against the Charlotte Hornets, and open up training camp later this month.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Maple Leafs’ Pierre Engvall, Timothy Liljegren out for start of training camp

At this moment, the Leafs haven’t released specific details on the injuries to either player. However, what we do know at the moment is that Engvall is a possibility to return, but might also miss some of the regular season, while all signs point to Liljegren missing the start of the season. More information will be revealed on Wednesday, as the team will address their statuses when camp opens.
NHL
Yardbarker

Celtics reportedly disciplining Ime Udoka for 'intimate and consensual relationship' with female staffer

The reason for Ime Udoka’s impending suspension from the Boston Celtics has been revealed. A report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski emerged on Wednesday night saying Udoka was going to be disciplined by the Celtics for a violation of franchise guidelines, with the head coach facing a likely suspension. The nature of the violation was not disclosed. However, a subsequent report from The Athletic's Shams Charania shared the reason for the discipline.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Cardinals Announce Seven Roster Moves

Cardinals signed LB Devon Kennard to their active roster. Cardinals waived WR Andre Baccellia. Cardinals signed OL Lachavious Simmons to their practice squad. Cardinals released CB Corey Ballentine, WR Jeff Cotton Jr, OL Koda Martin and S Steven Parker. Kennard, 30, is a former fifth-round pick of the Giants out...
NFL
Yardbarker

The Padres Had Perfect Retirement Gifts For Pujols And Molina

Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina are making their final stop at Petco Park this week. Last night, prior to the series opener between the St. Louis Cardinals and San Diego Padres, the two retiring legends were presented with some unique gifts from the Padres. The two were given their own...
SAN DIEGO, CA
ESPN

Buffalo Sabres reward GM Kevyn Adams with contract extension

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Though his rebuilding job is far from complete, Buffalo Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams signed a contract extension on Wednesday, an indication that ownership believes he has the franchise pointed in the right direction. Terms of the extension were not revealed. Adams, who's in his third season...
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Improving Sabres Lock Up GM Kevyn Adams On Multi-Year Extension

The Buffalo Sabres have missed the playoffs the last 11 seasons and have seemingly been in rebuild mode for most of that period, but the club appears to have turned the corner under General manager Kevyn Adams, who was rewarded with a multi-year contract extension on Wednesday. The Western New...
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Connor McDavid drops 100% truth bomb on Nathan MacKinnon’s record-setting contract

Nathan MacKinnon is now the highest-paid player in the NHL. It’s not NBA superstar money, but MacKinnon is still a whole lot richer after signing an eight-year extension deal with the Colorado Avalanche worth $100.8 million which comes with an Average Annual Value of $12.6 million. That tops the $12.5 million AAV of the contract of Edmont Oilers star Connor McDavid, who shares an interesting reaction to MacKinnon’s huge deal.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Milwaukee Bucks Sign Former Duke Star

View the original article to see embedded media. The Milwaukee Bucks will open up training camp in just three days, because they are one of the few teams who will be playing some of their preseason games overseas. They will take on the Atlanta Hawks in Abu Dhabi on October...
MILWAUKEE, WI
NHL

Flyers announce 2022 Training Camp Schedule and Roster

Flyers Training Center open to fans as team kicks off main camp Thursday Sept. 22. The Philadelphia Flyers announced today its 2022 Training Camp schedule and roster which will begin Thursday, Sept. 22 at The Flyers Training Center in Voorhees, NJ, according to President of Hockey Operations & General Manager, Chuck Fletcher.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ESPN

Arizona Coyotes sign Barrett Hayton to two-year contract

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- The Arizona Coyotes have signed forward Barrett Hayton to a two-year contract right before the start of training camp. Financial terms of the deal announced Tuesday were not released. Hayton, 22, was a restricted free agent and not initially listed on Arizona's roster for camp, which begins...
NHL
Yardbarker

‘I’m not chasing anything, buddy’: Albert Pujols claps back at reporter over chase for 700 home runs

Some of you might be familiar with the feeling of being overly antsy whenever you’re close to a certain benchmark or a certain date. Perhaps it’s nearing the weekend, but you still have work to finish, requirements to submit, but you could feel the Friday vibes consuming you, preventing you from being focused on the task at hand. St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols is feeling no such thing with him ever so close to crossing the illustrious 700 home run mark.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Longtime MLB catcher Kurt Suzuki to retire after 2022 season

After 16 solid seasons, The Kurt Suzuki Show is coming off the air. The veteran catcher Suzuki told reporters this week that he plans to retire upon the conclusion of the 2022 MLB season. “I feel like it’s time,” said Suzuki, per Jeff Fletcher of the OC Register. “I’ve had...
MLB
Yardbarker

Lions HC Dan Campbell brings player to tears with post-game speech

Although Detroit Lions offensive lineman Dan Skipper has only been in the NFL for six years, he’s already one of the more well-traveled players in the league. A veteran of seven practice squads who’s signed more than pro 20 contracts since signing with the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2017, Skipper appears to have found a home, at least for right now.
DETROIT, MI

