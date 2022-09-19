ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabaster, AL

Comments / 0

Related
Shelby Reporter

Indian Springs Kiwanis Club to host Halloween Festival

INDIAN SPRINGS – The Kiwanis Club of Indian Spring Village will host a community Halloween Fest on Sunday, Oct. 23. The event will be from 5-8 p.m. and is intended to help raise funds for the Oak Mountain Middle and Oak Mountain High School robotics clubs. “The Indian Springs...
INDIAN SPRINGS VILLAGE, AL
AL.com

Alabama Theatre 2022 holiday film series: Dates, times, tickets, more

The holiday film series at the Alabama Theatre is coming back this year, with 22 screenings planned for Dec. 9-22. That’s good news for anyone who enjoys seeing Christmas classic and seasonal gems at the historic venue in downtown Birmingham. The annual series is a favorite here during the Christmas season, and the theater typically is decked out in style.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghammommy.com

Fall Festivals and Special Events In Birmingham

Fall-llelujah!! Who is ready for some serious fall fun!?! And this list? It’s just the beginning! Here’s your rundown on all the festivals and special events happening around Birmingham this fall!. Fall Festivals and Special Events In Birmingham. St George Middle Eastern Food Festival. Experience a wide variety...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

Alabaster’s Christmas Tour of Lights to begin accepting applications Oct. 1

ALABASTER – The Alabaster Tour of Lights will begin accepting applications for this year’s holiday tour on Saturday, Oct. 1. Now in its seventh year, the Alabaster Beautification Board presents the tour, which features some of the city’s most beautiful Christmas light displays. Alabaster Beautification Board President...
ALABASTER, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alabaster, AL
Local
Alabama Society
Shelby Reporter

Unicycle event Munifest celebrates its 10th year

PELHAM – The unicycling event Munifest has been hosted at Oak Mountain State Park for a decade. Munifest is for unicyclists to race one another, view custom unicycle bikes and ride the trails of Oak Mountain State Park. It is a four-day event and this year, will be held from noon Thursday, Oct. 20 to noon Sunday, Oct. 2.
PELHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

Open mic poetry night set for Oct. at Pelham Library

PELHAM – The Pelham Public Library will host its first ever open mic poetry event on Monday, Oct. 6 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Poet Jamil Glenn is the author of “I am Birmingham: The People’s Poet” and will be hosting the event. “It is basically creating a...
PELHAM, AL
CBS 42

Food distribution drive happening in Wylam on September 27

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Community Food Bank of Central Alabama will be hosting a food distribution drive in honor of Hunger Action Month on September 27 in Wylam. The food distribution will begin at 9 a.m. at Faith Chapel, located on 100 Mike Moore Blvd, Birmingham. Food will be provided by Winn-Dixie to the […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Fall Festival#Balloon Animals#Hiatus#Wristband#Pto
livability.com

3 Must-Attend Events and Festivals in Prattville, AL

There's so many fun things to do in Prattville and Autauga County, but be sure to add these three to your local bucket list. Community is key in Prattville and around Autauga County – nowhere is that more evident than at area events that attract locals and visitors alike for live entertainment, food, crafts and vendors, family-friendly activities and just plain fun.
PRATTVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

All white ‘chic picnic’, Dîner en Blanc returns to Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The most elegant picnic was once again a showstopper in Birmingham!. Dîner en Blanc, an all-white picnic in a secret location each year, was at Railroad Park Saturday night. It was the third year the event was hosted in Birmingham to a sold-out crowd. Organizers...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Singer/songwriter Omarion Visits Birmingham During Book Tour

Omari Grandberry – better known as Omarion, a Grammy-award nominated singer/songwriter, performer and actor who became popular in the early 2000’s as the lead singer of R&B boy band, B2K — was in Birmingham last week for another one of his talents: book author. Nearly 100 people...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
AL.com

New Pilgrim Baptist pastor followed a legend, then became one

The Rev. James H. Brooks, pastor of New Pilgrim Baptist Church in Birmingham since 2007, was remembered by politicians, friends, family and church members today for his leadership. Brooks, who suffered from pancreatic cancer, died Sept. 14. He was 56. “He was kind, sincere and a gentle giant,” said the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

6 Birmingham-area restaurants to grab a good breakfast

Birmingham suffered a major blow to its culinary scene this month. The beloved Bogue’s Restaurant shut its doors after 84 years. The iconic eatery, known for its breakfast offerings and Miss Ella’s sweet rolls, first opened its doors in downtown Birmingham in 1938. No restaurant can replace the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Get tickets to The Magic City HBCU Breakfast Oct. 27

The Birmingham Business Alliance (BBA) is working to grow talent in The Magic City, and they need your help. Keep reading to find out how you can help students from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) find internship opportunities at the BBA’s breakfast on Thursday, October 27. BBA is...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Home Depot, Utz Brands to open warehouses in Birmingham; will bring up to 90 jobs

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two companies are closer to opening distribution warehouses in Birmingham and creating dozens of new jobs. Tuesday, the Birmingham City Council approved an intergovernmental agreement with Jefferson County for road improvements along the Acipco Industrial Drive corridor. Both Home Depot and Utz Brands have purchased property...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy