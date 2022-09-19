Read full article on original website
Shelby Reporter
Indian Springs Kiwanis Club to host Halloween Festival
INDIAN SPRINGS – The Kiwanis Club of Indian Spring Village will host a community Halloween Fest on Sunday, Oct. 23. The event will be from 5-8 p.m. and is intended to help raise funds for the Oak Mountain Middle and Oak Mountain High School robotics clubs. “The Indian Springs...
Alabama Theatre 2022 holiday film series: Dates, times, tickets, more
The holiday film series at the Alabama Theatre is coming back this year, with 22 screenings planned for Dec. 9-22. That’s good news for anyone who enjoys seeing Christmas classic and seasonal gems at the historic venue in downtown Birmingham. The annual series is a favorite here during the Christmas season, and the theater typically is decked out in style.
birminghammommy.com
Fall Festivals and Special Events In Birmingham
Fall-llelujah!! Who is ready for some serious fall fun!?! And this list? It’s just the beginning! Here’s your rundown on all the festivals and special events happening around Birmingham this fall!. Fall Festivals and Special Events In Birmingham. St George Middle Eastern Food Festival. Experience a wide variety...
Shelby Reporter
Alabaster’s Christmas Tour of Lights to begin accepting applications Oct. 1
ALABASTER – The Alabaster Tour of Lights will begin accepting applications for this year’s holiday tour on Saturday, Oct. 1. Now in its seventh year, the Alabaster Beautification Board presents the tour, which features some of the city’s most beautiful Christmas light displays. Alabaster Beautification Board President...
Shelby Reporter
Unicycle event Munifest celebrates its 10th year
PELHAM – The unicycling event Munifest has been hosted at Oak Mountain State Park for a decade. Munifest is for unicyclists to race one another, view custom unicycle bikes and ride the trails of Oak Mountain State Park. It is a four-day event and this year, will be held from noon Thursday, Oct. 20 to noon Sunday, Oct. 2.
Shelby Reporter
Open mic poetry night set for Oct. at Pelham Library
PELHAM – The Pelham Public Library will host its first ever open mic poetry event on Monday, Oct. 6 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Poet Jamil Glenn is the author of “I am Birmingham: The People’s Poet” and will be hosting the event. “It is basically creating a...
Bham Now
Little London Kitchen in West Homewood is closing its doors, citing understaffing
An English Pub that caught everyone’s attention with its double-decker food truck is closing its restaurant in West Homewood. Little London Kitchen cited understaffing as the reason for the closure. Here is the post announcing the restaurant’s status:. “Hello all. We appreciate all of the love and support...
Food distribution drive happening in Wylam on September 27
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Community Food Bank of Central Alabama will be hosting a food distribution drive in honor of Hunger Action Month on September 27 in Wylam. The food distribution will begin at 9 a.m. at Faith Chapel, located on 100 Mike Moore Blvd, Birmingham. Food will be provided by Winn-Dixie to the […]
livability.com
3 Must-Attend Events and Festivals in Prattville, AL
There's so many fun things to do in Prattville and Autauga County, but be sure to add these three to your local bucket list. Community is key in Prattville and around Autauga County – nowhere is that more evident than at area events that attract locals and visitors alike for live entertainment, food, crafts and vendors, family-friendly activities and just plain fun.
wbrc.com
All white ‘chic picnic’, Dîner en Blanc returns to Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The most elegant picnic was once again a showstopper in Birmingham!. Dîner en Blanc, an all-white picnic in a secret location each year, was at Railroad Park Saturday night. It was the third year the event was hosted in Birmingham to a sold-out crowd. Organizers...
birminghamtimes.com
Singer/songwriter Omarion Visits Birmingham During Book Tour
Omari Grandberry – better known as Omarion, a Grammy-award nominated singer/songwriter, performer and actor who became popular in the early 2000’s as the lead singer of R&B boy band, B2K — was in Birmingham last week for another one of his talents: book author. Nearly 100 people...
Huffman High School students construct tiny home for family in need
A group of Huffman High School students are learning how to become future architects and construction workers and are giving back to the community.
New Pilgrim Baptist pastor followed a legend, then became one
The Rev. James H. Brooks, pastor of New Pilgrim Baptist Church in Birmingham since 2007, was remembered by politicians, friends, family and church members today for his leadership. Brooks, who suffered from pancreatic cancer, died Sept. 14. He was 56. “He was kind, sincere and a gentle giant,” said the...
Shelby Reporter
Alabaster finalizes purchase of school property for multi-use facility
ALABASTER – Members of the Alabaster City Council finalized the purchase of property the city is buying from the Board of Education for a new city multi-use facility at its most recent meeting on Monday, Sept. 12. A public hearing was held at the meeting to officially close on...
Blocked doorway at Main Street room brought up again at Leeds Council meeting
By Nathan Prewett, For the Tribune LEEDS – The subject of a blocked doorway at the Leeds Main Street meeting room that has been brought up in the past two meetings of the Leeds City Council was once again discussed on Monday, Sept. 19, which led to a back and forth between Mayor David Miller […]
6 Birmingham-area restaurants to grab a good breakfast
Birmingham suffered a major blow to its culinary scene this month. The beloved Bogue’s Restaurant shut its doors after 84 years. The iconic eatery, known for its breakfast offerings and Miss Ella’s sweet rolls, first opened its doors in downtown Birmingham in 1938. No restaurant can replace the...
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Alabama
If you're a fan of fried chicken sandwiches, then you'll be happy to know that a popular restaurant chain is opening up another new location in Alabama this week. On September 22, 2022, Chick-fil-A will open its newest Alabama location at 2021 Fairview Avenue in Prattville.
Golden Flake potato chip maker plans warehouse; Birmingham agrees to improve road
The City of Birmingham and Jefferson County have agreed to improve Acipco Industrial Drive to prepare for two new multi-million-dollar warehouses to be built by Home Depot and Utz Brands, which bought Birmingham-based Golden Flake potato chips in 2016. Combined, the Home Depot and Utz warehouses will have about 90...
Bham Now
Get tickets to The Magic City HBCU Breakfast Oct. 27
The Birmingham Business Alliance (BBA) is working to grow talent in The Magic City, and they need your help. Keep reading to find out how you can help students from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) find internship opportunities at the BBA’s breakfast on Thursday, October 27. BBA is...
wbrc.com
Home Depot, Utz Brands to open warehouses in Birmingham; will bring up to 90 jobs
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two companies are closer to opening distribution warehouses in Birmingham and creating dozens of new jobs. Tuesday, the Birmingham City Council approved an intergovernmental agreement with Jefferson County for road improvements along the Acipco Industrial Drive corridor. Both Home Depot and Utz Brands have purchased property...
