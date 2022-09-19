ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
13News Now

Comments / 6

Related
WITN

Reported deputy-involved deadly shooting in Bertie County

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The SBI tells WITN it is investigating a deputy-involved shooting in Bertie County. Multiple deputies, police officers and other first responders were at a home on Jernigan Swamp Road outside of Powellsville Wednesday. WITN has made multiple calls to the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office and...
BERTIE COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Airport Security#Airport Police#Guns#Tsa#Airport Authority Police#The Tsa Federal Security
13News Now

Man shot to death in Portsmouth overnight, police say

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man was shot to death in Portsmouth a little after midnight on Wednesday. A tweet from the Portsmouth Police Department said they were called to the 2500 block of Victory Boulevard, next to Victory Village Apartments and The Luck 757 Portsmouth. When officers arrived, they...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
13News Now

Jacox Elementary in Norfolk briefly placed on lockdown

NORFOLK, Va. — Jacox Elementary School in Norfolk was briefly placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon. The lockdown has been lifted and the school has been dismissed for the day. Norfolk emergency dispatch said police responded over reports of a gunshot near the school. There's no word at this time...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Flight from Norfolk makes emergency landing

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A flight bound for Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport had to return to Norfolk on Monday for an emergency landing. Steve Sterling with Norfolk International Airport says the American Airlines plane (Flight 5520) had its landing gear indicator light come on at 8:43 a.m., indicating there was an issue with the landing gear.
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

Suspect in Portsmouth home invasion turns himself in

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — One of the suspects in the home invasion of two elderly residents turned himself in Wednesday. According to the Portsmouth Police Department, Mitchell Boney Jr., 25, is currently being held at the Portsmouth City Jail. The home invasion happened just a week ago on Turnpike Road....
PORTSMOUTH, VA
Augusta Free Press

Norfolk woman sentenced to 10 years in prison for identity theft

A Norfolk woman was sentenced last week to 10 years in prison for misuse of a Social Security number, loan fraud, and identity theft. According to court documents, Shaneca Moseley, 39, engaged in an identity takeover of C.J., a New Jersey resident. Between 2018 and 2020, Moseley impersonated C.J. by possessing and using a forged driver’s license containing C.J.’s personal identifying information, including name, date of birth, home address, and driver’s license number, and a Social Security card containing C.J.’s Social Security number.
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

Virginia Beach considers implementing a 'marijuana task force'

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Buying recreational marijuana in Virginia remains illegal, but city leaders in Virginia Beach are preparing for it to become legal in the future. An advisory committee is proposing a "Marijuana Task Force," which would be dedicated to informing organizations looking to sell recreational marijuana on where, how, and what conditions it would be legal for them to sell.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office names suspect in Kiln Creek bank robbery

YORK COUNTY, Va. — Tuesday night, the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office asked people to be on the lookout for a man suspected of robbing a bank with a hatchet. A Facebook post from YPSO claims Justin Michael Craver, of Chesapeake, was the man who wore a cowboy hat, long sleeves, sunglasses and face mask to rob the Old Point National Bank on Kiln Creek Parkway on Sept. 16.
YORK COUNTY, VA
WAVY News 10

Hampton Roads schools received false shooting threats, police say

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Police are now investigating after two schools in Hampton Roads received threats Monday. Booker T. Washington Elementary School in Suffolk was the target of a false active shooter threat on Monday, police say. The Suffolk Police Department responded to a call of a reported...
SUFFOLK, VA
13News Now

13News Now

Norfolk, VA
30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Norfolk local news

 https://www.13newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy