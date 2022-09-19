Read full article on original website
Va. Beach man pushing for prevention after losing brother to drunk driver
The NTSB is recommending installing equipment in cars to keep drunk drivers from getting behind the wheel. Mike Goodove, whose 19-year-old brother was killed by a drunk driver, supports the push.
Norfolk man pleads guilty to possessing firearm in 2021 attempted malicious wounding
According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office 26-year-old Louis Bernard Lee pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm.
WITN
Reported deputy-involved deadly shooting in Bertie County
BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The SBI tells WITN it is investigating a deputy-involved shooting in Bertie County. Multiple deputies, police officers and other first responders were at a home on Jernigan Swamp Road outside of Powellsville Wednesday. WITN has made multiple calls to the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office and...
Virginia Beach man leads multi-city police pursuit while driving stolen public works vehicle
A man from Virginia Beach was arrested in Currituck after leading officers and deputies in a police pursuit while driving a stolen public works vehicle.
Man shot to death in Portsmouth overnight, police say
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man was shot to death in Portsmouth a little after midnight on Wednesday. A tweet from the Portsmouth Police Department said they were called to the 2500 block of Victory Boulevard, next to Victory Village Apartments and The Luck 757 Portsmouth. When officers arrived, they...
Virginia Beach man arrested after police chase ends in NC
CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. — A Virginia Beach man was arrested after a police chase crossed state lines on Tuesday morning. According to the Currituck County Sheriff's Office, deputies learned that a stolen car was heading to the state line with Chesapeake police following the suspect at around 9:30 a.m.
13newsnow.com
Man killed in Portsmouth shooting
Police said they were called to the 2500 block of Victory Boulevard 15 minutes after midnight. That's next to The Luck 757 Portsmouth.
Jacox Elementary in Norfolk briefly placed on lockdown
NORFOLK, Va. — Jacox Elementary School in Norfolk was briefly placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon. The lockdown has been lifted and the school has been dismissed for the day. Norfolk emergency dispatch said police responded over reports of a gunshot near the school. There's no word at this time...
WAVY News 10
Flight from Norfolk makes emergency landing
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A flight bound for Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport had to return to Norfolk on Monday for an emergency landing. Steve Sterling with Norfolk International Airport says the American Airlines plane (Flight 5520) had its landing gear indicator light come on at 8:43 a.m., indicating there was an issue with the landing gear.
ODU Police seeking suspects after bookstore doors destroyed
ODU Police are seeking the community's help in identifying individuals who they say were involved in an incident that resulted in multiple door and window panels at the university's bookstore being destroyed.
18-year-old arrested after home burglaries in Williamsburg
An 18-year-old is now in custody after police say he was caught during a burglary in Williamsburg early Wednesday morning.
Suspect in Portsmouth home invasion turns himself in
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — One of the suspects in the home invasion of two elderly residents turned himself in Wednesday. According to the Portsmouth Police Department, Mitchell Boney Jr., 25, is currently being held at the Portsmouth City Jail. The home invasion happened just a week ago on Turnpike Road....
Virginia woman gets 10 years for using New Jersey resident’s identity to get apartment, Mercedes Benz
A Norfolk woman has been sentenced to 10 years behind bars for misuse of a Social Security number, loan fraud, and identity theft.
Augusta Free Press
Norfolk woman sentenced to 10 years in prison for identity theft
A Norfolk woman was sentenced last week to 10 years in prison for misuse of a Social Security number, loan fraud, and identity theft. According to court documents, Shaneca Moseley, 39, engaged in an identity takeover of C.J., a New Jersey resident. Between 2018 and 2020, Moseley impersonated C.J. by possessing and using a forged driver’s license containing C.J.’s personal identifying information, including name, date of birth, home address, and driver’s license number, and a Social Security card containing C.J.’s Social Security number.
Virginia Beach considers implementing a 'marijuana task force'
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Buying recreational marijuana in Virginia remains illegal, but city leaders in Virginia Beach are preparing for it to become legal in the future. An advisory committee is proposing a "Marijuana Task Force," which would be dedicated to informing organizations looking to sell recreational marijuana on where, how, and what conditions it would be legal for them to sell.
York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office names suspect in Kiln Creek bank robbery
YORK COUNTY, Va. — Tuesday night, the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office asked people to be on the lookout for a man suspected of robbing a bank with a hatchet. A Facebook post from YPSO claims Justin Michael Craver, of Chesapeake, was the man who wore a cowboy hat, long sleeves, sunglasses and face mask to rob the Old Point National Bank on Kiln Creek Parkway on Sept. 16.
Man sentenced for 2018 robbery of Virginia Beach Wells Fargo
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A North Carolina man will spend 19 and a half years in prison after being convicted of an armed robbery in Virginia Beach in 2018. According to the Commonwealth's attorney, 38-year-old Clevester Antoine Lucas was sentenced for the following:. Armed Burglary of a Bank. Robbery...
WAVY News 10
Hampton Roads schools received false shooting threats, police say
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Police are now investigating after two schools in Hampton Roads received threats Monday. Booker T. Washington Elementary School in Suffolk was the target of a false active shooter threat on Monday, police say. The Suffolk Police Department responded to a call of a reported...
Body recovered in Sandbridge Beach identified as missing kayaker
Virginia Beach police say the body recovered in Sandbridge on Friday has been identified as the kayaker who was previously reported missing.
Those making $50K or less could get toll relief at Downtown, Midtown tunnels
NORFOLK, Va. — Those making $50,000 a year or less could get toll relief at the Downtown and Midtown tunnels connecting Norfolk and Portsmouth next year. Eligible drivers will get 50% off two-axle tolls on the tunnels with an E-ZPass Virginia account, according to the Hampton Roads Transportation Planning Organization.
13News Now
