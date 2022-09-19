Read full article on original website
Look: NFL World Stunned By The Kirk Cousins News
There were some interesting survey results that came out on Monday night. This survey dove into the NFL's most-liked players heading into the 2022 season and Kirk Cousins was fairly high on it. The Minnesota Vikings quarterback finished in sixth for this survey, just behind Matt Ryan, Matthew Stafford, Tom...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Outfit Sunday
Erin Andrews was at the Caesars Superdome this past Sunday to cover the Buccaneers-Saints game. Her outfit for this Week 2 showdown turned a lot of heads. Andrews, 44, wore an orange top with orange pants. She also had matching Air Jordan 1's on to complete the look. Fortunately for...
Stephen A. Smith Ripped NFL Quarterback On Monday
It's no secret that the Las Vegas Raiders have been disappointing this season. They've lost their first two games and appear to be not on the same page both offensively and defensively. Quarterback Derek Carr has also not been himself and Stephen A. Smith noticed that, too. Smith absolutely went...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Cooper Rush Wife Photo
It's a happy Monday for Dallas Cowboys fans. Sunday, backup quarterback Cooper Rush led the Cowboys to a last-second win over Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Cowboys topped the Bengals on a game-winning field goal as time expired. Following the game, Rush's wife, Lauryn, shared an adorable photo...
Look: Embarrassing Russell Wilson Photo Is Going Viral
Russell Wilson has not played up to his standards through his first two games as a Denver Bronco. Even in yesterday's 16-9 win over the Houston Texans, Wilson was shaky, completing only 14-of-31 passes for 219 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Wilson even had a still frame shot of...
Legendary MLB Shortstop Died On Monday Night
A legendary Los Angeles Dodgers player died at the age of 89 on Monday night. Maury Wills, one of the best infielders in Dodgers history, passed away, according to the franchise. "The Los Angeles Dodgers are saddened by the passing of Dodger legend Maury Wills. Our thoughts are with Wills’...
Tom Brady Addresses Injury He Suffered Sunday
Tom Brady said he injured his finger during Sunday's win over the New Orleans Saints. During his Let's Go! SiriusXM podcast, via Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times, Brady disclosed that the ring finger on his right hand got banged up "pretty good." However, it doesn't sound serious enough...
Look: Aaron Rodgers' Racy Touchdown Celebration Goes Viral
The Green Bay Packers joined in on Aaron Rodgers' offseason ritual on Sunday night. After the team's touchdown to close out the first half, Allen Lazard started pouring out some Ayahuasca, the psychedelic South American elixir traditionally used as spiritual medicine by ancient Amazonian tribes. The Packers' celly started to...
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Jadeveon Clowney News
The Cleveland Browns are going to be without one of their best pass rushers come Thursday night. On Monday afternoon, head coach Kevin Stefanski announced that Jadeveon Clowney will be out for Thursday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Clowney suffered an ankle injury during the Browns' most recent game on...
Ravens Cut Veteran Defensive Player On Monday
The Baltimore Ravens did some roster management on Monday, which included releasing a veteran linebacker. Kyler Fackrell, who had been on the team's practice squad since September 7, was let go. Fackrell did not appear in either of Baltimore's first two games. The linebacking depth on the Ravens' active roster...
Steve Young Calls Out Dak Prescott: NFL World Reacts
Over the weekend the Dallas Cowboys surprised most of the NFL world when they took down the Cincinnati Bengals. With backup quarterback Cooper Rush under center for Dallas, the Bengals entered as significant favorites. However, the Cowboys used a last-second field goal to win the game by a final score of 20-17.
49ers Reportedly Signing Veteran Quarterback Tuesday
The San Francisco 49ers have a need for more quarterback depth, and they filled it on Tuesday afternoon. San Francisco is adding former Falcons and Packers quarterback Kurt Benkert to its practice squad, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. Benkert will now become the third QB with the 49ers behind...
The Cowboys Worked Out 3 Quarterbacks On Wednesday
Just because Cooper Kupp is having success as quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys doesn't mean the team isn't continuing to look for more options at the position. According to Cowboys insider Todd Archer, the Cowboys have been holding player tryouts this week and invited three quarterbacks to show their stuff. The quarterbacks in attendance were Case Cookus, J'Mar Smith and Reid Sinnett.
Eagles troll Kirk Cousins with famous quote
The Philadelphia Eagles cruised against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night, and the team’s Twitter account had some fun during the win. Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins had a bad game and went 27/46 for 221 yards, a touchdown and 3 interceptions. The second interception came late in the third...
Look: Lions Player Accused Of Being Racist, Using N-Word
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Arik Armstead has accused Detroit Lions offensive lineman Dan Skipper of directing racist language toward players in NFL games. On an Instagram Story post made Monday, via NFL reporter Dov Kleiman, Armstead responded to a video of the Lions celebrating Skipper for making his first career start in Week 2.
Watch: Slow-Motion Video Of Kyler Murray Getting Hit By Fan
Police are investigating an incident between Kyler Murray and a fan following the Cardinals' overtime win over the Raiders in Las Vegas on Sunday. Murray appeared to get hit in the face by a fan following his team's win in Las Vegas on Sunday afternoon. Police are now investigating the...
Bucs Star Has 2-Word Reaction To Mike Evans Suspension News
For his actions in a brawl between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints, Mike Evans has been handed a one-game suspension for the NFL. Given what Evans did, the suspension wasn't much of a surprise, and some fans might be upset that it wasn't a longer ban. But Evans' teammates don't see it that way.
NFL World Reacts To Ruthless Amon-Ra St. Brown News
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is rapidly becoming a fan favorite in the Motor City - and not just for being a superb pass-catcher. Speaking to the media this week, Amon-Ra threw some shade at Washington Commanders wide receiver Dyami Brown. Amon-Ra said that he looked for Brown during the game because he remembered Brown being taken ahead of him in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Mike McDaniel Makes His Opinion On Bills Very Clear
Through the first two games of the 2022 season, the Buffalo Bills have looked like a juggernaut. Buffalo has outscored its first two opponents--the Rams and Titans--72-17. Keep in mind, we're talking about the reigning Super Bowl champs and AFC No. 1 seed. Up next for the Bills is a...
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady Unhappy News
Tom Brady is not happy about the NFL's decision to suspend wide receiver Mike Evans for one game for his actions during Sunday's win over the Saints. Evans, the Bucs' best wide receiver, got into a fight during Sunday's win in New Orleans. He went at Saints defensive back Marshon Lattimore, sparking a scuffle between the two teams. Evans has said he was defending his quarterback.
