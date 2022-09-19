ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 7

Rick Hodges
2d ago

Thank you to all the fire fighters for their dedication and bravery! You are a blessing to us all! God bless you !

Reply(1)
5
Related
foxla.com

These are California's 10 deadliest roads

LOS ANGELES - For those of you who have driven in California, you know it's no easy feat. But did you know the nation's most populous state is home to some of the deadliest roads in the U.S.?. That's according to MoneyGeek, which analyzed the most recent data available from...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fontana Herald News

Antique Car Swap Meet will be held Sept. 24 in San Bernardino

The 60th Annual Antique Car Swap Meet will be held Saturday, Sept. 24 in San Bernardino. The vendor gate will open at 6 a.m. at Western Regional Little League Headquarters, 6707 N. Little League Drive. There will be no overnight parking. Vendor spaces (20x20) are available for $30, with an...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cal Fire#Containment#Sierra
NBC Los Angeles

3 Bay Area Freeways Among Deadliest Roads in California: Report

Two Bay Area freeways are in the top three of Moneygeek’s 10 Deadliest Roads in California list. The website analyzed car crash data between 2017 and 2019 and placed Interstate 80 in Alameda County, between Oakland and Richmond, at No. 2 with 15 deadly accidents. Next on the list...
CALIFORNIA STATE
nbcpalmsprings.com

Fairview Fire Nearing Full Containment

(CNS) – Firefighters were nearing full containment Sunday on the Fairview Fire, which has burned 28,307 acres since breaking out on Labor Day. As of Sunday afternoon, containment was at 98% and all evacuations and evacuation warnings were lifted. No fire growth is expected. The evacuation center at Redlands...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

U.S. Receives First Electric Fire Engine, Its New Home is in LA

The country's first fire engine has arrived and it's right here in LA. It's arrived at LA City Fire's Hollywood Station and it's ready to roll. "Hollywood and this particular district offers a very unique set of challenges, one that can test this apparatus to the extreme," said Department Chief Richard Fields from the LAFD.
LOS ANGELES, CA
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org

Orange County State Legislators Initiate Emergency Audit of OCPA … Just As Residential Service in Irvine is Set to Begin

News of the audit comes on the heels of two years of allegations of mismanagement, cronyism, inaction, hidden rate hikes, and a lack of transparency on the part of OCPA. Beginning in October, all Irvine residents will be transferred from their current provider of electricity — Southern California Edison (SCE) — and enrolled in the new OCPA electricity plan, at a significantly higher monthly rate.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
z1077fm.com

Suspect in Yucca Valley Shooting Turns Himself In

The suspect in a Yucca Valley shooting has turned himself in to authorities. On Monday (September 19), deputies form the Morongo Basin Sheriff’s Station say they responded to a reports of a shooting in the 58000 block of Sun Oro Road in Yucca Valley. Deputies say that Eric Ettleman, a 29 year-old resident of Morongo Valley, arrived at a home, got into a confrontation with a 63 year-old resident, and fired several shots into the house.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

More Details About Woman Who Died in Forest Hills Mudslide

NBC4 has learned more information about a San Bernardino County woman who was killed in last week's mudslides. The 62-year-old grandmother was found buried in mud near her home in the mountain community of Forest Falls. A family spokesperson spoke to NBC4's Tony Shin for an exclusive story. A video...
FOREST FALLS, CA
foxla.com

8-year-old attacked by dog in Riverside County

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - An 8-year-old boy is recovering at the hospital after he was attacked by a pit bull in Riverside County. The Riverside County Department of Animal Services responded to a call from a home on Calle Diamante in Indio Monday around 3 p.m. where a boy was attacked by a dog while visiting a family member. According to animal control, the dog broke out of its kennel before charging at the boy.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy