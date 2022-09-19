ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Takeaways From The Vikings Week 2 Loss

The Vikings week 1 win is starting to look like a fluke after their week 2 loss to the Eagles 24-7 on Monday night. Minnesota found every way to shoot themselves in the foot whenever an opportunity came their way. Turning the ball over three times the Vikings just couldn’t get out of their own way. It was tough for Viking fans to see Kevin O’Connell and co. struggle in their second game. With that I’m going to give my takeaways from the Vikings loss and show you there is no need to worry.
Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown eyeing NFL record in Week 3

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown tied the NFL record for most consecutive games with eight or more receptions in the team's Week 2 win over the Washington Commanders. What It Means:. St. Brown has been on a ludicrous hot streak since his mid-season breakout in 2021, and has...
NFL Week 3: Reasons to watch each game

Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season provided another solid slate of games, which included some impressive comebacks by the Dolphins to beat the Ravens and the Jets to defeat the Browns. Heading into Week 3, there are plenty of intriguing matchups for fans to watch. It all starts when...
Vikings need to worry about Amon-Ra St. Brown, D'Andre Swift

These aren't the same old Detroit Lions that are about to motor into U.S. Bank Stadium for what already feels like a critical NFC North showdown against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. These cats can play. Minnesota is favored by six points, but the history between the two – especially...
Eagles inactives for Week 2 vs. the Vikings

The Eagles released their list of inactive for the home opener against the Vikings, and rookie safety Reid Blankenship is among six players who won’t dress on Sunday. Ian Book (QB), Reed Blankenship (S), Trey Sermon (RB), Josh Sills (OL), Janarius Robinson (DE), and Grant Calcaterra (TE) are healthy scratches for Week 2.
Tampa Bay's Leonard Fournette (hamstring) logs limited session on Wednesday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (hamstring) was limited during Wednesday's practice. Even though Tampa Bay's running back saw an uptick in his snap percentage to 87% in Week Two, Fournette had been a limited participant with a hamstring injury since last week. In a matchup against a Green Bay Packers' defense ranked 14th in FanDuel points allowed per game (18.1), numberFire's models project Fournette to score 15.0 FanDuel points.
