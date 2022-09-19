Read full article on original website
Instant analysis of Eagles 24-7 beatdown of Vikings in Week 2
The Eagles made a statement on Monday night, dominating from the start while controlling the pace in an impressive 24-7 victory at Lincoln Financial Field. Quarterback Jalen Hurts was the best player on the field, going 26 of 31 passing for 333 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Hurts also...
Yardbarker
Takeaways From The Vikings Week 2 Loss
The Vikings week 1 win is starting to look like a fluke after their week 2 loss to the Eagles 24-7 on Monday night. Minnesota found every way to shoot themselves in the foot whenever an opportunity came their way. Turning the ball over three times the Vikings just couldn’t get out of their own way. It was tough for Viking fans to see Kevin O’Connell and co. struggle in their second game. With that I’m going to give my takeaways from the Vikings loss and show you there is no need to worry.
numberfire.com
Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown eyeing NFL record in Week 3
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown tied the NFL record for most consecutive games with eight or more receptions in the team's Week 2 win over the Washington Commanders. What It Means:. St. Brown has been on a ludicrous hot streak since his mid-season breakout in 2021, and has...
Amon-Ra St. Brown goes full savage mode about WR taken before him: 'I didn't see him in the game much'
A little more than a year ago, Amon-Ra St. Brown was the seventh wide receiver taken in the 2021 NFL draft and the fifth player taken by the Detroit Lions with the 112th pick in the fourth round. But 17 games later, St. Brown is having the last laugh. And...
NFL・
Why Lions Need to Worry about Vikings' Justin Jefferson
Read more on why the Detroit Lions should worry about Justin Jefferson in their Week 3 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings.
'Explosive' Falcons Rookie Troy Andersen Makes Impact in Second NFL Game
Atlanta Falcons rookie linebacker Troy Andersen recorded several "firsts" in his second NFL game, including a momentum-shifting play on special teams. What did Falcons coach Arthur Smith and Rams coach Sean McVay have to say about the play?
NFL Week 3: Reasons to watch each game
Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season provided another solid slate of games, which included some impressive comebacks by the Dolphins to beat the Ravens and the Jets to defeat the Browns. Heading into Week 3, there are plenty of intriguing matchups for fans to watch. It all starts when...
NFL・
Yardbarker
Vikings need to worry about Amon-Ra St. Brown, D'Andre Swift
These aren't the same old Detroit Lions that are about to motor into U.S. Bank Stadium for what already feels like a critical NFC North showdown against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. These cats can play. Minnesota is favored by six points, but the history between the two – especially...
Eagles inactives for Week 2 vs. the Vikings
The Eagles released their list of inactive for the home opener against the Vikings, and rookie safety Reid Blankenship is among six players who won’t dress on Sunday. Ian Book (QB), Reed Blankenship (S), Trey Sermon (RB), Josh Sills (OL), Janarius Robinson (DE), and Grant Calcaterra (TE) are healthy scratches for Week 2.
Report card: Eagles make the grade after defeating Vikings in Week 2
The Eagles are off to Washington after an emphatic 24-7 home win over the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night at Lincoln Financial Field. Jalen Hurts had his best game as a pro, while Jonathan Gannon and his retooled defense rebounded with a masterful performance against Justin Jefferson and the Viking offense.
numberfire.com
Tampa Bay's Leonard Fournette (hamstring) logs limited session on Wednesday
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (hamstring) was limited during Wednesday's practice. Even though Tampa Bay's running back saw an uptick in his snap percentage to 87% in Week Two, Fournette had been a limited participant with a hamstring injury since last week. In a matchup against a Green Bay Packers' defense ranked 14th in FanDuel points allowed per game (18.1), numberFire's models project Fournette to score 15.0 FanDuel points.
