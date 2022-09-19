Read full article on original website
Iowa vs. Michigan game to air on Fox 28
The Iowa Hawkeyes will play in their first nationally televised game of the 2022 season on October 1 when the Michigan Wolverines come to Iowa City. The rematch of last year's Big Ten Championship Game will air at 11 a.m. on Fox 28 in Fox's Big Noon Saturday's slot. It...
Iowa City Climate Fest returns Sept. 21 - Sept 24
IOWA CITY, Iowa — The Iowa city Climate fest is returning with several events across Iowa City from September 21 through September 24. Spread across four days and seven different locations, Climate Fest will celebrate all the ways Iowa City residents, businesses, and organizations are taking action to address climate change.
Independence junior, senior high students spend homecoming day of service in cemetery
INDEPENDENCE, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — Three buses roll onto a small gravel sideroad. You can hear the children's raised voices before the doors even slide open. Dewey Hupke directs the lead bus where to stop, before climbing aboard and letting out a commanding whistle. "Sit down, please,"...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Kickoff to Kinnick 5K is Saturday in Iowa City
The Kickoff to Kinnick 5K race will take place Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. The race begins near Carver Hawkeye Arena and ends at the 50 yard line of Kinnick Stadium. The course will be open from 9 a.m. to noon. The event will take runners and walkers along the following...
The Linn-Mar Homecoming Parade Route
MARION, Iowa — The Marion police department wants to make commuters aware that The Linn-Mar Homecoming Parade Route will completely close a significant section of 10th Street, 29th Avenue, 3rd Street, and Barrington Parkway, from 5-6:30 pm, Wednesday, September 21st, 2022. Lengthy delays are expected and commuting motorists are...
SPECIAL REPORT: IA organizations help break barriers for refugees to find employment
DES MOINES, Iowa — April 2022 marks the day, IowaWorks partners with the Bureau of Refugee Services, to create a program assisting refugee's search for employment. "When we come to here this very difficult for us," says Sarah Qadery an Afghan refugee living in Central Iowa. Driving from one...
Preps underway for 100th Anniversary of Czech Goulash Day at St. Wenceslaus Church
Sunday, September 25th marks the centennial of Czech Goulash Day at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids Czech Village. The festival, featuring Czech goulash and kolaches, live entertainment and more, has overcome challenges to stay alive for the past 100 years. Parishioners started preparing Tuesday morning by cutting vegetables...
Near-record heat expected Tuesday ahead of fall's arrival in eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Is summer finally coming to an end? It will go out with a bang on Tuesday with near-record temperatures in the afternoon. Temperatures will be running nearly 20 above normal under sunny skies and strong south winds ahead of a cold front that will arrive late tonight.
Horse-drawn buggy hit by car north of Kalona
JOHNON COUNTY, Iowa — A horse-drawn buggy was hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning just northwest of Kalona. The Johnson County Sheriff's Office says both the buggy and vehicle were heading east on 540 Street Southwest. The driver of the vehicle told the sheriff's office his vision was obstructed by the glare of the sun, causing him to collide into the buggy.
Recruiting poll workers on track in Iowa but some election officials have concerns
DES MOINES, Iowa — Just 48 days out from the November 8th midterms and election officials continue recruiting poll workers across Iowa. Iowa Secretary of State, Paul Pate says poll workers,“they’re our secret weapon the unsung hero's if you will. These are your friends and neighbors who step up and help us run the polling on election day and do the absentee ballots process as well.”
Cedar Rapids Transit Announces Fare Changes
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Cedar Rapids Transit, which operates the public bus service throughout the city, will resume fare collection with updated fares on Monday, Sept. 26. Passengers may ride the bus using a bus pass, a participating school ID, exact cash, a Free Fare ID Card, or a blue ticket. More information is available below, as well as at CityofCR.com/Transit and by calling 319-286-5573.
Union workers, Ingredion forced to leave Hotel Kirkwood amid negotiation
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The union strike at the Cedar Rapids Ingredion factory is entering its eighth week - with some new developments. According to The Gazette, union workers and Ingredion employees met at Hotel Kirkwood on Tuesday, but were asked to leave after an argument started over Ingredion bringing armed guards with them to the conversation.
Update: Collins Road construction postponed
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The City of Cedar Rapids has announced that this work has been postponed. Beginning Thursday, September 22, 2022, Collins Road NE will be reduced to one lane in both directions at the intersection of Northland Avenue for median improvements. Additionally, left turns will not be...
Man arrested following early morning shooting in southeast Iowa
Mt. PLEASANT, Iowa — An arrest has been made following an early morning shooting in southeast Iowa. Around 12:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 17, Mt. Pleasant police officers and Henry County sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the 500 block of Hamlin Street. When they arrived,...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Soul and Blues Festival road closures announced in Iowa City
The City will close multiple streets Friday, Sept. 23, through Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, for the Soul and Blues Festival. The annual music and culture festival organized by the Summer of the Arts brings a score of musicians to Downtown Iowa City for a two-day event. For more information about...
Emergency Preparedness Month: Don't rely on outdoor sirens too heavily
Johnson County — September is Emergency Preparedness Month. Johnson County Iowa Emergency Management Agency Director Dave Wilson stresses this month is all about bringing awareness to the importance of being prepared for emergency situations. Now is a great time to start putting together or updating your preparedness kits, and...
Evansdale elementary school put on lockdown due to 'disorderly situation' outside school
EVANSDALE, Iowa — Poyner Elementary School in Evansdale had to be put in lockdown Wednesday morning after two people got into an argument and one mentioned shooting the other. Evansdale police say it happened around 8 a.m. on Central Avenue in front of the school. Authorities say a male...
Man accused of driving through Roe v. Wade protest has new court date
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The Cedar Rapids man accused of driving through a Roe V. Wade ruling protest in June has a new court date. David Alan Huston, 53, is being charged with assault with a deadly weapon and leaving the scene of an accident. Officials say Huston drove...
Save CR Heritage marks 10 year anniversary with walking tour
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Save Cedar Rapids Heritage is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a walking tour of of historical cedar rapids buildings, outlining why those buildings should stay standing. Cedar Rapids Historian Mark Stoffer Hunter will take tour-goers back in time during this one-night-only event on Friday, Sept....
City council agrees to individual compromises with Keystone dog owners over pit bull ban
Benton County, Iowa — There are new solutions Tuesday evening for the Keystone residents caught up in a saga with the city over an order to get rid of their dogs. This is a story we've been covering now since late July. Then, three weeks ago, the city gave...
