Iowa City, IA

cbs2iowa.com

Iowa vs. Michigan game to air on Fox 28

The Iowa Hawkeyes will play in their first nationally televised game of the 2022 season on October 1 when the Michigan Wolverines come to Iowa City. The rematch of last year's Big Ten Championship Game will air at 11 a.m. on Fox 28 in Fox's Big Noon Saturday's slot. It...
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Iowa City Climate Fest returns Sept. 21 - Sept 24

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The Iowa city Climate fest is returning with several events across Iowa City from September 21 through September 24. Spread across four days and seven different locations, Climate Fest will celebrate all the ways Iowa City residents, businesses, and organizations are taking action to address climate change.
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: Kickoff to Kinnick 5K is Saturday in Iowa City

The Kickoff to Kinnick 5K race will take place Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. The race begins near Carver Hawkeye Arena and ends at the 50 yard line of Kinnick Stadium. The course will be open from 9 a.m. to noon. The event will take runners and walkers along the following...
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

The Linn-Mar Homecoming Parade Route

MARION, Iowa — The Marion police department wants to make commuters aware that The Linn-Mar Homecoming Parade Route will completely close a significant section of 10th Street, 29th Avenue, 3rd Street, and Barrington Parkway, from 5-6:30 pm, Wednesday, September 21st, 2022. Lengthy delays are expected and commuting motorists are...
MARION, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Near-record heat expected Tuesday ahead of fall's arrival in eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Is summer finally coming to an end? It will go out with a bang on Tuesday with near-record temperatures in the afternoon. Temperatures will be running nearly 20 above normal under sunny skies and strong south winds ahead of a cold front that will arrive late tonight.
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

Horse-drawn buggy hit by car north of Kalona

JOHNON COUNTY, Iowa — A horse-drawn buggy was hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning just northwest of Kalona. The Johnson County Sheriff's Office says both the buggy and vehicle were heading east on 540 Street Southwest. The driver of the vehicle told the sheriff's office his vision was obstructed by the glare of the sun, causing him to collide into the buggy.
KALONA, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Recruiting poll workers on track in Iowa but some election officials have concerns

DES MOINES, Iowa — Just 48 days out from the November 8th midterms and election officials continue recruiting poll workers across Iowa. Iowa Secretary of State, Paul Pate says poll workers,“they’re our secret weapon the unsung hero's if you will. These are your friends and neighbors who step up and help us run the polling on election day and do the absentee ballots process as well.”
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

Cedar Rapids Transit Announces Fare Changes

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Cedar Rapids Transit, which operates the public bus service throughout the city, will resume fare collection with updated fares on Monday, Sept. 26. Passengers may ride the bus using a bus pass, a participating school ID, exact cash, a Free Fare ID Card, or a blue ticket. More information is available below, as well as at CityofCR.com/Transit and by calling 319-286-5573.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Union workers, Ingredion forced to leave Hotel Kirkwood amid negotiation

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The union strike at the Cedar Rapids Ingredion factory is entering its eighth week - with some new developments. According to The Gazette, union workers and Ingredion employees met at Hotel Kirkwood on Tuesday, but were asked to leave after an argument started over Ingredion bringing armed guards with them to the conversation.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Update: Collins Road construction postponed

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The City of Cedar Rapids has announced that this work has been postponed. Beginning Thursday, September 22, 2022, Collins Road NE will be reduced to one lane in both directions at the intersection of Northland Avenue for median improvements. Additionally, left turns will not be...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Man arrested following early morning shooting in southeast Iowa

Mt. PLEASANT, Iowa — An arrest has been made following an early morning shooting in southeast Iowa. Around 12:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 17, Mt. Pleasant police officers and Henry County sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the 500 block of Hamlin Street. When they arrived,...
MOUNT PLEASANT, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Emergency Preparedness Month: Don't rely on outdoor sirens too heavily

Johnson County — September is Emergency Preparedness Month. Johnson County Iowa Emergency Management Agency Director Dave Wilson stresses this month is all about bringing awareness to the importance of being prepared for emergency situations. Now is a great time to start putting together or updating your preparedness kits, and...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Save CR Heritage marks 10 year anniversary with walking tour

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Save Cedar Rapids Heritage is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a walking tour of of historical cedar rapids buildings, outlining why those buildings should stay standing. Cedar Rapids Historian Mark Stoffer Hunter will take tour-goers back in time during this one-night-only event on Friday, Sept....
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

