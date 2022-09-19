A Limestone County Circuit Court judge on Monday declared a mistrial in the capital murder trial of a teenager accused of killing five of his family members. Judge Chad Wise ruled that the prosecution had failed to disclose cell phone information that would have aided Mason Wayne Sisk and his defense team in proving his defense. Sisk was 14 when he killed his father, step-mother and three younger siblings.

LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO