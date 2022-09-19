Read full article on original website
Alabama man charged in grandson’s hot car death returned to truck 3 times, DA says
A Blount County man has been charged after authorities said his 2-year-old grandson died when he was left in a hot vehicle for seven hours on Tuesday. William “Bill” Wiesman, 56, is charged with reckless manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide. Authorities identified the boy as Ian Wiesman. Blount...
Kidnapping suspect contacted victim from jail: report
The suspect in a kidnapping case has a new charge added to his name after court records say that he contacted the victim from jail.
Man charged with manslaughter after Colbert County shooting
A Muscle Shoals man has been arrested and charged with manslaughter following a fatal shooting late Sunday night.
Lawrence Co. man indicted for kidnapping, assualt
LAWRENCE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Lawrence County man has been indicted by a grand jury on two kidnapping charges and an assault charge. Court documents allege that Christopher Kerby kidnapped two people, Presley Bradford and Devin Scott. Kerby allegedly also beat Bradford with the back of an axe handle.
Man charged after motorcyclist shot in Athens
A man was charged after police say he shot and wounded a motorcycle rider in Athens Saturday.
Three arrested in Decatur for possession of marijuana, cocaine
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - On Tuesday Investigators with Decatur Police VICE/NArcotics and Decatur Police SWAT operators arrested three people in a drug house. The investigators and operators executed a search warrant on a home located on Wadsworth Street SE where they identified Randy Griffin, 42, Quentin Wilkerson, 38, and Sierra Cowley, 22. Investigators located marijuana, cocaine and drug paraphernalia.
Russellville man charged with kidnapping, attack with ax handle
A Russellville man has been indicted on two counts of kidnapping and one count of second-degree assault involving an ax handle, court records show.
Jurors in Mason Sisk mistrial say they wouldn't have convicted alleged killer teen
That is what at least one juror said they're left with after the first trial for Mason Sisk, the Elkmont teen accused of killing five family members, ended in a mistrial Monday morning. Sisk is set to return to the courtroom for a second trial in February 2023. WAAY 31...
Body pulled from Decatur water identified
The Decatur Police Department says no foul play is suspected after a body was pulled from the water on September 13.
Man in custody for car wash robbery, firing weapon
A man is in custody after police say he robbed a car wash and fired a weapon in Athens.
Hearing delayed in trial against man charged with shooting ex-girlfriend in the face
The preliminary hearing for a Madison man charged in the shooting death of his ex-girlfriend has been continued, according to court documents.
Colbert County Jailer arrested after confessing to stealing $20
26-year-old Austin Blake Spires of Florence was at the center of the investigation after $20 was reported missing after an inmate was booked into the jail.
New scam targets family members of Morgan County inmates
Officials say the scammer falsely tells the inmate's family member that their loved one has died in jail.
Father arrested following six-year investigation into child with skull fractures
A Lawrence County man has been arrested and charged with aggravated child abuse six years later, after a lengthy investigation revealed multiple skull fractures, according to authorities.
Trial for teen accused of killing five family members ends in mistrial
A Limestone County Circuit Court judge on Monday declared a mistrial in the capital murder trial of a teenager accused of killing five of his family members. Judge Chad Wise ruled that the prosecution had failed to disclose cell phone information that would have aided Mason Wayne Sisk and his defense team in proving his defense. Sisk was 14 when he killed his father, step-mother and three younger siblings.
Police: Two arrested after shooting woman, beating up man
Two men are facing charges after police say they attacked a man and shot a woman Tuesday night.
Man arrested after 45 fentanyl pills and other drugs found in hotel room
One man has been arrested after several drugs, including fentanyl, were found in his Killen hotel room, according to law enforcement.
Huntsville Councilman Bill Kling defends vote for wife’s $600 retirement bonus
A Huntsville resident is calling for the resignation of City Councilman Bill Kling. On Aug. 12, Kling proposed and voted for a plan to give retirees of the city of Huntsville bonuses. Kristen Goode wants Kling, who has served on the council for 30 years and was re-elected last month,...
