ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Limestone County, AL

Comments / 0

Related
WAFF

Lawrence Co. man indicted for kidnapping, assualt

LAWRENCE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Lawrence County man has been indicted by a grand jury on two kidnapping charges and an assault charge. Court documents allege that Christopher Kerby kidnapped two people, Presley Bradford and Devin Scott. Kerby allegedly also beat Bradford with the back of an axe handle.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Limestone County, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
County
Limestone County, AL
State
Florida State
City
Elkmont, AL
Elkmont, AL
Crime & Safety
WAFF

Three arrested in Decatur for possession of marijuana, cocaine

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - On Tuesday Investigators with Decatur Police VICE/NArcotics and Decatur Police SWAT operators arrested three people in a drug house. The investigators and operators executed a search warrant on a home located on Wadsworth Street SE where they identified Randy Griffin, 42, Quentin Wilkerson, 38, and Sierra Cowley, 22. Investigators located marijuana, cocaine and drug paraphernalia.
DECATUR, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Wayne
Person
Justin Fields
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blog#Defense Attorneys#The Murders#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Death Penalty
NewsBreak
Public Safety
alreporter.com

Trial for teen accused of killing five family members ends in mistrial

A Limestone County Circuit Court judge on Monday declared a mistrial in the capital murder trial of a teenager accused of killing five of his family members. Judge Chad Wise ruled that the prosecution had failed to disclose cell phone information that would have aided Mason Wayne Sisk and his defense team in proving his defense. Sisk was 14 when he killed his father, step-mother and three younger siblings.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy