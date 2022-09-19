Book bans have become an increasingly popular trend in schools across America. Ban requests are on the rise due to parent advocacy groups calling for stricter standards, while some educators are decrying the crackdown on certain literature as harmful censorship. First, Moms For Liberty Co-Founder Tina Descovich joins the Rundown to discuss why she believes some books must be banned to protect children from inappropriate content for their age group and her belief parents must reclaim their rights in their children’s education. Later, Director of The American Library Association’s Office for Intellectual Freedom Deborah Caldwell-Stone joins the podcast to weigh in on the increased demands to censor books, why she believes it could hurt marginalized students, and how schools and parents can find solutions to their disagreements.

