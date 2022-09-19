ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Examiner

Supreme Court aimed at Yeshiva University but hurt its students instead

By failing to protect a university’s religious liberty, the Supreme Court has inconvenienced every student club at that university. For shame. I wrote last week that the high court had erred in refusing to intervene to protect the free exercise of religion by Yeshiva University, the national flagship college for Modern Orthodox Judaism. New York state had ordered Yeshiva, against its religious convictions, to provide full recognition to a homosexual “pride” group on campus. Yeshiva already was committed to “an environment that welcomes all students, including those of our L.G.B.T.Q. community,” but had merely stopped short of providing the same recognition and whatever presumed administrative support for the club that it provides other student groups.
The Independent

The worst colleges for LGBTQ+ students revealed in new ranking

A new ranking from the nonprofit organisation Campus Pride lists 193 college and university campuses in the United States that are deemed unsafe for LGBTQ+ students. The 193 schools listed are an increase over the 2021 ranking, which only included 180 schools. To appear on the list, a college or university must have a past history of discrimination against LGBTQ+ students, staff members, or faculty and also apply for an exemption from Title IX — the federal law that prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex.Several of the colleges and universities listed in the ranking have more than 15,000...
Black Enterprise

The Black Menaces Are Inviting Students To Start Chapters at Campuses Nationwide

The Black Menaces, founded by a group of five Black students at Brigham Young University, have expanded their revolution to campuses across the country. According to Inside Higher Ed, the collective announced plans to open a chapter at every predominantly white university across the nation, where Black students can televise video interviews on social media about inclusivity, overt and covert racism, homophobia, xenophobia, sexism, and more on PWI campuses.
Saurabh

The American Constitution was adapted from a Native American nation

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. The American Constitution which protects the rights and liberties of the citizens of the United States was not exactly written by the founding fathers of the country. Native American forms of governance influenced the founders who established the United States Constitution, founded on their democratic values.
#Israel#Grading#Zionism#Vandalism#Online Harassment#Racism#Linus College#Jewish#The University Of Vermont#Anti Semitic#Mcclatchy News#Uvm
Reason.com

Almost 40 Percent of College Students Feel Uncomfortable Sharing a Controversial Opinion in Class

On Wednesday, the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE) released its annual College Free Speech Rankings. The rankings are derived from a survey of almost 45,000 college students at over 200 universities in the United States. The survey has been conducted since 2020, collecting a wide range of information about the campus political climate at a swath of universities.
Fox News

American Historical Association president gets schooled by the woke mob

The West has two great ancient pillars and exemplars of what it is to be a historian. Herodotus and Thucydides, who wrote in Greece about 2,500 years ago, set standards that are still with us today. Thankfully, neither scribe ever served as the president of the American Historical Association. With their commitment to truth and honesty, neither would have lasted 10 minutes.
Fox News

The Fight Over Book Bans And What Students Should Read

Book bans have become an increasingly popular trend in schools across America. Ban requests are on the rise due to parent advocacy groups calling for stricter standards, while some educators are decrying the crackdown on certain literature as harmful censorship. First, Moms For Liberty Co-Founder Tina Descovich joins the Rundown to discuss why she believes some books must be banned to protect children from inappropriate content for their age group and her belief parents must reclaim their rights in their children’s education. Later, Director of The American Library Association’s Office for Intellectual Freedom Deborah Caldwell-Stone joins the podcast to weigh in on the increased demands to censor books, why she believes it could hurt marginalized students, and how schools and parents can find solutions to their disagreements.
anash.org

Should We Be Teaching Our Children English?

A recent article on Anash.org explored the Rebbe’s view on the study of secular subjects. What about teaching our children to read and write English? Rabbi Shimon Hellinger weighs in. A recent article on Anash.org explored the Rebbe’s view on the study of secular subjects. As all Chassidim know,...
MilitaryTimes

Muslim Americans as likely to join military as other groups, poll says

A survey conducted by the Institute for Social Policy and Understanding found that Muslim Americans are just as likely to join the military as any other demographic within the country’s general population. Conducted by the nonprofit, non-partisan organization between February and March of this year, the 2022 American Muslim...
