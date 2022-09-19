ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden Gloves Boxing Champion Isiah Jones Reportedly Shot And Killed By His Brother Following Argument

Isiah Jones, a 28-year-old boxer from Detroit, Michigan was reportedly shot and killed by his brother following an argument on Monday per Jones’ trainer Roshawn Jones. Originally reported by The Ring, Jones’ trainer, who is not related, confirmed that the Golden Gloves champion was shot in the head after an argument with his brother. An official report from the Detroit Police Department reported that a 28-year-old man with the same name was fatally shot by a relative at 6:26 p.m. on Monday. No other information was provided at the time.
DETROIT, MI
Floyd Mayweather Reveals He Will Recieve $15-20 Million For His Exhibition Bout At Super RIZIN

Floyd Mayweather has revealed his purse for his upcoming exhibition fight. Mayweather will return to action on September 25 when he competes in an exhibition fight once again. He faces Japanese fighter MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura (16-3) at Super RIZIN. Since retiring from professional boxing at 50-0, Mayweather has taken a liking to exhibition fights, and this will be his fourth.
COMBAT SPORTS
Former UFC Featherweight Champion Germaine de Randamie Is Expecting Her First Child

There is a new bundle of joy on the way for former UFC champ Germaine de Randamie. Some fans have been wondering when they would hear from the first ever UFC featherweight champion Germaine de Randamie. Although many might have been waiting for some fight news, she has released a different kind of announcement to her fans. De Randamie has announced that she is pregnant with her first child alongside her partner, Sam. The couple released a photo showing them together and announcing that the baby is due early next year.
UFC
Raul Rosas Jr. Dominates Opponent At DWCS 55 To Earn UFC Contract, Dana White Says 17yo Is ‘Very Special”

Raul Rosas Jr. becomes the youngest UFC fighter in history after a dominant performance at DWCS 55. Dana White is certain the 17-year-old is now ready for the UFC. Raul Rosas Jr., a hot prospect in the world of mixed martial arts, beat Mando Gutierrez in a one-sided decision at Dana White’s Contender Series 55. The 17-year-old has already obtained a special license to compete professionally and the win saw him finally earning a UFC contract.
UFC
Exclusive: Chael Sonnen Claims Nate Diaz Missing Out On ‘$12million’ by Leaving Conor McGregor Fight

Chael Sonnen has claimed that Nate Diaz is missing out on a major payday by leaving the UFC and not fighting Conor McGregor once more. Diaz completed the last outing on his deal with the promotion when he took on Tony Ferguson earlier this month at UFC 279 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The fan favorite had been rallying to fight out his contract and finally became a free agent after beating Ferguson. While some theorize it will be better for Diaz from a financial standpoint, Sonnen argues the contrary.
UFC
Anderson Silva Feels No Pressure To Represent The MMA Community, Wants To Fight For Legacy

Anderson Silva doesn’t feel a need to beat Jake Paul for all of the MMA fans out there. Anderson Silva is considered to be one of the best fighters the UFC has ever seen. For over fourteen years Silva dominated the UFC middleweight division. He holds the record for most UFC fights one in a row at 16 and is said to be one of the greatest of all time. Now that his UFC career is over Silva is looking to continue his legacy in a new way. He will be taking on the YouTuber turned boxer, Jake Paul, in October.
UFC
Dana White Talks Jose Aldo’s Retirement, ‘This Will Always Be His House’

Dana White is wishing Jose Aldo a happy retirement. After 11 years with the UFC, former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo has decided to hang up his gloves. Although he has not officially announced it himself, Aldo has walked away from the sport of MMA following his last loss. Reports of the news, along with Aldo’s removal from the rankings confirm that the 36-year-old is done with the UFC.
UFC
Scott Coker: Bellator ‘In Dialogue’ With Free Agent Nate Diaz

Bellator is unsurprisingly interested in snapping up the services of Nate Diaz. Diaz recently became the hottest free agent in combat sports following his submission win over Tony Ferguson at UFC 279 earlier this month. It was notably the last fight on his UFC deal. Diaz has since spoken of...
UFC
Michael Bisping Reacts To Khabib Nurmagomedov Predicting Charles Oliveira Will Be Replaced At UFC 280

Khabib Nurmagomedov shockingly predicted that Charles Oliveira will not show up at UFC 280. Michael Bisping explained why he thinks “The Eagle” shouldn’t talk too much. Things have been heating up ahead of the highly-anticipated UFC 280 title fight between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev. Former UFC lightweight king and Makhachev’s mentor Khabib Nurmagomedov recently took a dig at Oliveira regarding missing weight. Michael Bisping did not let it slide and commented on the subject on his podcast.
UFC
Marlon Vera is waiting to see the results of the two bantamweight fights at UFC 280, he is ready to step into a title shot if the UFC calls.

Marlon Vera feels he deserves a title shot but will wait to see how the cards fall. Marlon Vera finds himself in an interesting position within the UFC bantamweight division. His last win over Dominick Cruz might have put him into title contention but there are a few factors that could be standing in the way. Vera is sitting in the number five spot in the rankings, but there are a few fighters ahead of him that have fights coming up. One of which is the UFC 280 matchup between Sean O’Malley and Petr Yan, the outcome of this bout could have an effect on what happens with Vera next.
UFC
