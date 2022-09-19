Anderson Silva doesn’t feel a need to beat Jake Paul for all of the MMA fans out there. Anderson Silva is considered to be one of the best fighters the UFC has ever seen. For over fourteen years Silva dominated the UFC middleweight division. He holds the record for most UFC fights one in a row at 16 and is said to be one of the greatest of all time. Now that his UFC career is over Silva is looking to continue his legacy in a new way. He will be taking on the YouTuber turned boxer, Jake Paul, in October.

UFC ・ 21 HOURS AGO