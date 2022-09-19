Read full article on original website
Golden Gloves Boxing Champion Isiah Jones Reportedly Shot And Killed By His Brother Following Argument
Isiah Jones, a 28-year-old boxer from Detroit, Michigan was reportedly shot and killed by his brother following an argument on Monday per Jones’ trainer Roshawn Jones. Originally reported by The Ring, Jones’ trainer, who is not related, confirmed that the Golden Gloves champion was shot in the head after an argument with his brother. An official report from the Detroit Police Department reported that a 28-year-old man with the same name was fatally shot by a relative at 6:26 p.m. on Monday. No other information was provided at the time.
17 yo Raul Rosas Jr. Talks About Beating Up Grown Men, Obtains Special License To Compete In UFC As Minor
Raul Rosas Jr. could become the youngest fighter the UFC has ever signed at 17. “El Nino Problema” said he used to fight grown men twice his age. The teenager has already acquired special license from The Nevada Athletic Commission. It’s not everyday that MMA fans get to see...
Cody Garbrandt No Longer Competing At UFC Vegas 61 Due To Injury
Cody Garbrandt has been pulled from UFC Vegas 61. The former bantamweight champion was set to return to his old division against Rani Yahya on the card taking place October 1. However, Yahya pulled out last week after suffering a neck injury. The plan from the UFC was to keep...
Floyd Mayweather Reveals He Will Recieve $15-20 Million For His Exhibition Bout At Super RIZIN
Floyd Mayweather has revealed his purse for his upcoming exhibition fight. Mayweather will return to action on September 25 when he competes in an exhibition fight once again. He faces Japanese fighter MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura (16-3) at Super RIZIN. Since retiring from professional boxing at 50-0, Mayweather has taken a liking to exhibition fights, and this will be his fourth.
Former UFC Featherweight Champion Germaine de Randamie Is Expecting Her First Child
There is a new bundle of joy on the way for former UFC champ Germaine de Randamie. Some fans have been wondering when they would hear from the first ever UFC featherweight champion Germaine de Randamie. Although many might have been waiting for some fight news, she has released a different kind of announcement to her fans. De Randamie has announced that she is pregnant with her first child alongside her partner, Sam. The couple released a photo showing them together and announcing that the baby is due early next year.
Joe Rogan and Dave Chappelle Were Removed From Their Seats During Canelo Alvarez vs. GGG 3
Tenured UFC color analyst Joe Rogan had the privilege of taking in the highly-anticipated trilogy bout between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin this past weekend alongside stand-up comedy icon Dave Chappelle. On his podcast, ‘The Joe Rogan Experience‘, the former Fear Factor host talked about his experience sitting up close...
Raul Rosas Jr. Dominates Opponent At DWCS 55 To Earn UFC Contract, Dana White Says 17yo Is ‘Very Special”
Raul Rosas Jr. becomes the youngest UFC fighter in history after a dominant performance at DWCS 55. Dana White is certain the 17-year-old is now ready for the UFC. Raul Rosas Jr., a hot prospect in the world of mixed martial arts, beat Mando Gutierrez in a one-sided decision at Dana White’s Contender Series 55. The 17-year-old has already obtained a special license to compete professionally and the win saw him finally earning a UFC contract.
Exclusive: Chael Sonnen Claims Nate Diaz Missing Out On ‘$12million’ by Leaving Conor McGregor Fight
Chael Sonnen has claimed that Nate Diaz is missing out on a major payday by leaving the UFC and not fighting Conor McGregor once more. Diaz completed the last outing on his deal with the promotion when he took on Tony Ferguson earlier this month at UFC 279 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The fan favorite had been rallying to fight out his contract and finally became a free agent after beating Ferguson. While some theorize it will be better for Diaz from a financial standpoint, Sonnen argues the contrary.
Phil Hawes Shares His Prediction For Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira at UFC 281; ‘I Think He Squeaks By’
Phil Hawes delivered his prediction for ‘The Last Stylebender’s’ next UFC title defense this fall. On November 12th, Israel Adesanya will return to the Octagon to defend his UFC middleweight world championship against a familiar face in Alex Pereira. While Pereira is a relative newcomer to the...
Anderson Silva Feels No Pressure To Represent The MMA Community, Wants To Fight For Legacy
Anderson Silva doesn’t feel a need to beat Jake Paul for all of the MMA fans out there. Anderson Silva is considered to be one of the best fighters the UFC has ever seen. For over fourteen years Silva dominated the UFC middleweight division. He holds the record for most UFC fights one in a row at 16 and is said to be one of the greatest of all time. Now that his UFC career is over Silva is looking to continue his legacy in a new way. He will be taking on the YouTuber turned boxer, Jake Paul, in October.
Sean O’Malley Talks Khamzat Chimaev Weight Cut Fiasco, Wants Him To Jump To Middleweight
Sean O’Malley has continued to offer his thoughts on Khamzat Chimaev’s recent weight miss from UFC 279. Sean O’Malley Wants Khamzat To Move Up In Weight. Chimaev was initially slated to headline UFC 279 against Nate Diaz last week, however, after missing weight terribly, Chimaev was removed from the main event.
Mike Tyson Reveals His Struggle with Sciatica; ‘When It Flairs Up, I Can’t Even Talk’
Fans shared their concern after heavyweight boxing GOAT ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson was spotted in a wheelchair while going through a Miami, Florida airport recently. Two years removed from an exhibition bout with fellow boxing icon Roy Jones Jr, Tyson revealed that he is suffering from sciatica during an interview with Newsmax TV‘s Greta Van Susteren.
Daniel Cormier Hails Jose Aldo Following Retirement: ‘Hats Off To The King Of Rio’
Daniel Cormier could only heap praise on the now-retired Jose Aldo. Aldo recently announced his retirement from the UFC just a couple of weeks after his unanimous decision defeat to Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 278. It marked the end of an illustrious career that saw Aldo not only reign as...
Conor McGregor ‘Not Interested’ In Potential 2023 Boxing Rematch With Floyd Mayweather
Conor McGregor isn’t on board for a boxing rematch with Floyd Mayweather. Mayweather — who faces MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura in an exhibition match this weekend — was recently quoted as saying that a rematch between the pair was in talks to potentially take place next year.
Fnatic bench Enzo, Mistic from Valorant team
Fnatic have benched Enzo “Enzo” Mestari and James “Mistic” Orfila from their Valorant team. Mistic announced his benching on Wednesday,
Dana White Talks Jose Aldo’s Retirement, ‘This Will Always Be His House’
Dana White is wishing Jose Aldo a happy retirement. After 11 years with the UFC, former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo has decided to hang up his gloves. Although he has not officially announced it himself, Aldo has walked away from the sport of MMA following his last loss. Reports of the news, along with Aldo’s removal from the rankings confirm that the 36-year-old is done with the UFC.
Scott Coker: Bellator ‘In Dialogue’ With Free Agent Nate Diaz
Bellator is unsurprisingly interested in snapping up the services of Nate Diaz. Diaz recently became the hottest free agent in combat sports following his submission win over Tony Ferguson at UFC 279 earlier this month. It was notably the last fight on his UFC deal. Diaz has since spoken of...
Michael Bisping Reacts To Khabib Nurmagomedov Predicting Charles Oliveira Will Be Replaced At UFC 280
Khabib Nurmagomedov shockingly predicted that Charles Oliveira will not show up at UFC 280. Michael Bisping explained why he thinks “The Eagle” shouldn’t talk too much. Things have been heating up ahead of the highly-anticipated UFC 280 title fight between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev. Former UFC lightweight king and Makhachev’s mentor Khabib Nurmagomedov recently took a dig at Oliveira regarding missing weight. Michael Bisping did not let it slide and commented on the subject on his podcast.
Marlon Vera is waiting to see the results of the two bantamweight fights at UFC 280, he is ready to step into a title shot if the UFC calls.
Marlon Vera feels he deserves a title shot but will wait to see how the cards fall. Marlon Vera finds himself in an interesting position within the UFC bantamweight division. His last win over Dominick Cruz might have put him into title contention but there are a few factors that could be standing in the way. Vera is sitting in the number five spot in the rankings, but there are a few fighters ahead of him that have fights coming up. One of which is the UFC 280 matchup between Sean O’Malley and Petr Yan, the outcome of this bout could have an effect on what happens with Vera next.
Khabib Nurmagomedov Talks Rivalry With Conor McGregor and UFC 229 Aftermath; ‘I Have to Bite His Heart’
UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov sat down with boxing legend ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson and co-host Henry Cejudo on Tyson’s podcast, ‘Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson‘ to discuss some of the events throughout his storied mixed martial arts career. Of course, you can’t talk about...
