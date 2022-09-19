On Saturday afternoon, it was learned by Gigem 247 and multiple other media outlets that Texas A&M had suspended four true freshman football players for the upcoming game with Miami for violations of team rules. The quartet consisted of wideouts Evan Stewart and Chris Marshall and cornerbacks Smoke Bouie and Denver Harris. The exact length of the suspensions was unknown going into Saturday night's game and none of the four played a down in the contest which ended up being a 17-9 win for A&M (although all four players went through warm ups with their teammates prior to kickoff).

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO