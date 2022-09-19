ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burton, TX

kwhi.com

#15 BLINN UPSETS #13 NAVARRO IN A THRILLER AT THE KRUSE CENTER

The 15th-ranked Blinn College volleyball team put forth an impressive rally to upset No. 13 Navarro College in a Region VIX showdown last (Tuesday) night at the Kruse Center in Brenham, Texas. The Buccaneers recovered from a 2-1 set deficit to win three straight and claim a 25-22, 19-25, 19-25,...
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

CUBETTE VOLLEYBALL BEGIN A THREE GAME DISTRICT ROAD SWING

The Brenham Cubette Volleyball Team is back in action tonight (Tuesday) for a road match at Lake Creek High School in Montgomery. Brenham comes in as the only team still unbeaten in district at 3-0. Lake Creek is 2-1. The Freshman and JV play at 5pm, while first serve for the varsity is at 6pm.
BRENHAM, TX
247Sports

Fisher says suspended A&M players will be back for Arkansas game

On Saturday afternoon, it was learned by Gigem 247 and multiple other media outlets that Texas A&M had suspended four true freshman football players for the upcoming game with Miami for violations of team rules. The quartet consisted of wideouts Evan Stewart and Chris Marshall and cornerbacks Smoke Bouie and Denver Harris. The exact length of the suspensions was unknown going into Saturday night's game and none of the four played a down in the contest which ended up being a 17-9 win for A&M (although all four players went through warm ups with their teammates prior to kickoff).
COLLEGE STATION, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM HIGH SCHOOL HOSTING A MINI-CHEER AND MASCOT CAMP

Brenham High School Cheerleading will be hosting a Mini-Cheer and Mascot Camp on Sunday, October 9. The camp is being held from 1-4pm at Brenham High School and is open to kids in Pre-Kindergarten thru the 5th grade. Participants can learn a cheer, chant, and dance or learn to be...
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

GOATS RETURNING TO NAVASOTA FOR A CLEANUP JOB

The goats are returning to Navasota this Sunday. The City of Navasota is going green once again, using ever-hungry goats to clean up the dense vegetation and brush along Cedar Creek. A herd of 80-100 goats and their never-ending appetite from Rent-A-Ruminant Texas will be on the job in Navasota...
NAVASOTA, TX
kwhi.com

BLINN OPENS NEW PERFORMING ARTS SEASON WITH ‘THE GREATEST PIANO MEN’

Blinn College kicks off its newest season of the Performing Arts Series tonight (Tuesday) with “The Greatest Piano Men”. The production, set for 7 p.m. at the Dr. W.W. O’Donnell Performing Arts Center in Brenham, celebrates the world’s greatest pianists and showmen, from Elton John and Stevie Wonder to Beethoven and Liberace.
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

COMMUNITY CORNER TO HOST WASHINGTON CO. CHAMBER, BOYS & GIRLS CLUB

A pair of guests will be on hand this week for the KWHI Community Corner. Washington County Chamber of Commerce President Jamie Rankin and Business Programs Manager Shae Janner will talk with KWHI tomorrow (Tuesday) morning about upcoming Chamber events. Meanwhile, Boys and Girls Club of Washington County Executive Director...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
wtaw.com

College Station Retailer Holds Groundbreaking After Winning Lawsuits

In September 2017, a College Station retailer received rezoning approval by a divided College Station city council to build a new store across George Bush Drive from Kyle Field. Groundbreaking did not take place until Monday. The owner of Aggieland Outfitters, Fadi Kalaouze, was allowed to proceed after winning two...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
kwhi.com

KAEGAN BUTLER DONATES ITEMS FOR HER 9TH BIRTHDAY

Kaegan Butler decided on her own, that she wanted to help someone else for her 9th Birthday instead of herself. She loves dogs so much, she has 5 of her own, that she decided to help the Brenham Pet Adoption & Care Center. With the help of her grandmother, Jodie Stewart, she called the animal shelter to find out what they needed. Today, (Wednesday) she donated boxes of dog treats, blankets, leashes, and hundreds of dog toys to the shelter.
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

HANSEN, BANE NAMED PETS OF THE WEEK

The Brenham Pet Adoption Center has named Hansen and Bane as its Pets of the Week. Hansen and Bane are both senior dogs, Hansen being a neutered cattle dog mix and Bane being a neutered Rottweiler mix with possibly some hound. Hansen came to the shelter as a stray in...
BRENHAM, TX
KBTX.com

Caldwell man killed in weekend crash near Lake Somerville

SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash that happened Sunday on Park Road 57, near the Birch Creek Unit State Park in Burleson County. The preliminary crash investigation by DPS indicates on Sept. 18, 2022, at approximately 5:55 a.m., a 2002...
BURLESON COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM ATTORNEY MAKES THE SUPER LAWYER LIST

For the sixth year in a row, a Brenham attorney has been selected as a Super Lawyer. Chad Gerke of the Gerke Law Firm, PLLC has been selected to Thompson-Reuters’ Super Lawyers for 2022 in the area of Personal Injury Law. Less than 5% of Texas attorneys are named...
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

BRYAN MAN KILLED IN WEEKEND CRASH IN BURLESON CO.

A Bryan man was killed after colliding with a semi-trailer late Saturday night near Somerville. DPS reports around 11 p.m., a 2003 Ford F-150 was driving east on FM 60 about three miles northeast of Somerville at the Davidson Creek Bridge, when it struck the trailer of a 2009 Peterbilt truck tractor that was attempting to exit a private drive.
SOMERVILLE, TX
kwhi.com

BLACK BRIDGE FESTIVAL AND MINI MARATHON COMING TO DIME BOX

Dime Box residents are going to be ending the month of September and kicking off the month October with the 48th Annual Black Bridge Festival and Mini Marathon coming to the downtown area. The festival begins on Friday, September 30, with a barbecue cookoff along with music and a street...
DIME BOX, TX
kwhi.com

RIBBON CUTTING TUESDAY FOR THE BLUE HYDRANGEA

The Washington County Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting tomorrow (Tuesday) for a specialty shop in Brenham. The Blue Hydrangea, located at 1406 South Market Street, will celebrate its grand opening with the Chamber tomorrow. A ribbon cutting will be held at 10:30 a.m. The Blue Hydrangea offers...
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

BURLESON CO. FAIR NAMES FAIR QUEEN, LITTLE MISS

Burleson County has named its 2022 Fair Queen and Little Miss. Alexis Macik was crowned as fair queen during festivities Sunday night. First Runner-up was Hope Savage, Second Runner-up was Kylan Canon and Third Runner-up was Jalynn Urbanosky. In the Little Miss Contest, Hadley Doonan was named the winner. The...
BURLESON COUNTY, TX

