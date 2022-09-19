Read full article on original website
kwhi.com
#15 BLINN UPSETS #13 NAVARRO IN A THRILLER AT THE KRUSE CENTER
The 15th-ranked Blinn College volleyball team put forth an impressive rally to upset No. 13 Navarro College in a Region VIX showdown last (Tuesday) night at the Kruse Center in Brenham, Texas. The Buccaneers recovered from a 2-1 set deficit to win three straight and claim a 25-22, 19-25, 19-25,...
kwhi.com
CUBETTE VOLLEYBALL BEGIN A THREE GAME DISTRICT ROAD SWING
The Brenham Cubette Volleyball Team is back in action tonight (Tuesday) for a road match at Lake Creek High School in Montgomery. Brenham comes in as the only team still unbeaten in district at 3-0. Lake Creek is 2-1. The Freshman and JV play at 5pm, while first serve for the varsity is at 6pm.
Fisher says suspended A&M players will be back for Arkansas game
On Saturday afternoon, it was learned by Gigem 247 and multiple other media outlets that Texas A&M had suspended four true freshman football players for the upcoming game with Miami for violations of team rules. The quartet consisted of wideouts Evan Stewart and Chris Marshall and cornerbacks Smoke Bouie and Denver Harris. The exact length of the suspensions was unknown going into Saturday night's game and none of the four played a down in the contest which ended up being a 17-9 win for A&M (although all four players went through warm ups with their teammates prior to kickoff).
Aggies 2023 Football Schedule Released
Along with the rest of the SEC, the Aggies' 2023 schedule was released Tuesday evening.
kwhi.com
BELLVILLE HIGH SCHOOL HOSTING “SALUTE TO SERVICE” NIGHT THIS FRIDAY
Bellville High School has announced that this Friday night will be their "Salute to Service" Night. The Brahmas are hosting La Marque in their district opener at 7pm. Bellville is currently 4-0 on the season. All veterans and those who are currently still serving our armed forces can get into...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM HIGH SCHOOL HOSTING A MINI-CHEER AND MASCOT CAMP
Brenham High School Cheerleading will be hosting a Mini-Cheer and Mascot Camp on Sunday, October 9. The camp is being held from 1-4pm at Brenham High School and is open to kids in Pre-Kindergarten thru the 5th grade. Participants can learn a cheer, chant, and dance or learn to be...
kwhi.com
GOATS RETURNING TO NAVASOTA FOR A CLEANUP JOB
The goats are returning to Navasota this Sunday. The City of Navasota is going green once again, using ever-hungry goats to clean up the dense vegetation and brush along Cedar Creek. A herd of 80-100 goats and their never-ending appetite from Rent-A-Ruminant Texas will be on the job in Navasota...
kwhi.com
BLINN OPENS NEW PERFORMING ARTS SEASON WITH ‘THE GREATEST PIANO MEN’
Blinn College kicks off its newest season of the Performing Arts Series tonight (Tuesday) with “The Greatest Piano Men”. The production, set for 7 p.m. at the Dr. W.W. O’Donnell Performing Arts Center in Brenham, celebrates the world’s greatest pianists and showmen, from Elton John and Stevie Wonder to Beethoven and Liberace.
kwhi.com
COMMUNITY CORNER TO HOST WASHINGTON CO. CHAMBER, BOYS & GIRLS CLUB
A pair of guests will be on hand this week for the KWHI Community Corner. Washington County Chamber of Commerce President Jamie Rankin and Business Programs Manager Shae Janner will talk with KWHI tomorrow (Tuesday) morning about upcoming Chamber events. Meanwhile, Boys and Girls Club of Washington County Executive Director...
wtaw.com
College Station Retailer Holds Groundbreaking After Winning Lawsuits
In September 2017, a College Station retailer received rezoning approval by a divided College Station city council to build a new store across George Bush Drive from Kyle Field. Groundbreaking did not take place until Monday. The owner of Aggieland Outfitters, Fadi Kalaouze, was allowed to proceed after winning two...
kwhi.com
KAEGAN BUTLER DONATES ITEMS FOR HER 9TH BIRTHDAY
Kaegan Butler decided on her own, that she wanted to help someone else for her 9th Birthday instead of herself. She loves dogs so much, she has 5 of her own, that she decided to help the Brenham Pet Adoption & Care Center. With the help of her grandmother, Jodie Stewart, she called the animal shelter to find out what they needed. Today, (Wednesday) she donated boxes of dog treats, blankets, leashes, and hundreds of dog toys to the shelter.
kwhi.com
HANSEN, BANE NAMED PETS OF THE WEEK
The Brenham Pet Adoption Center has named Hansen and Bane as its Pets of the Week. Hansen and Bane are both senior dogs, Hansen being a neutered cattle dog mix and Bane being a neutered Rottweiler mix with possibly some hound. Hansen came to the shelter as a stray in...
A first look at Hotel Bebe, Truth BBQ co-owner's new Round Top hotel
Abbie Byrom-Botello's Hotel Bebe is now accepting reservations in the antique capital of Texas.
kwhi.com
UNITY THEATRE OPENING NEW SEASON THURSDAY WITH ‘CRIMES OF THE HEART’
A new season of performances begins tomorrow (Thursday) at Unity Theatre in Brenham with a comedic drama. Crimes of the Heart by Beth Henley will play for three weekends on the Unity Theatre Main Stage, from tomorrow to October 9th. The story of Crimes of the Heart features the three...
KBTX.com
Caldwell man killed in weekend crash near Lake Somerville
SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash that happened Sunday on Park Road 57, near the Birch Creek Unit State Park in Burleson County. The preliminary crash investigation by DPS indicates on Sept. 18, 2022, at approximately 5:55 a.m., a 2002...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM ATTORNEY MAKES THE SUPER LAWYER LIST
For the sixth year in a row, a Brenham attorney has been selected as a Super Lawyer. Chad Gerke of the Gerke Law Firm, PLLC has been selected to Thompson-Reuters’ Super Lawyers for 2022 in the area of Personal Injury Law. Less than 5% of Texas attorneys are named...
kwhi.com
BRYAN MAN KILLED IN WEEKEND CRASH IN BURLESON CO.
A Bryan man was killed after colliding with a semi-trailer late Saturday night near Somerville. DPS reports around 11 p.m., a 2003 Ford F-150 was driving east on FM 60 about three miles northeast of Somerville at the Davidson Creek Bridge, when it struck the trailer of a 2009 Peterbilt truck tractor that was attempting to exit a private drive.
kwhi.com
BLACK BRIDGE FESTIVAL AND MINI MARATHON COMING TO DIME BOX
Dime Box residents are going to be ending the month of September and kicking off the month October with the 48th Annual Black Bridge Festival and Mini Marathon coming to the downtown area. The festival begins on Friday, September 30, with a barbecue cookoff along with music and a street...
kwhi.com
RIBBON CUTTING TUESDAY FOR THE BLUE HYDRANGEA
The Washington County Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting tomorrow (Tuesday) for a specialty shop in Brenham. The Blue Hydrangea, located at 1406 South Market Street, will celebrate its grand opening with the Chamber tomorrow. A ribbon cutting will be held at 10:30 a.m. The Blue Hydrangea offers...
kwhi.com
BURLESON CO. FAIR NAMES FAIR QUEEN, LITTLE MISS
Burleson County has named its 2022 Fair Queen and Little Miss. Alexis Macik was crowned as fair queen during festivities Sunday night. First Runner-up was Hope Savage, Second Runner-up was Kylan Canon and Third Runner-up was Jalynn Urbanosky. In the Little Miss Contest, Hadley Doonan was named the winner. The...
