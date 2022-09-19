Read full article on original website
Related
wccbcharlotte.com
Cox Mill High School Evacuating Again
CONCORD, N.C. – Cox Mill High School is being evacuated again today. This comes after evacuating twice on Tuesday due to reports of a bomb threat. A message to parents says in part, “We are again evacuating our building out of an abundance of caution due to a bomb threat.”
lakenormanpublications.com
Woodland Heights, Brawley top Mooresville-area school performance data
Mooresville High School boasted the highest-measured graduation rate, and Woodland Heights Middle achieved the greatest growth of Mooresville/south Iredell area schools for the 2021-22 school year. Based on the state’s performance data, Woodland Heights posted a 89.4 School Growth Score, exceeding its expectations. The Iredell-Statesville school had a 74 overall...
WBTV
Multiple Cabarrus County schools evacuated due to threats, district says
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – Four Cabarrus County schools have been evacuated Tuesday morning due to threats, district officials said. According to Cabarrus County Schools, the four schools are Jay M. Robinson High School, Cox Mill Elementary School, Cox Mill High School and Northwest Cabarrus High School. This is...
Lexington Middle School cleared after social media threat
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A middle school was locked down due to a threat shared on social media. Lexington City Schools posted on their Twitter Tuesday that they had locked down Lexington Middle School due to a threat. Later in the day, they posted that the school had been cleared, thanking the Lexington Police Department […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Student identified in connection with bomb threats made at local schools this week
NORTH CAROLINA — Officials with Cabarrus County Schools and the Mooresville Graded School District said they evacuated students and staff from five campuses because of threats made Tuesday. The decisions come just a day after one of those schools, Northwest Cabarrus High School, evacuated for the same reason. Later...
WBTV
Mooresville High shifts to remote learning Wednesday after several schools receive threats
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Some students won’t be going back to the classroom Wednesday after nearly half a dozen schools in Cabarrus and Iredell counties were threatened on Tuesday. Students and teachers at Mooresville High School are learning remotely Wednesday following the threat. Investigators said they’re zeroing in on...
Parents concerned after threat triggers evacuation of high school in Cabarrus County
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Students at Northwest Cabarrus High School are back in their classrooms after an evacuation Monday morning. Around 10:30 a.m., Chopper 9 flew over the school as students sat in stadium bleachers waiting to get the all-clear to return to class. Channel 9 reporter Hannah Goetz...
WBTV
Rowan-Salisbury Schools Career & Technical Education students build with Habitat for Humanity
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Students in the Career Technical Education (CTE) department from Rowan-Salisbury Schools (RSS) were at the center of a construction site near the Salisbury Civic Center on Tuesday as part of a partnership with Rowan County Habitat for Humanity. Through this partnership, CTE students gain real-world experience...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBTV
Security analyst, forensic psychiatrist weigh in on threats happening in multiple WBTV-area school districts
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Law enforcement agencies have investigated threats made against and near eight schools this week. Those schools are North Mecklenburg High and Hough High School in Mecklenburg County, Mooresville High School in Iredell County, W.C. Friday Middle School in Gaston County, and Cox Mill Elementary, Cox Mill High School, Jay M. Robinson High School, and Northwest Cabarrus High School in Cabarrus County.
WBTV
Lockdowns lifted at three Charlotte schools after nearby police activity
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Three Charlotte schools were placed on lockdown Wednesday morning following police activity in Steele Creek. Officials with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said Kennedy Middle, Steele Creek Elementary and Olympic High were all placed on lockdown shortly after 8 a.m. According to CMS, the lockdowns were lifted just after...
Working to stop hoax bomb threats in area
In the last three days of school, there have been multiple bomb threats in area schools, with some happening numerous times at the same schools in Cabarrus County.
Tensions rise over Cabarrus County school books, course material
On Friday, Cabarrus County Schools’ lawyer released a policy document that would have given board members the power to vote on banning certain materials from school.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wccbcharlotte.com
Four Cabarrus County Schools Evacuating Amid Bomb Threat
The Latest: The Cabarrus County School District has evacuated Cox Mill High School a second time due to a bomb threat. Law enforcement is sweeping the high school again, and students will be dismissed at a normal time from the stadium. Previous Update: According to school officials, students who were...
CMS will now hold families accountable when student computers disappear
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When students returned to the classroom after summer break, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools made it clear to their parents that there will be financial consequences from now on if district-issued Chromebooks, iPads or hot spots are lost or stolen. The district-wide changes follow a WCNC Charlotte investigation that...
WBTV
CATS bus driver has medical emergency, collides with school bus in south Charlotte, officials say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A crash involving a school bus and a Charlotte Area Transit System bus is slowing traffic Wednesday morning in south Charlotte. According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the crash involving the two buses happened in the area of Randolph Road and Aylesford Road. Firefighters said...
WBTV
Tega Cay figuring out how to handle overpopulation of deer
WBTV is learning more information after the State Highway Patrol member-involved shooting in Burke County Tuesday morning. Local schools receive more threats for second day in a row. Updated: 6 minutes ago. A high school in Cabarrus County has been evacuated for the second day in a row due to...
WBTV
Anson County sheriff dies unexpectedly, officials say
ANSON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - According to officials, Anson County Sheriff Landric Reid died unexpectedly on Wednesday. Reid was born and raised in Cabarrus County and was sworn in as the Anson County sheriff on Dec. 1, 2014, according to his sheriff’s office bio. Prior to being sheriff, Reid...
‘I freaked out’: Woman finds 2 boys walking along busy highway after getting off school bus
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A mother said her 5-year-old twins were found walking alone on a busy highway in Iredell County last Thursday. “I freaked out, I mean my kids, this is 115. It’s very busy,” she said. “I mean, their lives were at risk.”. According...
Stanly News & Press
Gray Stone Day School receives visit from state assistant superintendent
Gray Stone Day School welcomed Dr. Andrew Smith, state assistant superintendent of innovation with the Department of Public Instruction, on Sept. 16. Smith, a Salisbury native, was appointed by N.C. Superintendent Catherine Truitt to the state level position in June. Smith is responsible for developing innovative practices across the department...
These 3 Charlotte suburbs ranked among the best in the nation
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some people want to escape the hustle and bustle of a large city and settle their family down in a nice suburb. But with sprawling metropolitan areas, it's sometimes hard to choose which one will be best. A recent SmartAsset study revealed the best suburbs to...
Comments / 1