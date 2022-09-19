ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rowan County, NC

Cox Mill High School Evacuating Again

CONCORD, N.C. – Cox Mill High School is being evacuated again today. This comes after evacuating twice on Tuesday due to reports of a bomb threat. A message to parents says in part, “We are again evacuating our building out of an abundance of caution due to a bomb threat.”
Woodland Heights, Brawley top Mooresville-area school performance data

Mooresville High School boasted the highest-measured graduation rate, and Woodland Heights Middle achieved the greatest growth of Mooresville/south Iredell area schools for the 2021-22 school year. Based on the state’s performance data, Woodland Heights posted a 89.4 School Growth Score, exceeding its expectations. The Iredell-Statesville school had a 74 overall...
Lexington Middle School cleared after social media threat

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A middle school was locked down due to a threat shared on social media. Lexington City Schools posted on their Twitter Tuesday that they had locked down Lexington Middle School due to a threat. Later in the day, they posted that the school had been cleared, thanking the Lexington Police Department […]
Security analyst, forensic psychiatrist weigh in on threats happening in multiple WBTV-area school districts

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Law enforcement agencies have investigated threats made against and near eight schools this week. Those schools are North Mecklenburg High and Hough High School in Mecklenburg County, Mooresville High School in Iredell County, W.C. Friday Middle School in Gaston County, and Cox Mill Elementary, Cox Mill High School, Jay M. Robinson High School, and Northwest Cabarrus High School in Cabarrus County.
Lockdowns lifted at three Charlotte schools after nearby police activity

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Three Charlotte schools were placed on lockdown Wednesday morning following police activity in Steele Creek. Officials with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said Kennedy Middle, Steele Creek Elementary and Olympic High were all placed on lockdown shortly after 8 a.m. According to CMS, the lockdowns were lifted just after...
Four Cabarrus County Schools Evacuating Amid Bomb Threat

The Latest: The Cabarrus County School District has evacuated Cox Mill High School a second time due to a bomb threat. Law enforcement is sweeping the high school again, and students will be dismissed at a normal time from the stadium. Previous Update: According to school officials, students who were...
CMS will now hold families accountable when student computers disappear

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When students returned to the classroom after summer break, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools made it clear to their parents that there will be financial consequences from now on if district-issued Chromebooks, iPads or hot spots are lost or stolen. The district-wide changes follow a WCNC Charlotte investigation that...
Tega Cay figuring out how to handle overpopulation of deer

WBTV is learning more information after the State Highway Patrol member-involved shooting in Burke County Tuesday morning. Local schools receive more threats for second day in a row. Updated: 6 minutes ago. A high school in Cabarrus County has been evacuated for the second day in a row due to...
Anson County sheriff dies unexpectedly, officials say

ANSON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - According to officials, Anson County Sheriff Landric Reid died unexpectedly on Wednesday. Reid was born and raised in Cabarrus County and was sworn in as the Anson County sheriff on Dec. 1, 2014, according to his sheriff’s office bio. Prior to being sheriff, Reid...
Gray Stone Day School receives visit from state assistant superintendent

Gray Stone Day School welcomed Dr. Andrew Smith, state assistant superintendent of innovation with the Department of Public Instruction, on Sept. 16. Smith, a Salisbury native, was appointed by N.C. Superintendent Catherine Truitt to the state level position in June. Smith is responsible for developing innovative practices across the department...
SALISBURY, NC

