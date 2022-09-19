ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vidor, TX

Port Arthur News

Port Neches Police Department arrests and respsonses: Sept. 12-18

Port Neches Police Department officers made the following arrests from Sept. 12 to Sept. 18:. Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Sept. 12 to Sept. 18:. Sept. 12. Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 3000 block of 8th Street. A...
PORT NECHES, TX
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Texas police officer praised as hero for talking man off highway overpass

A Texas police officer is being credited with saving a young man’s life after he was attempting to jump off a highway overpass. Vidor Police Chief Rod Carroll hailed Officer Brittany Haley as a hero for her calm and quick response to the scene where the 20-year-old man was leaning off the Texas Interstate 10 overpass at Highway 12.
VIDOR, TX
12NewsNow

Vidor Police officers save man who was threatening to jump from overpass above Interstate 10

VIDOR, Texas — Vidor Police officers saved a suicidal 20-year-old man last week who was threatening to jump from the Highway 12 overpass onto interstate 10. Police received a report of a man in a mental health crisis on the Texas Highway 12 overpass ramp above the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 at about 9:50 a.m. Thursday according to a news release from the Vidor Police Department.
VIDOR, TX
Port Arthur News

Sheriff’s Office says inmate died while in custody Monday morning

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office announced an inmate died while in custody on Monday. Captain Crystal Holmes said the death took place at 5:45 a.m., identifying the victim as a male inmate. As per protocol, The Texas Rangers were notified and are conducting an investigation, Holmes said. The deceased...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
12NewsNow

Beaumont man in custody at Jefferson County jail dies Monday morning at Baptist hospital

BEAUMONT, Texas — Texas Rangers will be investigating the Monday morning death of a Beaumont man who was being held in the Jefferson County Correctional Facility. A 37-year-old Beaumont man was pronounced dead at Baptist Hospital in Beaumont after being brought there from the jail early Monday morning according to Jefferson County Precinct One Justice of the Peace Ben Collins.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
12NewsNow

'All-clear' given to China Elementary after Tuesday morning bomb threat

CHINA, Texas — Staff and students at an elementary school in China, Texas had a Tuesday morning scare after a threat was made against the school. Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office responded to China Elementary after they were notified about a bomb threat at the school. Deputies secured the school and conducted an initial sweep and secondary search.
CHINA, TX
fox26houston.com

3 arrested in connection to 16-year-old girl found shot to death in Liberty Co.

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas - Three people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 16-year-old girl found shot to death in Liberty County earlier this month. Authorities identified the victim as 16-year-old Emily Rodriguez-Avila. BACKGROUND: Authorities identify 16-year-old found dead in Liberty Co. According to officials, Kevin Rivera-Cortez,...
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
Port Arthur News

UPDATE: Authorities release name of woman killed Sunday in Port Arthur

UPDATE: On Monday morning, Judge Ben Collins Sr. released the name of the victim from Sunday’s shooting. Shyene Levene Holden, 32, of Port Arthur was killed in the violence. Port Arthur Police Department officers were called after 3 a.m. Sunday to French Connection, a club in the 600 block of Houston Avenue.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
westcentralsbest.com

Fatal Crash in Calcasieu Parish

Moss Bluff, La – On September 20, 2022, at approximately 6:30 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop D was notified of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of US Hwy 171 and Parish Road in Calcasieu Parish. The crash claimed the life of 44-year-old-of Amy Carol Richard of Moss Bluff.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
kjas.com

Orange County motorcyclist jailed after Jasper County pursuit

The Texas Department of Public Safety says that an Orange County motorcyclist is jailed after leading a state trooper in a brief pursuit early Monday evening. DPS Sergeant Shana Clark said it began at about 6:40 on Highway 96 near County Road 835 in the Buna area and ended a few minutes later on Farm to Market Road 1004 near County Road 703.
JASPER COUNTY, TX
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Wire Theft After Authorities Install Cameras at Business Experiencing Numerous Burglaries

Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Wire Theft After Authorities Install Cameras at Business Experiencing Numerous Burglaries. Sulphur, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on September 19, 2022, that on Saturday, September 17, at around 5:30 a.m., CPSO deputies were summoned to a business on Highway 1256 in Sulphur, Louisiana, in connection to a burglary in progress. Due to numerous burglaries at the business, CPSO investigators had previously installed video cameras on the premises and were notified that morning of unknown individuals on the property.
SULPHUR, LA
police1.com

Watch: Officer connects with man, coaxes him from edge of overpass

“I can tell by what he was saying … by him not jumping and continuing to talk to me … that he wanted to live,” the officer said. Suicide is always preventable. If you are having thoughts of suicide or feeling suicidal, please call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline immediately at 800-273-8255. Counselors are also available to chat at www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org. Remember: You deserve to be supported, and it is never too late to seek help. Speak with someone today.
VIDOR, TX
12NewsNow

Man changes plea to guilty, sentenced to 20 years in connection with 1988 drowning death of Silsbee woman

BEAUMONT, Texas — A 63-year-old Warren man was sentenced on Tuesday after surprising the court by changing his plea and admitting to killing a Silsbee woman in 1988. Daniel Andrew MacGinnis pled guilty to murder in connection to the death of Patricia Ann Jacobs. The trial for him began September 13, 2022 but abruptly stopped after he changed his plea on Tuesday, September 20, 2022.
SILSBEE, TX

