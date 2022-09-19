Read full article on original website
'It was just unbelievable' | 1 dead, 1 rescued after hang glider crash off the Outer Banks
NORFOLK, Va. — A person died after a hang glider crash in the Southern Shores area of Dare County Wednesday morning. The aircraft was an ultralight glider carrying two people, according to Sheila Kane, the town clerk for Southern Shores. She said the plane malfunctioned around 10 a.m. and...
An ultra-light glider carrying two people crashed into the ocean Wednesday morning off Southern Shores, and the search is still on for one passenger.
A second person was rescued, officials said.
NORFOLK, Va. — Jacox Elementary School in Norfolk was briefly placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon. The lockdown has been lifted and the school has been dismissed for the day. Norfolk emergency dispatch said police responded over reports of a gunshot near the school. There's no word at this time...
Update: The town of Southern Shores now reports that the body of the second individual in today’s ultra-light glider crash has been recovered. No names are being released at this time. The Town of Southern Shores would like to thank all individuals and agencies involved in the rescue, search, and recovery effort; TI Coastal (survey boat), Kill Devil Hills Surf Rescue, the Coast Guard, Southern Shores Fire, Southern Shores Ocean Rescue, Southern Shores Police, and Duck Fire and Rescue.
Virginia Beach police say the body recovered in Sandbridge on Friday has been identified as the kayaker who was previously reported missing.
NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk International Airport security teams say they stopped a man from bringing a loaded gun on a plane last Friday. Lisa Farbstein, a spokeswoman for the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), said the Oklahoma man had the gun in his carry-on bag. When he put the bag...
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Plans to bring an arena to Norfolk are moving forward, but one potential operator is warning that time is of the essence. Oak View Group, a global company that manages and invests in arenas, said they are keeping an eye on a potential arena development outside Richmond in Henrico County. Doug […]
HAMPTON, Va. — If you see a bunch of emergency workers rushing to Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Hampton on Tuesday, don't fret. They're running a drill. The base reached out on Monday to let people know about the exercise. "The purpose of this exercise is to evaluate safety precautions,...
HAMPTON, Va. — Sitting on the outskirts of the City of Hampton with rich and long-standing history, the Fort Monroe site has been doing just that...sitting. Historic buildings that used to house enlisted soldiers have been empty for years while other older buildings are boarded up and slowly decaying.
The owners of Scotty Quixx tell 10 On Your Side they were shocked to receive the letter from the city out of the blue. They said they pay their taxes on time and report numbers directly from their payment software.
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A body was recovered Tuesday morning near the James River Bridge, and State Police said they believe the death was the result of suicide. Newport News dispatchers said the body was found near the bridge after they got a call at 7:52 Tuesday morning.
"[He] loved his family ... just the definition of a good friend,"
What's your favorite thing to eat when you go out with your friends and family members? If the first thing that comes to mind is seafood then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food so if you have never been to any of them, definitely go and taste their food.
The NTSB is recommending installing equipment in cars to keep drunk drivers from getting behind the wheel. Mike Goodove, whose 19-year-old brother was killed by a drunk driver, supports the push.
There have been no high-profile violent incidents at California Burrito along Norfolk's Granby Street, but still the City of Norfolk is recommending its permit that allows it to operate like a nightclub be revoked.
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Virginia Beach is a city on the eastern coast of Virginia, located about 20 miles south of Norfolk and approximately 100 miles southeast of Washington, D.C. If you’re...
