Norfolk, VA

Washington, VA
Norfolk, VA
Washington State
Virginia Business
Virginia Lifestyle
Norfolk, VA
Norfolk, VA
Virginia Industry
Norfolk, VA
13News Now

Jacox Elementary in Norfolk briefly placed on lockdown

NORFOLK, Va. — Jacox Elementary School in Norfolk was briefly placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon. The lockdown has been lifted and the school has been dismissed for the day. Norfolk emergency dispatch said police responded over reports of a gunshot near the school. There's no word at this time...
NORFOLK, VA
outerbanksvoice.com

Body recovered after glider accident

Update: The town of Southern Shores now reports that the body of the second individual in today’s ultra-light glider crash has been recovered. No names are being released at this time. The Town of Southern Shores would like to thank all individuals and agencies involved in the rescue, search, and recovery effort; TI Coastal (survey boat), Kill Devil Hills Surf Rescue, the Coast Guard, Southern Shores Fire, Southern Shores Ocean Rescue, Southern Shores Police, and Duck Fire and Rescue.
SOUTHERN SHORES, NC
13News Now

Man caught with loaded handgun at Norfolk International Airport

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk International Airport security teams say they stopped a man from bringing a loaded gun on a plane last Friday. Lisa Farbstein, a spokeswoman for the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), said the Oklahoma man had the gun in his carry-on bag. When he put the bag...
Ronald Reagan
13News Now

Firing range, new apartments coming to Fort Monroe

HAMPTON, Va. — Sitting on the outskirts of the City of Hampton with rich and long-standing history, the Fort Monroe site has been doing just that...sitting. Historic buildings that used to house enlisted soldiers have been empty for years while other older buildings are boarded up and slowly decaying.
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Body recovered near James River Bridge

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A body was recovered Tuesday morning near the James River Bridge, and State Police said they believe the death was the result of suicide. Newport News dispatchers said the body was found near the bridge after they got a call at 7:52 Tuesday morning.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Virginia

What's your favorite thing to eat when you go out with your friends and family members? If the first thing that comes to mind is seafood then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food so if you have never been to any of them, definitely go and taste their food.
VIRGINIA STATE
townandtourist.com

25 BEST Restaurants in Virginia Beach (Fresh And Flavorful Food!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Virginia Beach is a city on the eastern coast of Virginia, located about 20 miles south of Norfolk and approximately 100 miles southeast of Washington, D.C. If you’re...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Another Norfolk restaurant to see permit revoked, but why?

Another Norfolk restaurant to see permit revoked, …. Amos Arroyo convicted of double murder in Newport …. US Coast Guard Cutter Bear returns to Hampton Roads. Man sentenced to 69 months for autopsy fraud scheme. Cory Bigsby due in court for Tuesday hearing. Police: Student had gun at Lakeland High...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

1 dead, another seriously hurt in shooting on Creamer Road in Norfolk

WAVY News 10's Kiahnna Patterson reports. 1 dead, another seriously hurt in shooting on Creamer …. Another Norfolk restaurant to see permit revoked, …. JCCPD increases officer salaries, offers 5K sign …. Man who assaulted woman barricaded himself at Yorktown …. Mercy Chefs deploying to hurricane-stricken Puerto …. Norfolk woman...
NORFOLK, VA

