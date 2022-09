Lovers of the Little House On the Prairie TV series remember Karen Grassle, who played the character Ma, Caroline Ingalls, since she was introduced in 1974. The Gingham Dog star claims she still draws inspiration from the role, “Caroline was an incredibly strong woman with a nature full of texture,” Grassle revealed in a conversation with the New York Post in 2021. “Her spirit is one to live by.”

