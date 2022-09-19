Read full article on original website
Legendary MLB Shortstop Died On Monday Night
A legendary Los Angeles Dodgers player died at the age of 89 on Monday night. Maury Wills, one of the best infielders in Dodgers history, passed away, according to the franchise. "The Los Angeles Dodgers are saddened by the passing of Dodger legend Maury Wills. Our thoughts are with Wills’...
Golf Digest
The kid who caught Aaron Judge's 60th home run might be the purest baseball fan alive
On Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium, Aaron Judge was one swing away from hitting his 60th home run of the season, which would have made him one of six players in baseball history to accomplish the feat. That made the eventual baseball that sailed over the fence extremely valuable, making left field the place to be in the Bronx, as that's where Judge has hit the bulk of his dingers this year.
Dodgers: Dave Roberts Says it's Time to Put Some Respect on This Player's Name
Doc knows it's time to give some love to the big four of the Dodgers.
Yardbarker
Yankees fans returned ball from 60th home run to Aaron Judge
On Tuesday night, Aaron Judge hit his 60th home run of the season in the New York Yankees’ 9-8 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates, and some fans did something cool with his home run ball. Judge led off the bottom of the ninth with a solo home run to...
Aaron Judge Is Married to His High-School Sweetheart: Meet Samantha Bracksieck
Aaron Judge is currently finishing off a historic baseball season for the New York Yankees. The 30-year-old slugger is chasing the American League single-season home-run record, set by Roger Maris (who was also a Yankee) way back in 1961. Judge hit his 60th home run on Sept. 20, and with 15 games left on the Yankees' schedule, it seems more than likely he'll set a new record (the record for all of baseball is 73, set by Barry Bonds in 2001). Judge also seems like a lock for American League MVP, and he's been doing his best to carry the Bronx Bombers to a major playoff run.
Former Super Bowl Champion and College Hall of Famer Dead at 70
A former NFL player who was also inducted into the College Hall of Fame passed away at 70 last week. According to The Associated Press, former NFL defensive player Shelby Jordan, who played for the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Raiders, has died. He was 70 at the time of his death. He had an 11-year career in the National Football League before retiring after the 1986 season.
NFL・
Dodgers News: Wife of Hall of Famer Passes Away at 95
Joan Hodges, the widow of Dodgers Hall of Famer Gil Hodges, passed away on Saturday night after a long illness, MLB announced on Monday. She was 10 days shy of her 96th birthday. Joan and Gil Hodges were married in 1948 and spent over 23 years together before Gil’s untimely...
Dodgers Scoreboard Reveals Wild Joey Gallo Story Involving a Hall Of Famer’s Daughter
Most people go through life without ever throwing a no-hitter or taking Greg Maddux’s daughter, Paige, to the prom. Dodgers outfielder Joey Gallo isn’t most people, though, so he did both. On the same day. On April 14, 2012, Gallo went up against highly ranked Gloucester Catholic in...
Yankees fan emerges from Aaron Judge home run skirmish, still gets robbed
A young Yankees fan came away from a mad skirmish for Aaron Judge’s 60th home run ball but then he got robbed blind by the organization. Aaron Judge made history for what is likely only going to the first time this season with the New York Yankees. In the...
Astros Chasing Franchise Pitching Record
In 1986 the Houston Astros set their franchise record for most shutouts in a season at 19, as of Sept 21., they are only two off that total.
Yardbarker
Mets to celebrate playoff berth even if they don't win NL East
The New York Mets (93-55) endured quite the roller-coaster week that featured being swept by the 62-84 Chicago Cubs before the Amazins defeated the last-place Pittsburgh Pirates (55-92) in four consecutive contests. New York began Monday holding just a one-game lead over the second-place Atlanta Braves in the National League East standings and are on the cusp of securing a playoff berth, and ace Max Scherzer made it clear he intends to recognize earning postseason baseball regardless of where the Mets are in the standings when that day arrives.
Yardbarker
Yankees Fans Are Hyped For Harrison Bader’s Debut
For the first time since June 26, Harrison Bader will suit up in a Major League uniform to play. Bader was placed on the 10-Day Injured List on June 27 by the St. Louis Cardinals with right foot plantar fasciitis. Bader was traded to the New York Yankees at the...
Yardbarker
Recently Released Red Sox Catcher To Sign On With Rebuilding Texas Rangers
It did not take long for the Red Sox's recently released backup catcher to find a new home. Kevin Plawecki is expected to sign with the Texas Rangers just minutes after being released by Boston according to FanSided's Robert Murray. DraftKings' Jared Carrabis and MassLive's Chris Cotillo also were involved in reports that he would catch on with a new team right away.
Are the Yankees about to pull a Jacoby Ellsbury with Aaron Hicks?
Aaron Hicks has three years and about $30 million remaining on his contract that general manager Brian Cashman should’ve never offered him. It’s honestly not even a knock on Hicks. It was just objectively out of this world that Cashman broke the New York Yankees’ “policy” of waiting until free agency for someone like Hicks, who’s been injury prone since his pro career began.
Former Red Sox fan favorite drawing interest from Rangers
The Red Sox clubhouse has been a bit divided by the release of veteran Kevin Plawecki but the catcher reportedly has a new suitor. Few things that the Boston Red Sox have done this season have made fans happy and some of that has bled into the clubhouse. But perhaps the most divisive decision for everyone was one of their most recent as they designated veteran catcher Kevin Plawecki for assignment before eventually releasing him.
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Reveals His Pick for Position Player MVP
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts knows how special it is to have three players of the caliber of Mookie Betts, Trea Turner, and Freddie Freeman at the top of his lineup. Betts and Freeman are former MVPs, and all three have won the World Series before coming to the Dodgers. But...
Yardbarker
The Mets Rightfully Decided To Celebrate
For the first time since 2016, there will be October baseball in Queens. With a 7-0 win at American Family Field over the Milwaukee Brewers, the New York Mets became the third team to secure their spot in the big dance this coming October. Max Scherzer took the mound and...
Yardbarker
Nathan Eovaldi Doesn't Mince Words On Red Sox's Front-Office Decisions
Could Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom and his peers be losing the clubhouse?. Nathan Eovaldi used the club's decision to designate catcher Kevin Plawecki for assignment as a catalyst to air out his frustrations with the front office, seemingly dating back to last offseason. "I felt like...
Braves vs. Phillies Prediction and Odds for Thursday, September 22 (Trust Max Fried, Atlanta)
The Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies are both in a playoff fight. Not with each other, but still within the NL East. The Braves are contending with the Mets for the top spot in the division and the Phillies are holding onto the final Wild Card entry into the postseason.
MLB Weather Report for Thursday, September 22 (What's the Forecast for Every MLB Team and Matchup Today?)
On this Thursday's 13-game slate, there are several games that are more impacted by heavy winds rather than rain in the forecast. Notably in New York, Yankees slugger Aaron Judge will be licking his chops against the rival Boston Red Sox tonight with the wind blowing out to his power zone of right-center field at over 10 mph. Judge currently sits at 60 home runs for the 2022 season, just one behind the all-time Yankees single-season record set by Roger Maris in 1961.
FanSided
