Texas Sends a Second Busload of Migrants to the Home of Kamala HarrisTom HandyTexas State
Lawsuit for business fraud filed against Donald Trump and three of his adult childrenMargaret MinnicksWashington, DC
Sen. Maj. Leader Chuck Schumer Declares How He Feels Democrats Will Fare During November Mid Terms | OpinionWild Orchid MediaWashington, DC
Governor Pritzker Declares a Disaster Proclamation for IllinoisTom HandyTexas State
Governor Abbott Sent Migrants to the home of Vice President HarrisTom HandyTexas State
Cardinals: St. Louis listed as potential destination for these 3 stars
The Athletic’s Jim Bowden listed the St. Louis Cardinals as a player for three of today’s stars via trade this offseason. The St. Louis Cardinals are no stranger to being linked to today’s biggest stars. They acquired both Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado in recent years via trade, and were a major player for Juan Soto at the 2022 trade deadline.
ESPN
Atlanta Braves' Spencer Strider dealing with oblique soreness, to have next start skipped
ATLANTA -- Braves rookie Spencer Strider has a sore left oblique and will not make his next start in Philadelphia. Strider, the fastest pitcher to record 200 strikeouts in a single season, told the team he didn't feel right after making his last start, a 5-2 victory Sunday over the Phillies.
FOX Sports
Meneses leads Nationals against the Braves after 4-hit outing
Washington Nationals (51-96, fifth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (92-55, second in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Patrick Corbin (6-18, 6.11 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, 124 strikeouts); Braves: Charlie Morton (8-6, 4.17 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 187 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -323, Nationals +260; over/under is 8 1/2...
What the heck has happened to the St. Louis Cardinals offense?
For months, the St. Louis Cardinals offense was a juggernaut. Now, they have been shutout in three consecutive games. The St. Louis Cardinals offense, at least on paper, is a juggernaut. For the first few months of the season, their play on the field matched that description. Paul Goldschmidt emerged as the favorite to win National League MVP. Nolan Arenado was dominant. The other pieces around those two played at a high level. They looked like a complete unit.
Wheeler Returns, Vierling Comes Up Huge as Phillies Stop Losing Skid
Five was the magic number on Wednesday night, as Matt Vierling went 5-for-5 at the plate to end the Philadelphia Phillies' five-game losing streak.
Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Prediction and Odds for Thursday, September 22 (Trust Starters in Series Finale)
The Arizona Diamondbacks have taken back-to-back games from the Los Angeles Dodgers, and now they have their ace Zac Gallen on the mound for Thursday’s series finale. Gallen (12-3, 2.52 ERA) has an insane 1.15 ERA over his last 11 starts, and the D-Backs are 9-2 in those games. Meanwhile, Julio Urias (17-7, 2.27 ERA) gets the ball for the Dodgers.
Celtics HC Ime Udoka likely facing season-long suspension for consensual relationship with staff member
During his first year as head coach last season, Udoka helped lead Boston to the NBA Finals, where they fell to the Golden State Warriors in six games. The 45-year-old has been in a relationship with his fiancée, actress Nia Long, for over a decade and the couple has one son together.
NASCAR schedule: Races today, this weekend, and how to watch
Go beyond the NASCAR schedule with the top races today, this weekend, where its happening, and how to watch the action. Updated daily!
FOX Sports
Phillies play the Braves after Vierling's 5-hit game
Atlanta Braves (93-56, second in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (81-67, third in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Max Fried (13-6, 2.52 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 159 strikeouts); Phillies: Ranger Suarez (9-5, 3.53 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 118 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -152, Phillies +129; over/under is 7 1/2...
BBC
Yankees v Red Sox: BBC to show Major League Baseball games
The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox's bitter rivalry will be showcased on BBC Sport as the first match of a new five-year deal between the broadcaster and Major League Baseball. The two teams meet on Saturday at Yankee Stadium with the hosts closing in on a play-off spot.
Playoff-bound Braves seek sweep of Nationals
The Atlanta Braves, who have now clinched a postseason spot, will try to keep pace in the National League East
MLB insider: Tigers Scott Harris hire ‘shocked’ front offices around baseball
The Detroit Tigers pulled off a surprising hire, naming former Giants general manager Scott Harris their president of baseball operations. Harris is a stellar hire for Chris Ilitch and Co., as the Tigers are in the midst of what can only be described as a disappointing season. Detroit was expected to make a leap this year under A.J. Hinch, as they’re just one season removed from a 77-win campaign, and added talent in the offseason.
Joey Meneses homers to rally Nats past Braves, 3-2
Joey Meneses hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning to help the visiting Washington Nationals rally for a 3-2
