For months, the St. Louis Cardinals offense was a juggernaut. Now, they have been shutout in three consecutive games. The St. Louis Cardinals offense, at least on paper, is a juggernaut. For the first few months of the season, their play on the field matched that description. Paul Goldschmidt emerged as the favorite to win National League MVP. Nolan Arenado was dominant. The other pieces around those two played at a high level. They looked like a complete unit.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 HOUR AGO