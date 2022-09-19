ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Cardinals: St. Louis listed as potential destination for these 3 stars

The Athletic’s Jim Bowden listed the St. Louis Cardinals as a player for three of today’s stars via trade this offseason. The St. Louis Cardinals are no stranger to being linked to today’s biggest stars. They acquired both Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado in recent years via trade, and were a major player for Juan Soto at the 2022 trade deadline.
Meneses leads Nationals against the Braves after 4-hit outing

Washington Nationals (51-96, fifth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (92-55, second in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Patrick Corbin (6-18, 6.11 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, 124 strikeouts); Braves: Charlie Morton (8-6, 4.17 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 187 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -323, Nationals +260; over/under is 8 1/2...
What the heck has happened to the St. Louis Cardinals offense?

For months, the St. Louis Cardinals offense was a juggernaut. Now, they have been shutout in three consecutive games. The St. Louis Cardinals offense, at least on paper, is a juggernaut. For the first few months of the season, their play on the field matched that description. Paul Goldschmidt emerged as the favorite to win National League MVP. Nolan Arenado was dominant. The other pieces around those two played at a high level. They looked like a complete unit.
Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Prediction and Odds for Thursday, September 22 (Trust Starters in Series Finale)

The Arizona Diamondbacks have taken back-to-back games from the Los Angeles Dodgers, and now they have their ace Zac Gallen on the mound for Thursday’s series finale. Gallen (12-3, 2.52 ERA) has an insane 1.15 ERA over his last 11 starts, and the D-Backs are 9-2 in those games. Meanwhile, Julio Urias (17-7, 2.27 ERA) gets the ball for the Dodgers.
Phillies play the Braves after Vierling's 5-hit game

Atlanta Braves (93-56, second in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (81-67, third in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Max Fried (13-6, 2.52 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 159 strikeouts); Phillies: Ranger Suarez (9-5, 3.53 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 118 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -152, Phillies +129; over/under is 7 1/2...
Yankees v Red Sox: BBC to show Major League Baseball games

The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox's bitter rivalry will be showcased on BBC Sport as the first match of a new five-year deal between the broadcaster and Major League Baseball. The two teams meet on Saturday at Yankee Stadium with the hosts closing in on a play-off spot.
MLB insider: Tigers Scott Harris hire ‘shocked’ front offices around baseball

The Detroit Tigers pulled off a surprising hire, naming former Giants general manager Scott Harris their president of baseball operations. Harris is a stellar hire for Chris Ilitch and Co., as the Tigers are in the midst of what can only be described as a disappointing season. Detroit was expected to make a leap this year under A.J. Hinch, as they’re just one season removed from a 77-win campaign, and added talent in the offseason.
