UNDRTD, an American financial company, drops an NFT collection as all-access passes to unlimited educational resources and high-value Web3 connections. Operating with this wise motto in mind: “If you give a man a fish, you feed him for a day. If you teach a man to fish, you feed him for a lifetime,” UNDRTD provides its members across the world with the educational material they need to create financial success for themselves. Therefore, rather than utilize its investors’ money directly, UNDRTD instead provides exclusive alpha information for its community, regardless of status or experience, to create multiple revenue streams from the wide array of Web3 niches covered by its curated, expert educators.

MARKETS ・ 3 HOURS AGO