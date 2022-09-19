Read full article on original website
Related
Jelani Cobb to speak at Delta College in October
FRANKENLUST TOWNSHIP, MI — American writer, author and educator, Jelani Cobb, will discuss race, history, politics and culture in America as part of the Delta College President’s Speaker Series next month, organizers said. The event, entitled “Action,” will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, in the Delta...
ZDNet
Applications for Samsung's $2 million STEM education contest open today
Samsung's Solve for Tomorrow contest challenges US students grades 6 to 12 to use STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) to create innovative and sustainable solutions that transform local communities. Public school teachers across the US are invited to apply for this year's program on the Samsung website now through...
CoinTelegraph
UNDRTD educates its community for Web3 money-making opportunities
UNDRTD, an American financial company, drops an NFT collection as all-access passes to unlimited educational resources and high-value Web3 connections. Operating with this wise motto in mind: “If you give a man a fish, you feed him for a day. If you teach a man to fish, you feed him for a lifetime,” UNDRTD provides its members across the world with the educational material they need to create financial success for themselves. Therefore, rather than utilize its investors’ money directly, UNDRTD instead provides exclusive alpha information for its community, regardless of status or experience, to create multiple revenue streams from the wide array of Web3 niches covered by its curated, expert educators.
Cross Country Healthcare Executive Named Most Influential HR Executives to Watch
BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- Cross Country Healthcare, Inc., (NASDAQ: CCRN), a market-leading, tech-enabled workforce solutions platform and advisory firm, today announced that its chief human resources officer, Colin McDonald, has been recognized as one of the 10 Most Influential HR Executives to Watch in 2022 by CIO Views magazine. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005135/en/ Cross Country’s chief human resources officer, Colin McDonald, has been recognized as one of the 10 Most Influential HR Executives to Watch in 2022. (Photo: Business Wire)
The Saginaw News
Saginaw, MI
18K+
Followers
21K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
The Saginaw News & MLive https://www.mlive.com/saginaw.https://www.mlive.com/saginaw-bay-city/
Comments / 0