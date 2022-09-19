Kduz Radio Devotionals

Read full article on original website
KEYC
15 Minnesota schools hit by swatting incidents
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Department of Public Safety has confirmed a 15th school was swatted in Wednesday’s incident. The last impacted community noted is International Falls. This is the list of all communities involved:. Minneapolis. New Ulm. Fairmont. St. Paul. Rochester. Alexandria. Cloquet. Austin. Fergus Falls.
kduz.com
James J. Blommer
James J. Blommer, age 80, of Hutchinson, Minnesota, passed away Thursday, August 11, 2022, at Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park, Minnesota. Memorial service will be Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at the Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson with interment at St. Anastasia Catholic Cemetery in Hutchinson. Gathering of family and friends will be at the funeral chapel one hour prior to the service. Arrangements are with the Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel of Hutchinson.
kduz.com
Mary Lueth
Mary Lueth,, age 96, of Norwood Young America, Minnesota, passed away Monday, September 19, 2022 at The Haven at Peace Village in Norwood Young America. Funeral service will be Friday, September 23, 2022, at 1:00 P.M. at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norwood Young America with interment at the church cemetery. Visitation will be at the church on Friday, September 23, 2022, from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home of Waconia, Minnesota.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Soup In Minnesota
Here's where you can find it, and what to order.
kduz.com
Susan C. “Sue” Ide
Susan C. “Sue” Ide, age 74, wife of Wallace, of Silver Lake, Minnesota, formerly of Lester Prairie, Minnesota, passed away Monday, September 19, 2022, at her home. A private family memorial service will be at the Paul-McBride Funeral Chapel in Lester Prairie. Gathering of family and friends will be at the Paul-McBride Funeral Chapel in Lester Prairie on Friday, September 23, 2022 from 3:00-6:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Arrangements are with the Paul-McBride Funeral Chapel of Lester Prairie.
$100,000 Lottery Winner in Wright County
MONTICELLO -- Someone is $100,000 richer today after playing a scratch-off game and winning down in Wright County. The Minnesota State Lottery says the winner was playing the game CASH, which has a top prize of $100,000. The ticket was sold on Monday at the Kwik Trip in Monticello. Tickets...
Huge Flea Market Every Saturday Through October
For some reason, I've always been a big fan of flea markets, . I think it's that it's all not just run of the mill stuff you find in most stores and a lot of the stuff, you just know, probably has some stories behind it. It happens early every...
boreal.org
A warming climate brings dire predictions for fish in Northern Minnesota lakes
Photo: Dead fish accumulate on the west end of Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis on June 5. Large numbers of fish were killed that spring due to rapidly rising temperatures after a long winter, causing low dissolved oxygen levels according to experts. Evan Frost | MPR News 2018. Fish kills are...
Man climbs aboard train, attacks engineer with knife outside of St. Cloud
SAUK RAPIDS, Minn. – Police say a man hopped aboard a freight train and attacked the engineer with a knife Tuesday morning in central Minnesota.It happened at about 8:18 a.m. in Sauk Rapids on Benton Drive at 1st Avenue North. Police say a 42-year-old man climbed into the cab of a Santa Fe Burlington Northern train that had just left St. Cloud, pulling a rock train behind it.The man then attacked the engineer, who was able to flee the cab and "jumped off the moving train."Police caught the suspect about two miles away in Sartell, where the train came to a stop. He is awaiting charges in the Benton County Jail. The engineer was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for his injuries, which are described as "non-life threatening."WCCO-TV does not typically name suspects until they are formally charged.
kduz.com
Selma Dose
Selma Dose, age 92, of Arlington, Minnesota, passed away Monday, September 19, 2022, at Sibley Ridgeview Medical Center in Arlington. Funeral services will be Friday, September 23, 2022, at 2:00 P.M. at Zion Lutheran Church in Arlington with interment at the Arlington Public Cemetery. Visitation will be at the Kolden Funeral Home in Arlington on Thursday, September 22, 2022, from 4:00 – 8:00 P.M. Further visitation will be at the church one hour prior to the service. Arrangements are with Kolden Funeral Services of Arlington.
Minneapolis residents question why MPD guards work sites for Michels Corp.
Some Minneapolis residents aren’t happy that off-duty Minneapolis police officers are guarding construction sites for a company owned by Tim Michels, a Trump-style Republican who’s running for governor of Wisconsin. The post Minneapolis residents question why MPD guards work sites for Michels Corp. appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
kduz.com
Chaplain Reverend Ronald Lee Ziemer
Chaplain Reverend Ronald Lee Ziemer, age 77, of Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, formerly of Lester Prairie, Minnesota, passed away Friday, August 19, 2022, at his home. A celebration of life will be Saturday, September 24, 2022, 2:00 P.M. at Prairie Community Church in Lester Prairie with interment at a later date. Gathering of family and friends will be at the church one hour prior to the service. Military Honors will be provided by Lester Prairie American Legion Post #463. Memorials are preferred to Ethos Home Healthcare and Hospice in Detroit Lakes. Arrangements are with the Paul-McBride Funeral Chapel of Lester Prairie.
How Did These Minnesota Drivers Survive This High-Speed Crash?
Here's a case of what appears to be an inattentive driver in an SUV running a red light at a high-speed intersection in Ramsey, Minnesota. The SUV was t-boned by a driver in a smaller sedan that was in the wrong place at the wrong time. The top-heavy SUV was flipped onto its roof after rolling and spinning.
kduz.com
Authorities investigating more than a dozen “swatting” reports of false school emergencies
(Learfield News Service) The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) is investigating after reports of several “swatting” calls claiming false emergencies at Minnesota schools. The BCA’s Drew Evans says, “so far we’ve had reporting into the BCA’s Minnesota fusion center from 14 different schools across the state of...
Fire destroys lumberyard building in Watertown
A Watertown lumberyard office building and warehouse was destroyed in a fire early Wednesday morning. Watertown Fire Chief Tom Hanson said fire crews were notified of a fire at the Arrow Building Center, located off Highway 25, at about 3:50 a.m. Firefighters found the rear of the warehouse to be...
mprnews.org
Lindell must face Smartmatic defamation claims, federal judge in St. Paul rules
A federal judge in St. Paul is allowing a voting machine company to proceed with its defamation suit against Minnesota businessman and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell. Smartmatic sued Lindell and his Chaska, Minn.-based company in January, alleging that while hawking merchandise, Lindell falsely and repeatedly claimed that Smartmatic voting machines were used to rig the 2020 election against Donald Trump.
Early-Morning Crash Claims Life of Minnesota Motorcyclist
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- An early-morning motorcycle crash claimed the life of a Minneapolis man early Tuesday. The State Patrol says 60-year-old Larry Lewis was driving his motorcycle north on Interstate 35W in Minneapolis when the motorcycle and a Ford F-750 collided at 28th St. around 12:40 a.m. Lewis was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.
kduz.com
Eden Valley Man is Jail Volunteer of the Year
The Meeker County Sheriff’s Office has announced the winner of this year’s Minnesota Sheriffs’ Association (MSA) Jail Volunteer of the Year Award. Tom Mathies of Eden Valley is a volunteer at the Meeker County Jail and was presented the award at the Jail Administrator’s Award Banquet this past Thursday night.
knsiradio.com
Six Hurt in Sunday Evening Crash
(KNSI) — The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says six people were hurt in a crash Sunday evening south of Clearwater. According to a press release, just before 8:30, authorities were called to the crash in Lynden Township. They say 34-year-old Jason Lee Noordmans of Monticello was driving a Honda Odyssey east on County Road 145 approaching County Road 44 when he failed to stop at the stop sign and hit a GMC Sierra, which was going south on County Road 44, on its passenger side. The impact caused both vehicles to roll over and land in the east ditch on County Road 44. The driver of the Sierra, a 36-year-old man from Alexandria, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment. A three-year-old in Noordman’s vehicle was also taken to the hospital for treatment.
willmarradio.com
Pickup rear ends school bus in New London
(New London MN-) No one was hurt in a school bus-pickup truck crash in New London Tuesday morning. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Department says at 7:30 a.m. a pickup driven by 23-year-old Dylan Windingstad of Wyoming Minnesota rear ended a school bus that was stopped on County Road 40 near the Glacial Lakes State Trail. The bus had 21 kids on board and had it's red lights flashing and stop arm extended at the time. The crash disabled the pickup, no word on the extent of damage to the bus.
