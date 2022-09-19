ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Thursday Weather: Light winds, humid conditions, High Surf Advisory

HONOLULU (KITV4) - A sunny start for Thursday, becoming mostly cloudy with afternoon showers over mauka and interior spots. Highs 83 to 88. Light and variable winds 5 to 15 mph. Tonight, partly cloudy. Isolated showers through the night. Lows 69 to 74. Variable winds 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday Weather: Morning showers, trades fade through the day

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Moderate to breezy trade winds kick off Wednesday, but trades are expected to decrease through the day. Partly cloudy skies and scattered showers for windward spots, partly sunny with isolated showers for leeward sections. Highs 85 to 90. Trade winds 10 to 20 mph. .Tonight, partly cloudy...
Tuesday Weather: Breezy trade winds will gradually weaken tonight

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Locally breezy trade winds continue with partly sunny skies. Scattered showers over windward and mauka sections; isolated over leeward spots. Highs 85 to 90. Locally breezy trade winds 10 to 25 mph. Tonight, Trade winds will gradually weaken. Partly cloudy skies with brief windward and mauka showers...
Honolulu’s airport might be making improvements, but it’s still a fail for travelers

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu’s airport has long been a disappointment for travelers. And despite recent improvements, a new survey says that hasn’t changed. The 2022 North America Airport Satisfaction Study ranks the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport as the second to worst large airport in the country. Only Philadelphia International Airport ranked worse.
Gov. Ige halts work on new Aloha Stadium construction efforts

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Proposals for replacing Aloha Stadium are on hold as Hawaii Gov. David Ige apparently wants to take plans for a new stadium and entertainment district in a different direction. The Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism is taking over the project from the Department of Accounting...
Southwest Airlines hands out ukuleles to passengers traveling to Hawaii

Passengers wanting to get away for a vacation in Hawaii last week received an added bonus -- ukulele lessons at 30,000 feet. During Friday’s six-hour flight from Long Beach, California, to Honolulu on Southwest Airlines, passengers were given a Mitchell MU40 Soprano ukulele from Guitar Center and a free class taught while the aircraft sped toward Hawaii, “Today” reported. Passengers also received a Road Runner carrying case.
These are the first 2 intersections on Oahu getting red light cameras

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Transportation Department on Tuesday unveiled the first two locations in Honolulu where red light cameras will be installed as part of a two-year pilot program. Those locations include:. Vineyard Boulevard at Palama Street. Vineyard Boulevard at Liliha Street. Ed Sniffen, the deputy director of DOT...
Island Connections: Yi Fang Hawaii

Honolulu (KHON2) – Yi Fang Hawaii provides high quality tea and fresh fruit offerings. Yi Fang Hawaii provides a variety menu items that highlight high quality tea and fresh fruit offerings. “Some of our best sellers are our Yi Fang Fruit Tea, Roselle Kumquat Green Tea, Mango Pomelo Sago...
Your Guide to the Perfect Weekend in Honolulu: Sept. 22-28

Saturday, Sept. 24, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Take a tour of the park’s limu and learn more about limu conservation efforts, attend a special honu release ceremony, and shop yummy foods and drinks like furikake popcorn, konbu musubi, poke, lemonade and Kōloa Rum. Family-Friendly Event, Sea Life...
Starbucks opening another location in Central Oahu

WAIPIO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Starbucks Coffee is opening a new location in Waipio in Central Oahu. The Seattle-based coffee giant filed building permits this week with the City and County of Honolulu to build a new restaurant as part of the Koa Ridge master-planned community.
Tsunami Threat To Hawaiʻi Analyzed After Mexico Earthquake

HONOLULU - As of 8 a.m. on Monday, a tsunami threat exists for parts of the Pacific located closer to the earthquake near Aquila, Mexico. UPDATE – (9:15 a.m. on Monday, September 19) The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issued an updated message on the Mexico earthquake, saying that “based...
Battle of Two Manapua: Sing Cheong Yuan and Royal Kitchen

Years ago, I made a list of my Top 5 manapua in Hawai‘i. My favorite char siu bao is Sing Cheong Yuan, for many reasons. Frolic reader Chad Yamamoto, however, passionately disagreed so much that he wrote his own rebuttal blog claiming Royal Kitchen is the best. SEE MELISSA’S...
