KITV.com
Thursday Weather: Light winds, humid conditions, High Surf Advisory
HONOLULU (KITV4) - A sunny start for Thursday, becoming mostly cloudy with afternoon showers over mauka and interior spots. Highs 83 to 88. Light and variable winds 5 to 15 mph. Tonight, partly cloudy. Isolated showers through the night. Lows 69 to 74. Variable winds 5 to 10 mph.
KITV.com
Wednesday Evening Weather Forecast: September 21, 2022
HONOLULU (KITV4) – Lighter winds and higher rain chances to end the week. Tonight, a few windward and mauka showers. Partly cloudy skies. Lows in the middle 70s.
KITV.com
Wednesday Weather: Morning showers, trades fade through the day
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Moderate to breezy trade winds kick off Wednesday, but trades are expected to decrease through the day. Partly cloudy skies and scattered showers for windward spots, partly sunny with isolated showers for leeward sections. Highs 85 to 90. Trade winds 10 to 20 mph. .Tonight, partly cloudy...
KITV.com
Tuesday Weather: Breezy trade winds will gradually weaken tonight
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Locally breezy trade winds continue with partly sunny skies. Scattered showers over windward and mauka sections; isolated over leeward spots. Highs 85 to 90. Locally breezy trade winds 10 to 25 mph. Tonight, Trade winds will gradually weaken. Partly cloudy skies with brief windward and mauka showers...
KITV.com
Hundreds of bicyclists will take to Honolulu streets on Sunday, September 25
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii Bicycling League is reminding drivers and pedestrians to share the road - especially on Sunday, September 25. That's when the Hawaii Bicycling League will set off for their 39th Honolulu Century Ride, which will bring 900 to 1,000 across 100 miles on Oahu.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Honolulu’s airport might be making improvements, but it’s still a fail for travelers
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu’s airport has long been a disappointment for travelers. And despite recent improvements, a new survey says that hasn’t changed. The 2022 North America Airport Satisfaction Study ranks the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport as the second to worst large airport in the country. Only Philadelphia International Airport ranked worse.
KITV.com
Honolulu's red light camera project shifts into high gear -- and could cost you
The state will soon be watching out for Oahu drivers breaking the law: as a pilot project, to catch red light runners, gets going. Max Jr. Infiel rides his bike around Kalihi, back and forth between his two jobs, so has seen drivers run red lights.
KITV.com
Gov. Ige halts work on new Aloha Stadium construction efforts
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Proposals for replacing Aloha Stadium are on hold as Hawaii Gov. David Ige apparently wants to take plans for a new stadium and entertainment district in a different direction. The Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism is taking over the project from the Department of Accounting...
Southwest Airlines hands out ukuleles to passengers traveling to Hawaii
Passengers wanting to get away for a vacation in Hawaii last week received an added bonus -- ukulele lessons at 30,000 feet. During Friday’s six-hour flight from Long Beach, California, to Honolulu on Southwest Airlines, passengers were given a Mitchell MU40 Soprano ukulele from Guitar Center and a free class taught while the aircraft sped toward Hawaii, “Today” reported. Passengers also received a Road Runner carrying case.
The Struggle Over Towering Wind Farms Is At The Center Of A Honolulu City Council Debate
A backlash has arisen against industrial wind turbines, with Kahuku residents leading the charge, raising an alarm about the problems the 40-story towers constructed there have created for them and for their children — pulsating noises, flickering shadows, and what they say are sleep disruptions, depression and new neurological ailments.
KITV.com
Security advisory sent out in downtown to ask residents to stay alert
HONOLULU (KITV4) - A downtown business issued a security advisory after an unknown man aggressively approached a female state employee. She was able to escape to a nearby office building and call police. She was walking alone on Alakea Street.
hawaiinewsnow.com
These are the first 2 intersections on Oahu getting red light cameras
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Transportation Department on Tuesday unveiled the first two locations in Honolulu where red light cameras will be installed as part of a two-year pilot program. Those locations include:. Vineyard Boulevard at Palama Street. Vineyard Boulevard at Liliha Street. Ed Sniffen, the deputy director of DOT...
KITV.com
Red light cameras to be set up around Honolulu -- and some hope it could help with driver safety
The state will soon be watching out for Oahu drivers breaking the law. A pilot program to catch red light runners is shifting into high gear. Honolulu's red light camera project shifts into high gear -- and could cost you. The state will soon be watching out for Oahu drivers...
KHON2
Island Connections: Yi Fang Hawaii
Honolulu (KHON2) – Yi Fang Hawaii provides high quality tea and fresh fruit offerings. Yi Fang Hawaii provides a variety menu items that highlight high quality tea and fresh fruit offerings. “Some of our best sellers are our Yi Fang Fruit Tea, Roselle Kumquat Green Tea, Mango Pomelo Sago...
honolulumagazine.com
Your Guide to the Perfect Weekend in Honolulu: Sept. 22-28
Saturday, Sept. 24, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Take a tour of the park’s limu and learn more about limu conservation efforts, attend a special honu release ceremony, and shop yummy foods and drinks like furikake popcorn, konbu musubi, poke, lemonade and Kōloa Rum. Family-Friendly Event, Sea Life...
KITV.com
Starbucks opening another location in Central Oahu
WAIPIO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Starbucks Coffee is opening a new location in Waipio in Central Oahu. The Seattle-based coffee giant filed building permits this week with the City and County of Honolulu to build a new restaurant as part of the Koa Ridge master-planned community.
bigislandvideonews.com
Tsunami Threat To Hawaiʻi Analyzed After Mexico Earthquake
HONOLULU - As of 8 a.m. on Monday, a tsunami threat exists for parts of the Pacific located closer to the earthquake near Aquila, Mexico. UPDATE – (9:15 a.m. on Monday, September 19) The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issued an updated message on the Mexico earthquake, saying that “based...
Flood advisory in effect for Oahu
A flood advisory is in effect for Oahu until 5:15 p.m. Friday.
LIST: Most annoying passenger behaviors on a plane
What are your top airplane passenger pet peeves? According to one study rear seat kickers and disruptive drunks are Americas most annoying co-passengers.
honolulumagazine.com
Battle of Two Manapua: Sing Cheong Yuan and Royal Kitchen
Years ago, I made a list of my Top 5 manapua in Hawai‘i. My favorite char siu bao is Sing Cheong Yuan, for many reasons. Frolic reader Chad Yamamoto, however, passionately disagreed so much that he wrote his own rebuttal blog claiming Royal Kitchen is the best. SEE MELISSA’S...
