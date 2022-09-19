Read full article on original website
Here's How The Goldbergs Handled Murray's Death in Season 10 Premiere
The Goldbergs‘ Season 10 premiere kicked off with Murray Goldberg’s well-spoiled demise. So, how exactly did the ABC comedy handle the passing of Jeff Garlin’s cantankerous alter ego? The Powers That Be could have gone in any number of directions. Murray could’ve been pushed in front of a train in Paris and exploded like a balloon full of meat. Or he could have succumb to a previously unknown drug addiction. Heck, he could’ve been offed via kung fu coupon — there’s precedent! But instead, The Goldbergs chose to sidestep the specifics of Murray’s death. The cold open only disclosed that Murray was...
AdWeek
Here Are Morning Show Ratings for 2021-’22 TV Season and Q3 2022
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. ABC’s Good Morning America and NBC’s Today split first place in the morning show ratings race during the 2021-’22 broadcast TV season.
Popculture
'Dancing With the Stars' 2022 Premiere Not Airing on ABC: How to Watch
Disney is making television history Monday night with Dancing With the Stars. Season 31 kicks off on Monday, Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. ET, but not on ABC. It will instead stream live on the Disney+ streaming platform, making it the first live competition show to debut on a streamer. This will also be the first time Americans across the country can vote for their favorite dancers, no matter what time zone they live in.
Murder and Muscles Form an Empire in Hulu’s ‘Welcome To Chippendales’ Trailer
Welcome to Chippendales, the forthcoming limited series chronicling the true story of Somen “Steve” Banerjee, lands somewhere at the intersection of muscles and murder. In the first teaser trailer for the show arriving on Hulu on Nov. 22, Kumail Nanjiani stars as the socially awkward male-stripping empire founder who would do anything to defend his territory. The clip is soundtracked by Journey’s “Any Way You Want It.” “This is my life,” Banerjee says, introducing a world of quietly kept side-deals and questionable business arrangements being touted as his own American dream. “Every cent I have, I’ve put into this.” Murray Bartlett stars alongside...
tvinsider.com
‘Welcome to Chippendales’: Kumail Nanjiani Mixes Crime & Pleasure in First Teaser (VIDEO)
Comedian Kumail Nanjiani is taking on his most nefarious role yet in Hulu‘s upcoming limited drama series Welcome to Chippendales which will officially premiere Tuesday, November 22. In anticipation of the show’s arrival, Hulu is giving fans their first look with an all-new teaser previewing Nanjiani’s turn as Somen...
Most Disastrous ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Partners Ever!
Problems in the ballroom — and backstage! From Kim Kardashian and Mark Ballas, to Hope Solo and Maksim Chmerkovskiy, browse through some of the worst 'Dancing With the Stars' partners ever!
Jennifer Lawrence gets emotional over leaving home at 14 at TIFF Causeway premiere
Jennifer Lawrence's heart-wrenching new movie Causeway hit close to home for the Oscar-winner. "I felt something in my gut when I read this, that immediate, 'We have to make this' [feeling]," the star said at the film's Toronto International Film Festival premiere on Saturday. "I identify with that feeling of trying to find your home, to find where you have purpose. I left home when I was 14. My relationship with home has always been complicated." Lawrence then began to tear up onstage, saying, "That made me emotional."
Dancing With the Stars’ Hottest Romances
Check out the love lives of the celeb and pro dancers
The Goldbergs Killing Off Jeff Garlin Ahead of Season 10's 'Huge Reboot'
The Goldbergs has found a solution for its Jeff Garlin problem, and it’s a pretty permanent one. When the ABC comedy returns for Season 10 on Sept. 21 (8:30/7:30c), viewers will learn that Garlin’s character, family patriarch Murray Goldberg, has been dead for several months. Garlin exited the show last season following an investigation over multiple complaints of inappropriate conduct on set. “This is going to be a family that has not reconciled the fact that their father’s gone but has sort of moved on and has dealt with a lot of that,” showrunner Alex Barnow tells EW. “We’re starting with optimism...
HBO Max Movie ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ Going Theatrical, Sets Winter 2023 Release
EXCLUSIVE: Keeping in line with Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav’s business belief that movies are destined for theatrical, not streaming, the originally conceived Steven Soderbergh-directed HBO Max threequel Magic Mike’s Last Dance is heading to theaters on February 10, 2023 — Super Bowl weekend. Warner Bros already had the date set aside on the release calendar. There’s a window between theatrical and HBO Max, with Premium VOD in between, I understand. The threequel returns franchise star Channing Tatum, Salma Hayek, Caitlin Gerard and Gavin Spokes. Reid Carolin wrote the screenplay. Gregory Jacobs, who directed the 2015 hit Magic Mike XXL, returns to...
NFL・
Partner Track boss breaks down that big finale betrayal and Ingrid's new normal
Warning: This article contains spoilers about Partner Track season 1. Ingrid Yun (Arden Cho) won big, then lost big in the Partner Track season finale. After betraying Zi-Xin 'Z' Min (Desmond Chiam) by closing the SunCorp deal and leaving her firm because of its mistreatment of employees of color, Ingrid begins the season finale at her lowest point. The only thing working is her loving relationship with Jeff Murphy (Dominic Sherwood). To remedy what she did to Z, Ingrid puts an ambitious and risky plan in place to get Ted Lassiter (Fredric Lehne) out of the way to leave the lane open for Z and his work in green energy. With help from allies and her friends, Ingrid pulls it off, which pisses off Marty (Matthew Rauch). In the end, Z brings Ingrid back into the fold at the firm by telling Marty he will only retain the firm if Ingrid is working on his account, and Ingrid demands the firm diversify.
Paper Girls canceled by Amazon after 1 season
The delivery route has come to an end. The acclaimed series Paper Girls has been canceled by Amazon Prime Video after one season. The sci-fi show, based on the comic series of the same name, has not been renewed for a second season by the streamer. The news comes after the first eight episodes of the fan-favorite aired in July to praise from both critics and audiences.
Jean Smart Wins Second Consecutive Emmy For Lead Actress In A Comedy Series For ‘Hacks’: “I Didn’t Realize The Breadth Of The Appeal Of Our Show”
Jean Smart has won her second consecutive Emmy for lead actress in a comedy series for her role as legendary Las Vegas comic Deborah Vance in HBO Max’s Hacks. “Thank you for a second time honoring this show,” Smart said during her on-stage acceptance speech. “I have to tell you, I’m so blown away by our writers who not only matched season 1 but surpassed it, and as we all know, season 2 of a show is kind of a litmus test. This has just been a thrill. She went on to thank our crew and ad because we were on...
Only Murders in the Building season 2 killer reveals costars didn't know secret twist while filming
Warning: This article contains spoilers about the Only Murders in the Building season 2 finale. You can't say Poppy White (Adina Verson) isn't committed to her job on Only Murders in the Building. But in season 2, the aspiring podcast host/assistant to Cinda Canning (Tina Fey) went a step too far by committing the very murder that their podcast was investigating.
Watch Tom Cruise pull a Mission: Impossible 7 death-defying airplane stunt on set for PSA
We don't have to wait for Tom Cruise's next movie to see another daredevil stunt from this Hollywood adrenaline junkie. Footage of a video PSA that Cruise recorded for Las Vegas-hosted CinemaCon attendees back in April has found its way online. The actor, who was promoting Top Gun: Maverick at the time, recorded a message while standing on a moving biplane while it was flying over a canyon in South Africa, where he and director Christopher McQuarrie was filming were shooting Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One.
The Masked Singer executive producer explains major format changes for season 8
Big changes are in store when The Masked Singer returns for its eighth season later this month. In a first for the series, the new season will introduce what's being called a "King and Queen of The Masked Singer"-style competition with sudden eliminations and double unmaskings in every episode. The...
TVGuide.com
NBC Fall TV Lineup 2022-2023: New Shows and Trailers
Excuse us while we dry our eyes just thinking about This Is Us being missing from the NBC schedule after the show ended its six-season run. But despite the Mandy Moore-sized hole in our hearts, NBC is the real MPV this season after saving Magnum P.I. from CBS's scrap pile this spring. The reboot of the classic detective show will have a new home on NBC, which rescued Magnum from cancellation and picked it up for two more seasons.
AdWeek
House of the Dragon Continues Scorching Viewership Numbers
House of the Dragon continues to be a runaway hit for HBO. According to Variety‘s report on Nielsen numbers, the fifth episode pulled in 3% more viewers than Episode 4. In addition, Season 1 is now averaging 29 million viewers per episode. The series premiere of the Game of...
Selma Blair Doesn’t Let Multiple Sclerosis Hold Her Back in Triumphant ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Debut
Dancing with the Stars Season 31 is already a can’t-miss season — and it just started. The show’s grand Disney+ premiere included quite possibly the strongest lineup of dance numbers of any season premiere in the show’s history, with a whole lot of 7s — and even some 8s — handed out. But beyond the high scores, one of last night’s dances highlighted the grace and beauty of human perseverance — and there wasn’t a dry eye in the house. That number belonged to Selma Blair and her partner Sasha Farber. As Blair’s intro video went into, the movie star (Cruel...
Sherri Shepherd reveals Oprah called her with advice for new talk show: 'I took 15 pages of notes'
Sherri Shepherd is moving into new daytime territory with a key blessing from Oprah Winfrey. The former View panelist and upcoming Sherri show host exclusively tells EW that Winfrey called her after Shepherd texted the Emmy winner "two or three times" to discuss her tenure at the helm of the new series.
Entertainment Weekly
