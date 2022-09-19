Events honor Sheriff Cramer this week

EAU CLAIRE — Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer, who died last week, will be remembered this week in memorial events.

A public visitation will be held 4 to 8 p.m. today at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services, 1717 Devney Drive, Altoona. In addition to parking in the lot there, attendees can also park along Devney Drive and North Hillcrest Parkway. Nearby lots at NBI, 1218 McCann Drive, and Charter Spectrum, 1201 McCann Drive, will also be available for overflow parking.

American and Wisconsin flags in Eau Claire County will be flown at half-staff on Tuesday in honor of Cramer.

A private funeral will be held for the sheriff on Tuesday for family, close friends and colleagues in law enforcement to attend.

Cramer, 68, died unexpectedly on Sept. 13. A cause of death has not yet been released by local officials.