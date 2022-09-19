ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eau Claire County, WI

Events honor Sheriff Cramer this week

Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 3 days ago

EAU CLAIRE — Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer, who died last week, will be remembered this week in memorial events.

A public visitation will be held 4 to 8 p.m. today at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services, 1717 Devney Drive, Altoona. In addition to parking in the lot there, attendees can also park along Devney Drive and North Hillcrest Parkway. Nearby lots at NBI, 1218 McCann Drive, and Charter Spectrum, 1201 McCann Drive, will also be available for overflow parking.

American and Wisconsin flags in Eau Claire County will be flown at half-staff on Tuesday in honor of Cramer.

A private funeral will be held for the sheriff on Tuesday for family, close friends and colleagues in law enforcement to attend.

Cramer, 68, died unexpectedly on Sept. 13. A cause of death has not yet been released by local officials.

Comments / 0

Related
WEAU-TV 13

Coworkers and friends of Sheriff Ron Cramer reflect on his life

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - After the funeral ceremony for Sheriff Ron Cramer, hundreds of family, friends and law enforcement gathered outside of Trinity Lutheran Church to continue to honor the sheriff. Coworkers and friends shared some of their memories with Cramer. “Sheriff Kramer and I met in 1977 when...
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Funeral for Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer held Tuesday

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Family, friends and law enforcement will get to say goodbye to Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer at Cramer’s funeral in Eau Claire on Tuesday. The funeral for Cramer, who passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 13, was held at Trinity Lutheran Church in Eau Claire.
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, WI
MIX 108

Oh Hail No! Check Out the HUGE Hail That Fell in Minnesota and Wisconsin Yesterday

Some late-season thunderstorms moved through the Twin Cities and into western Wisconsin yesterday dropping some massive hailstones from the sky. As storms developed in eastern Minnestoa they produced lots of lightning and thunder and some small hailstones, like the 1-inch pictured below that fell in Woodbury, MN, but the concern from the National Weather Service office in the Twin Cities all day was that as the storm moved east, the hailstones would get bigger, and they certainly did.
WOODBURY, MN
fox9.com

Photos: Large hail smashes cars, pounds homes in Wisconsin, Minnesota

(FOX 9) - Storms that moved through the metro on Tuesday night dropped some hail and brought brilliant lightning flashes. Some spots saw some pretty big balls of hail, particularly in western Wisconsin and areas like River Falls, Wisconsin, where multiple viewers reported some large hail balls. Photos from Dustin in River Falls show some near-softball-sized hail. Viewer Graziella Gakumba also submitted photos of some similarly large hail.
RIVER FALLS, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Eau Claire County, WI
State
Wisconsin State
City
Eau Claire, WI
Eau Claire County, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Altoona, WI
Altoona, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
wiproud.com

Eau Claire homicide victim identified

EAU CLAIRE Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – The Eau Claire Police Department has released the name of a man who was shot and killed over the weekend. 39-year-old Christopher Conner of Altoona was killed near the intersection of Bergen and Bellevue Avenues early Saturday morning. Police responded to a report of...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Visitation, funeral services set for Sheriff Cramer

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Public visitation and funeral services are set for Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer, who passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 13 in Eau Claire. Funeral services for family, close friends and law enforcement will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Eau Claire, according to his obituary.
Bring Me The News

'Dangerous' suspect who prompted shelter-in-place in western Wisconsin is located

The Wisconsin man whose alleged actions prompted a shelter-in-place warning in Chippewa County on Friday night was located by authorities over the weekend. Chad Myszka was identified as the subject that prompted a search and a warning message instructing residents to lock their windows and secure their vehicles. T?he Chippewa County Sheriff's Office said he was "dangerous."
onfocus.news

Wisconsin Governor Candidate Tim Michels to Host Meet and Greet in Marshfield

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – On Monday, September 19 at 3:30 PM, Tim Michels (Republican Gubernatorial candidate) will speak to the members of the Wood County Republican Party, the Clark County Republican Party, the Wood County Tea Party, and the Liberty Caucus of the Wisconsin Republican group, according to Wood County Republican Party Mike Derrie, Chairman of the Wood County Republican Party.
MARSHFIELD, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cremation#Nbi#American
WEAU-TV 13

Man killed in overnight shooting in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A person of interest is in custody after a shooting overnight in Eau Claire. The Eau Claire Police Department said that officers responded to the intersection of Bergen Avenue and Bellevue Avenue at 12:12 a.m. Saturday for a report of multiple gunshots fired in a residential neighborhood.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

50-50 Factory Outlet announces it is going out of business

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A retail store in Eau Claire is announcing that it is going out of business. 50-50 Factory Outlet announced Wednesday that it was going out of business and will be holding a sale before permanently closing. In a release, owner Scott Lystrup cited inflation, the...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
wis.community

Gunshot wound death in Eau Claire

According to the Eau Claire Police Department, officers responded to a call of multiple gunshots at 12:12 this morning at the intersection of Bergen and Bellevue Avenue. Upon arrival, the officers found a male subject with a gunshot wound and had them transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Search for possibly dangerous man following HWY 29 crash

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU)- Law enforcement officers in Chippewa County are searching for a possibly dangerous man. The suspect is identified as 20-year-old Chad Myszka of Wausau. An emergency alert was issued for a shelter in place for some people. The area of the shelter of place in Chippewa County is east of County Highway T and south of Highway 29 in the Town of Wheaton.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

UPDATE: Suspect found after Chippewa County residents advised to shelter in place

UPDATE (9/17/22, 5:58 p.m.): According to a post on Facebook by the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect has been located. News 8 will provide more information as it becomes available. —- UPDATE (8:05 p.m.): According to a post on Facebook by the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, authorities have not found the man. Authorities are encouraging people in the area...
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

Marshfield Man Arrested for Attempting to Break Into a Business

A Marshfield man was arrested for attempting to break into a business. According to a report from the Marshfield Police Department, they received reports of a man trying to break into a business on Depot Street. When officers arrived, a man was seen walking away from the business. The 31-year-old...
MARSHFIELD, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Crash on I-94 causing lane closure

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU)- [UPDATE 4:47 p.m.] Due to the crash, the right lane on I-94 eastbound at mile marker 83 is closed, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. Estimated duration over two hours. EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - [UPDATE 1:49 p.m.] The left lane on I-94...
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, WI
CBS Minnesota

"Hobbit home" up for sale in River Falls, Wisconsin

RIVER FALLS, Wis. -- Western Wisconsin isn't exactly the Shire, but a house is up for sale in River Falls that from the outside has the feel of a hobbit's home.The two-bedroom home built in 1972 was designed by architect Mike McGuire and is selling for $315,000.It's a "bermed-earth-sheltered home," meaning the portions of the house that is above ground is covered with earth to protect and insulate the home. These types of homes often blend into the landscape and this one's no different: it's nestled into a hill and surrounded by 3.5 acres of nature.It features skylights in the roof and has three wood burning fireplaces (perfect to sit around while eating breakfast and second breakfast).The inside is a little more modern-looking with stark-white walls and a domed ceiling."The thoughtfully designed layout with a modern feel gives you the perfect opportunity to create your own space to enjoy or thrill and potential opportunity to host as a short-term rental," the listing on Zillow says.
RIVER FALLS, WI
CBS Minnesota

Bicyclist, 40, killed in crash with vehicle

WINONA, Minn. -- A 40-year-old bicyclist from Buffalo was killed in a crash with a vehicle in Winona.The crash happened at about 8:40 p.m. Thursday. The bicyclist was struck near the intersection of Highway 61 and Vila Street.The victim was identified as Matthew Michael Tipton.Neither the driver nor the passenger in the vehicle were injured in the crash.
WINONA, MN
WEAU-TV 13

Police: Missing Hayward man found dead

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Black River Falls Police Department says a man who was reported to be missing and endangered is dead. The Police Department cancelled an alert for a missing person, 22-year-old Kenneth William Taylor of Hayward, and in the cancellation, said Taylor was found dead.
BLACK RIVER FALLS, WI
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
419
Followers
5K+
Post
106K+
Views
ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy