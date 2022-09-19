ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skaneateles, NY

Skaneateles girls soccer earns wins over CBA, Homer

By Phil Blackwell
Eagle Newspapers
Eagle Newspapers
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VUn6j_0i1RoMZa00

CENTRAL NEW YORK – — Before and after various early-season tournaments, area high school girls soccer teams remained quite busy, each attempting to maintain or build early momentum when they weren’t facing one another.

Skaneateles took a 5-0 record into last Tuesday’s game against Christian Brothers Academy at Hyatt Stadium. Thanks to a quick start, the Lakers made it six in a row, blanking the Brothers 2-0.

First-half goals by Kathryn Morrissey and Paige Willard gave Skaneateles a cushion as Maddy Ramsgard and Reese Gaidis both picked up asssists.

Doing the rest of the work, the Lakers’ defense constantly interrupted CBA, holding it to just two shots all night.

Another win followed on Thursday night, Skaneateles blanking Homer 3-0 to make it seven wins in a row.

Ramsgard led the way, scoring twice. Ella Bobbett had the other goal, with Julia O’Connor getting two assists and Morrissey also earning an assist.

Westhill went to the Albany area for the Sept. 10-11 Hall of Fame Tournament, first taking a 2-0 defeat to Nardin Academy, from Buffalo, before rebounding with a 3-1 win over Hunter College, from New York City.

Against Hunter, the Warriors’ attack sprang to life thanks to Ashley Bolesh, who scored twice. Elle Herrera had the other goal, with Jules Bleskoski picking up a pair of assists.

Back in OHSL Liberty division action last Tuesday night at Cazenovia, Westhill was in control most of the way, but had to hang on late for a 2-1 victory.

Bleskoski’s goal, along with one from Hannah Goodness, gave the Warriors a 2-0 edge that held up thanks to six total saves from Kate Bendall and Lizzie Horner. Dinah Gifford did get a late goal for Cazenovia, assisted by Julia Reff.

Marcellus also split two games in the Hall of Fame Tournament, beating Canajohraie 2-0, but then taking a 3-1 loss to Waterford-Hamilton in matches at Shaker High School, Lexie Fragnito netting the only goal in the second game assisted by Claire Card.

Back home on Thursday night, Marcellus battled Clinton and it went back and forth, the two sides not settling matters as it ended in a 1-1 draw.

Early in the first half, an indirect free kick by Allie Coombs was guided in by Ally Bianchi. That 1-0 Mustangs lead held up most of the way, but late in regulation Paige Luke was able to give Clinton the tying goal.

And that’s where it stayed, through regulation and OT. JoJo Leubne having turned away 15 of the Warriors’ 16 shots as Deanna Heintz got 18 saves for the Warriors.

Comments / 0

Related
Eagle Newspapers

CBA boys soccer plays Skaneateles to 1-1 draw

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Now the area’s trio of high school private-school boys soccer teams set off on vastly different paths, all trying to head in the same winning direction. Christian Brothers Academy challenged reigning state Class B champion Skaneateles last Tuesday night at Alibrandi Stadium, and the two sides played to a 1-1 draw.
SKANEATELES, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Boys soccer Lakers pick up 1-1 draw with CBA

CENTRAL NEW YORK – When the Westhill boys soccer team rode Evan Valenti’s goal to a mammoth 1-0 win at Skaneateles, it had the potential to reshape the entire area Class B picture, at least if the Warriors could follow it up. That wasn’t difficult last week as...
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Girls Soccer#Cba#New York City#Sports#Nardin Academy#Hunter College#Ohsl Liberty
Eagle Newspapers

Cazenovia girls volleyball goes 2-1 in five-day span

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Two straight wins to open the season, along with a tournament appearance at Fayetteville-Manlius Sept. 10, gave the Cazenovia girls volleyball team plenty of good seasoning. However, the Lakers could not carry that over into last Monday’s match against LaFayette, taking a four-set defeat to...
CAZENOVIA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Marcellus, NY
City
Albany, NY
Homer, NY
Sports
City
Homer, NY
City
Skaneateles, NY
Eagle Newspapers

East Syracuse Minoa girls soccer maintains shutout streak

CENTRAL NEW YORK – There’a a good argument for the East Syracuse Minoa girls soccer team to claim two league championships at once. Already the big name atop the SCAC Empire division standings, the Spartans have now beaten three SCAC Metro foes, including Baldwinsville, whom it topped 1-0 last Monday night at Pelcher-Arcaro Stadium.
SYRACUSE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Cazenovia boys cross country has lopsided win over Phoenix

CENTRAL NEW YORK – League competition continued for the Cazenovia boys cross country team with another winning effort last Wednesday against the Phoenix Firebirds. The Lakers’ 18-40 decision included a sweep of the top three spots, led by Branden McColm, who in 18 minutes, 20 seconds was ahead of the field by more than a minute.
CAZENOVIA, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Eagle Newspapers

Syracuse, NY
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
277K+
Views
ABOUT

Eagle News produces the Cazenovia Republican, Eagle Bulletin, Baldwinsville Messenger, Eagle Observer, Eagle Star-Review and the Skaneateles Press, in addition to Syracuse Parent, Prime, and the PennySaver.

 https://eaglenewsonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy