Skaneateles girls soccer earns wins over CBA, Homer

CENTRAL NEW YORK – — Before and after various early-season tournaments, area high school girls soccer teams remained quite busy, each attempting to maintain or build early momentum when they weren’t facing one another.

Skaneateles took a 5-0 record into last Tuesday’s game against Christian Brothers Academy at Hyatt Stadium. Thanks to a quick start, the Lakers made it six in a row, blanking the Brothers 2-0.

First-half goals by Kathryn Morrissey and Paige Willard gave Skaneateles a cushion as Maddy Ramsgard and Reese Gaidis both picked up asssists.

Doing the rest of the work, the Lakers’ defense constantly interrupted CBA, holding it to just two shots all night.

Another win followed on Thursday night, Skaneateles blanking Homer 3-0 to make it seven wins in a row.

Ramsgard led the way, scoring twice. Ella Bobbett had the other goal, with Julia O’Connor getting two assists and Morrissey also earning an assist.

Westhill went to the Albany area for the Sept. 10-11 Hall of Fame Tournament, first taking a 2-0 defeat to Nardin Academy, from Buffalo, before rebounding with a 3-1 win over Hunter College, from New York City.

Against Hunter, the Warriors’ attack sprang to life thanks to Ashley Bolesh, who scored twice. Elle Herrera had the other goal, with Jules Bleskoski picking up a pair of assists.

Back in OHSL Liberty division action last Tuesday night at Cazenovia, Westhill was in control most of the way, but had to hang on late for a 2-1 victory.

Bleskoski’s goal, along with one from Hannah Goodness, gave the Warriors a 2-0 edge that held up thanks to six total saves from Kate Bendall and Lizzie Horner. Dinah Gifford did get a late goal for Cazenovia, assisted by Julia Reff.

Marcellus also split two games in the Hall of Fame Tournament, beating Canajohraie 2-0, but then taking a 3-1 loss to Waterford-Hamilton in matches at Shaker High School, Lexie Fragnito netting the only goal in the second game assisted by Claire Card.

Back home on Thursday night, Marcellus battled Clinton and it went back and forth, the two sides not settling matters as it ended in a 1-1 draw.

Early in the first half, an indirect free kick by Allie Coombs was guided in by Ally Bianchi. That 1-0 Mustangs lead held up most of the way, but late in regulation Paige Luke was able to give Clinton the tying goal.

And that’s where it stayed, through regulation and OT. JoJo Leubne having turned away 15 of the Warriors’ 16 shots as Deanna Heintz got 18 saves for the Warriors.