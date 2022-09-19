ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GLWA again pushes back water main repair timeline

 3 days ago
The Great Lakes Water Authority announced on Monday that it is pushing back the repair timeline of the 120-inch water main six to 16 days, aiming to return to normal operations by October 5.

The water main broke in August and caused boil water advisories for various metro Detroit communities. Those have since been lifted.

Repair timeline for massive water main break to be extended beyond Sept. 3

The reason for the new delay is “due to the size and length of the pipe, as well as the technical nature of the process.”

“We want to thank everyone for their patience as we navigate this situation together,” said Suzanne R. Coffey, P.E., Chief Executive Officer, GLWA, in a press release. “We know that extending the timeframe to return the transmission system back normal operations will further inconvenience all of the communities and their residents, but it is necessary for us to ensure that we complete this repair in a way that safeguards the public health and the system.”

