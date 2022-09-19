Netflix has renewed several of its popular unscripted love and dating shows, including “Love on the Spectrum” and “The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On.” Additionally, JoAnna Garcia Swisher will host the upcoming series, “The Ultimatum: Queer Love.” “Love on the Spectrum,” the docu-reality series following people on the autism spectrum as they navigate the world of dating, will return for a new season following its three Emmy wins. Karina Holden and Cian O’Clery executive produce the Northern Pictures series. “The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On,” which debuted in April 2022 and spent four weeks on the Top 10 list, will return for...

TV SERIES ・ 19 MINUTES AGO