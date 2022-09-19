Read full article on original website
The Lincklaen House, a historic Cazenovia dining/lodging landmark, is for sale
Cazenovia, N. Y. — The historic Lincklaen House, built in 1835 and home to an independent boutique hotel and three restaurants, is looking for a new owner. The property at 79 Albany St. (Route 20) in the village of Cazenovia is scheduled to be sold via an online auction that will start Oct. 31. The starting bid is $700,000. The sale is being handled by Todd Wenzel of WYZE Commercial Real Estate in conjunction with the realty company Ten-x.
uticaphoenix.net
Local: Exhibit Opening and Talk: Utica Shoes? Who Knew?
The most prominent industry that comes to mind when thinking about the history of manufacturing in Utica is textile manufacturing because many of the mill buildings still stand today. The new exhibit, “Utica Shoes? Who Knew!” opens October 1st at 2:00 p.m. at the Oneida County History Center, tells the story of another major industry in Utica that often gets overlooked, shoe manufacturing.
Take Scariest Walk Through Gates of Hell on CNY Road for Halloween
A night of horror and terror returns to Oswego Road in Liverpool this October. This frightening experience is fun for the whole family, but only the bravest souls will make it to the other side. "A Nightmare on Oswego Road" is back again this year, being held every Friday and...
Sesame Street Live!, Westcott Street Cultural Fair, #SYRFoodTruck Fall Fest: 15 things to do this week in CNY
Autumn begins at 9:03 p.m. on Thursday night but that does not mean the entertainment choices around Central New York are slowing down at all. Award winning comedian and actress Amy Schumer will be at the Turning Stone Event Center on Saturday night and rockers Five Finger Death Punch and Megadeth will be at the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview on Tuesday. Fall favorites like the annual Central Square Apple Festival, Wescott Street Cultural Fair, and Sportsmen’s Days at the Carpenter’s Brook Fish Hatchery make their return this weekend. If you are holding onto summer, the New York State Fairgrounds is the place for you. Get a start on next year’s camping plans with a new RV at the NYS RV and Camping Show and maybe have one last wine slushie at the #SYRFoodTrucks Fall Fest.
2 Rock and Roll Hall of Famers to play Syracuse concert together
Two Rock and Roll Hall of Famers are coming to Syracuse for a joint concert. Daryl Hall and the Daryl’s House Band will perform at The Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater on Saturday, Nov. 19. Special guest Todd Rundgren will open the show at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale...
Daily Orange
Here are 5 local festivals to welcome the fall season
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Located about 20 minutes outside of Syracuse, the town of LaFayette is surrounded by forestry, making it a prime location to appreciate central New York’s transition into autumn. The region has long been known for its great bounty of apples during the fall months.
First Look: Celebrated chef brings another cool concept to the kitchen hidden inside an Eastwood sports bar (video)
(In First Look, we pay a quick visit to a new restaurant or bar in Central New York to give readers an idea of what to expect. Our food critics might visit these places eventually and give us their take, but we want to highlight what’s new in our area. If you know of a new place, send an email to cmiller@syracuse.com or call/text me at 315-382-1984. If I take your suggestion, I just might buy you a meal.)
Are These Truly The 10 Best Restaurants in Central New York?
There are so many different options when it comes to picking a place to dine here in Central New York. What are you feeling like? Italian? Mediterranean? Fine dining? Casual? A diner?. Maybe you're looking to try somewhere you have never been before - or - you simply want a...
Post Malone falls in hole on stage at concert, finishes show with bruised ribs
Syracuse native Post Malone says he’s OK after falling through a hole on stage at a concert in St. Louis. The Grammy-nominated rapper-singer was performing “Circles” at the Enterprise Center on Saturday night when his guitar was lowered underneath the stage. Videos show Malone moving around on stage, apparently unaware that the hole hadn’t been covered and took a tumble; he was seen grabbing his chest and lying on stage in pain.
uticaphoenix.net
Release: On Point for College Receives Excellus BlueCross BlueShield Community Health Award
UTICA, N.Y. — Excellus BlueCross BlueShield recently awarded On Point for College Utica a Community Health Award of $4,000 to support their Excellus Scholars Emergency Support Services. This program will provide access and success services to help students enroll in, persist in, and graduate from college. On Point helps students overcome barriers allowing them to pursue higher education and obtain careers as nurses, physicians, CNAs, therapists, medical interpreters, and other healthcare professionals.
uticaphoenix.net
Editorial: Jarvis Library and Banned Books Week
In 1982, a Supreme Court Case known as the Board of Education, Island Trees School District v. Pico addressed First Amendment issues related to the banning of books in a school library. Steven Pico and four other students filed suit to affirm their right to have certain books available at the library, including Kurt Vonnegut’s “Slaughterhouse Five” and “The Naked Ape” by Desmond Morris. Pico won his case at the U.S. Supreme Court, and it was shortly after this that Banned Books Week began.
uticaphoenix.net
Pedal for Autism, Sponsored by Adirondack Bank, Raises $53,000 for The Kelberman Center
The Pedal for Autism event recently held at Woods Valley raised $53,000 for autism services for children, adults and families at The Kelberman Center. Thank you to Lead Sponsor Adirondack Bank, Platinum Sponsors Fiber Instrument Sales and Ford, English Financial Group, and to all other sponsors, volunteers, community partners, donors and especially to our 35 amazing riders who made this event such a success.
Longtime Syracuse fast-food restaurant closes
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A fast-food restaurant that has served patrons in one of Syracuse’s poorest neighborhoods for decades has closed. The Burger King at 700 S. Salina St. on the city’s South Side shut down a little more than a week ago and its sign has been removed. A note on the door says the location “is closed for business. We apologize for the inconvenience.”
uticaphoenix.net
Utica Monday Nite Receives $90K to Continue Levitt AMP Utica Music Series Through 2025
UTICA (September 19, 2022)—The Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation, a social impact funder supporting nonprofits nationwide at the intersection of music and public spaces, has announced that Utica Monday Nite in Utica, N.Y., has been awarded a multi-year Levitt AMP Grant Award of $90K in matching funds to present a free outdoor music series in 2023, 2024, and 2025. As a current Levitt Foundation grantee, Utica Monday Nite submitted its Levitt AMP proposal to continue its Levitt AMP Utica Music Series, which began in 2016.
Lou Ferrigno horror movie suspended after actress injury, pay issues
A horror movie filming in Syracuse, N.Y., was forced to suspend production halfway through filming because of several issues, including an actor’s injury and crew members walking off set over a pay dispute. “The Hermit,” starring former “The Incredible Hulk” actor and champion bodybuilder Lou Ferrigno, began shooting in...
Axe: Adam Weitsman’s $1 million offer puts Syracuse in the gray area for NIL
Syracuse, N.Y. — When Dr. Evil put a pinky to his lip and offered to hold the world ransom for $1 million in the movie “Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery”, he was told that wasn’t exactly a lot of money these days. In the world...
Here’s How To Get Paid $180 To Role Play For The Day In Upstate New York
Want to get paid around $200 to role play for the day in Upstate New York? Now is your chance in Rome. According to Oneida County, Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity is conducting research at Griffiss Business and Technology Park. What they are looking for is hundreds of people to act as "basic role-players" for one day. That day will be between September 20th-27th. The pay is $180 for the day. You can't go wrong with that easy cash.
Syracuse native David Muir wins TV ratings season again with historic feat
Syracuse native David Muir has won the TV ratings season again with a new, historic feat. According to Nielsen Media Research, ABC News’ “World News Tonight with David Muir” spent 31 weeks in the 2021-2022 season as the No. 1 program of the week in total viewers on all of broadcast and cable, excluding sports — a first for a newscast. Muir’s show averaged 8.145 million total viewers, more than top-rated series like “Yellowstone” (2.8 million) and “This Is Us” (2 million), and was the No. 1 program across all of television for 17 weeks.
cnycentral.com
Will take months and millions to recycle abandoned stash of hand sanitizer
ORISKANY, NY (WRGB) — It's the start of the last chapter in the saga of the very expensive NYS clean hand sanitizer that has been hidden away on the outskirts of a state facility in Central New York for months. Ever since we revealed the state of NY had...
localsyr.com
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Syracuse, according to Tripadvisor
(STACKER)- Brunch—the portmanteau is combining the words “breakfast” and “lunch”—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats. Whether you’re looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated brunch restaurants in Syracuse on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews.
