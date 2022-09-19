ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
numberfire.com

Titans' Malik Willis replaces Ryan Tannehill at quarterback in Week 2

The Tennessee Titans have put Malik Willis in at quarterback for the third quarter of their Week 2 game against the Buffalo Bills. Tannehill was struggling mightily in Week 2 as the Titans limped out to a 34-point deficit, and with the game more or less already out of reach, the team decided to give the third-round rookie a chance.
NASHVILLE, TN
ClutchPoints

Titans make intriguing Josh Gordon move for MNF vs. Bills

The Tennessee Titans are reportedly promoting Josh Gordon from the practice squad ahead of their Monday Night Football game against the Buffalo Bills, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Gordon’s agent Zac Hiller reportedly broke the news to Pelissero and explained what this means for Josh Gordon moving forward.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Bills Offensive Lineman Suspended For 1 Game After What He Did vs. Titans

The NFL has suspended Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Bobby Hart for one game for an incident that unfolded after Monday night's matchup against the Buffalo Bills. NFL vice president of football operations Jon Runyan issued a statement explaining the punishment for violating the league's unsportsmanlike conduct policy. Following the Bills' 41-7 victory, Hart confronted a Tennessee player on the field.
NASHVILLE, TN
