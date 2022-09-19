Read full article on original website
What Titans said after Week 2 loss to Bills
The Tennessee Titans are off to about as ugly an 0-2 start as one can possibly imagine. After getting upset at the hands of the New York Giants in Week 1, Tennessee was crushed by the Buffalo Bills in Week 2, 41-7. Tennessee was horrible in every phase of the...
Mike Vrabel on Titans' loss to Bills: 'We got our asses kicked'
The Tennessee Titans got their butts whooped on national television in the Week 2 contest against the Buffalo Bills — and head coach Mike Vrabel wasn’t afraid to admit it following the game. Vrabel straight out said the Titans got their “asses kicked,” and he couldn’t be more...
ESPN Caught a Titans Player Scratching His Crotch Behind Mike Vrabel on Monday Night Football
Titans' Malik Willis replaces Ryan Tannehill at quarterback in Week 2
The Tennessee Titans have put Malik Willis in at quarterback for the third quarter of their Week 2 game against the Buffalo Bills. Tannehill was struggling mightily in Week 2 as the Titans limped out to a 34-point deficit, and with the game more or less already out of reach, the team decided to give the third-round rookie a chance.
WATCH: Bills' Sean McDermott post-Titans win locker room speech
Bills head coach Sean McDermott and quarterback Josh Allen led the locker room breakdown for the team after their huge win against the Titans. The Bills routed the visitors by a score of 41-7. Regardless, the coach and QB were already quickly moving onto the Dolphins. That’s who the Bills...
4 takeaways after Bills’ Week 2 win vs. Titans on MNF
The Buffalo Bills easily defeated the Tennessee Titans on Monday night, adding to their fiery start to the 2022 NFL season. A 41-7 victory in Week 2 won’t get them to the Super Bowl just yet, but the Bills have certainly done everything expected of them so far. The...
Twitter roasts Titans after blowout loss to Bills in Week 2
The Tennessee Titans were embarrassed by the Buffalo Bills on “Monday Night Football” in Week 2, 41-7, and were promptly and rightly roasted by the folks on Twitter. This game was actually 7-7 at one point after the teams matched touchdowns on the first two drives of the game, but the Bills’ offense kept on chugging along while the Titans’ stalled completely.
Bills' Bobby Hart suspended one game for post-game punch vs. Titans
Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Bobby Hart has been suspended by the NFL for one game following his team’s matchup against the Tennessee Titans. According to a release from the league, Hart violated the NFL’s unsportsmanlike conduct rules. The statement says Hart swung a punch at a Titans player...
Bills CB Dane Jackson Hospital UPDATE: Exits Game vs. Titans in Ambulance After Horrible Hit
It's a scary situation for the Buffalo Bills after Dane Jackson suffered an injury. An ambulance entered the field and he will not return.
Tennessee Titans vs. Buffalo Bills inactives for Week 2
The Tennessee Titans and Buffalo Bills have released their inactives ahead of the Week 2 “Monday Night Football” contest at Highmark Stadium, which is set for kickoff at 6:15 p.m. CDT. The Titans ruled out three players ahead of Monday night, including running back Dontrell Hilliard, cornerback Kristian...
Titans make intriguing Josh Gordon move for MNF vs. Bills
The Tennessee Titans are reportedly promoting Josh Gordon from the practice squad ahead of their Monday Night Football game against the Buffalo Bills, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Gordon’s agent Zac Hiller reportedly broke the news to Pelissero and explained what this means for Josh Gordon moving forward.
Bills Offensive Lineman Suspended For 1 Game After What He Did vs. Titans
The NFL has suspended Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Bobby Hart for one game for an incident that unfolded after Monday night's matchup against the Buffalo Bills. NFL vice president of football operations Jon Runyan issued a statement explaining the punishment for violating the league's unsportsmanlike conduct policy. Following the Bills' 41-7 victory, Hart confronted a Tennessee player on the field.
Bills' Stefon Diggs post-three TD outing: 'A lot left on the bone, really'
The Buffalo Bills have kicked off the2022 NFL season by turning heads in their first two contests of the season, besting the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams in Week 1 and the team that had the top seed in the AFC last season, the Tennessee Titans. Despite missing...
