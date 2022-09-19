The Tennessee Titans were embarrassed by the Buffalo Bills on “Monday Night Football” in Week 2, 41-7, and were promptly and rightly roasted by the folks on Twitter. This game was actually 7-7 at one point after the teams matched touchdowns on the first two drives of the game, but the Bills’ offense kept on chugging along while the Titans’ stalled completely.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO