Mineral County, WV

County Commissioners hold meeting in Kitzmiller

KITZMILER — The Garrett County Board of Commissioners held a public meeting at the Kitzmiller School on Tuesday afternoon. This was the final meeting of the commissioners’ series of public meetings held around Garrett County, which began back in June.
KITZMILLER, MD
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - After a two-year hiatus with the Covid pandemic, Keyser Middle Sch…
KEYSER, WV
Mineral County, WV
Government
City
Keyser, WV
County
Mineral County, WV
Black Diamond matchup will test early-season numbers

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — It is a phrase born out of politics, and scholars are unsettled upon who really said it first, but the words eventually found their way from the floor of Parliament in England onto the gridiron in sports. No matter who said it first —...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Craig Carey named women's basketball coach at Indiana (PA)

INDIANA, Pa. (WV News) — Clarksburg’s Mike Carey may have retired from his post as WVU’s women’s basketball coach this year, but his son is taking the next step in his own coaching journey. Craig Carey, who served as an assistant under his father at WVU,...
INDIANA, PA
Week Four: Big 12 2022 football notes and picks

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — It's transition week on the Big 12 football schedule, as six teams dive into conference play while three more play their last non-conference tilt of the 2022 season. The league is doing respectably against outside foes, holding a 22-5 record (.815) so far, which is third among FBS conferences.
MORGANTOWN, WV
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football JT Daniels 9/19/22

West Virginia quarterback JT Daniels explains the connection he has with Bryce Ford-Wheaton, comparing it one he had with a former teammate now in the NFL, and offers his analysis on the success the backup QBs had against Towson. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a...
MORGANTOWN, WV

