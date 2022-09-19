Read full article on original website
Pendleton County, West Virginia, man praised for 15-month sobriety; gets probation on Harrison drug charges
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Harrison County Chief Judge Christopher J. McCarthy praised a 32-year-old Pendleton County man for his 15-month sobriety and continued work at recovery. McCarthy on Wednesday probated Frankie Lee Clark for 5 years for possession with intent to deliver heroin and for participation in a...
County Commissioners hold meeting in Kitzmiller
KITZMILER — The Garrett County Board of Commissioners held a public meeting at the Kitzmiller School on Tuesday afternoon. This was the final meeting of the commissioners’ series of public meetings held around Garrett County, which began back in June.
KMS Frozen.JPG
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - After a two-year hiatus with the Covid pandemic, Keyser Middle Sch…
Police: Grant County pair had drugs, about $4,200 in cash during Clarksburg, West Virginia, traffic stop
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Two Grant County residents are facing drug charges in Harrison County after a traffic stop by Clarksburg police. Ralph Thomas Lloyd, 44, and Tanya Lynn Miller, 43, both of Mount Storm, were charged with possession with intent to deliver and conspiracy by Clarksburg Patrol Officer T.A. Hill.
Two schools in West Virginia's Eastern Panhandle get therapy dogs through Friends With Paws program
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — First Lady Cathy Justice visited Moorefield Elementary School and Spring Mills High School this week for “Pup Rallies'' to celebrate the arrival of the state’s next therapy dogs through the Friends With Paws Communities In Schools program. The dog introduced at Wednesday’s...
Black Diamond matchup will test early-season numbers
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — It is a phrase born out of politics, and scholars are unsettled upon who really said it first, but the words eventually found their way from the floor of Parliament in England onto the gridiron in sports. No matter who said it first —...
Craig Carey named women's basketball coach at Indiana (PA)
INDIANA, Pa. (WV News) — Clarksburg’s Mike Carey may have retired from his post as WVU’s women’s basketball coach this year, but his son is taking the next step in his own coaching journey. Craig Carey, who served as an assistant under his father at WVU,...
Week Four: Big 12 2022 football notes and picks
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — It's transition week on the Big 12 football schedule, as six teams dive into conference play while three more play their last non-conference tilt of the 2022 season. The league is doing respectably against outside foes, holding a 22-5 record (.815) so far, which is third among FBS conferences.
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football JT Daniels 9/19/22
West Virginia quarterback JT Daniels explains the connection he has with Bryce Ford-Wheaton, comparing it one he had with a former teammate now in the NFL, and offers his analysis on the success the backup QBs had against Towson. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a...
