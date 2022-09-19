Las Vegas bakers show their skills on Food Network

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Some Las Vegas valley bakers are getting to showcase their bakery skills in the “Big Bake Halloween” show on the Food Network Monday night.

Korey Wells with Whiskful Thinking Cakes, Christy Horner of ROCKsugar Custom Cakes, and Kristen Hutton with Decorate Me joined forces to form a team to take part in the contest.

Good Day anchor Heather Mills interviewed and got some cake decorating tips.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.