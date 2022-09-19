Read full article on original website
'Wrath of God': Israel's response to 1972 Munich massacre
The killing of 11 Israelis at the 1972 Munich Olympics prompted Israel to turn to a strategy which endures to this day: deploying secret operatives abroad to assassinate its enemies. Israel instead turned its sights on other targets, such as those it blamed for attacks on Israelis during the first Palestinian Intifada, or uprising, as well targets from its arch-enemy Iran.
nationalinterest.org
Will Iran Soon Control the West Bank?
With Hezbollah ensconced in Lebanon and Syria, Hamas controlling Gaza, and a weak Hashemite monarchy in Jordan, the West Bank is the final remaining outpost. The Islamic Republic of Iran, Henry Kissinger once remarked, must decide whether it is a nation or a cause. But the regime’s choice has been clear since its founding four decades ago: it is a revolutionary project—and an imperial one at that. And Tehran now aims to spread its empire to Israel’s doorstep.
Israeli PM meets Turkish president, first time in 14 years
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister has met with Turkey’s president for the first time in 14 years, the latest sign of warming ties between the two regional powers after a long and bitter rift. The office of Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said he met with...
Washington Examiner
Iran's Raisi attacks Trump for Soleimani strike at the UN
NEW YORK — Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi questioned the current world order before the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly, singling out former President Donald Trump for killing Iranian Revolutionary Guard Quds Force leader Gen. Qassem Soleimani in a 2020 drone strike. Raisi praised Soleimani, who directed...
Anti-Defamation League promotes author who compared Israeli policy to Nazi actions during the Holocaust
FIRST ON FOX – The Anti-Defamation League promoted an author on its website who previously drew comparisons between the Holocaust and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which appears to be at odds with the organization's mission to fight against anti-Semitism. The ADL promoted an author named Beverley Naidoo – specifically, her...
nationalinterest.org
Iran Touts New Suicide Drone Made to ‘Target Tel Aviv’
An Iranian general announced on Monday that the military had developed a new suicide drone intended to be used against Israeli port cities in a future conflict. An Iranian general announced on Monday that the military had developed a new suicide drone intended to be used against Israeli port cities in a future conflict, according to the country’s state-run IRIB TV1 television network.
Israeli attacks squeeze Iranian aerial supplies to Syria, sources say
AMMAN, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Israel has intensified strikes on Syrian airports to disrupt Tehran's increasing use of aerial supply lines to deliver arms to allies in Syria and Lebanon including Hezbollah, regional diplomatic and intelligence sources told Reuters.
Hamas authorities execute five Palestinians in Gaza
GAZA, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Gaza's ruling Hamas Islamists executed five Palestinians on Sunday, two of them on charges of espionage for Israel that dated back to 2015 and 2009, the enclave's Hamas-run Interior Ministry said.
Saudi Arabia is becoming the drug capital of the Middle East
Experts say Saudi Arabia is one of the largest and most lucrative regional destinations for drugs, and that status is only intensifying.
Israel says it will fight Booking.com over planned safety warning on West Bank listings
JERUSALEM, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Israel said on Tuesday it would fight a plan by online travel agency Booking.com to add a safety warning to listings in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, which its tourism minister condemned as a politically-motivated decision.
California Man Reportedly Arrested Over Holocaust Denial Stunt at Auschwitz
Jon Minadeo II, a known Holocaust denier, regularly shares anti-Semitic videos online.
BBC
Benjamin Netanyahu gets campaign show on the road in ‘Bibibus’
Former Israeli prime minister rallies supporters from behind bulletproof glass of modified delivery van
Palestinians reach truce to end West Bank clashes
NABLUS, West Bank (AP) — Palestinian security forces and militants agreed to a truce on Wednesday to end violent clashes in a flashpoint West Bank city, local officials said. The violence highlighted deep disenchantment with the internationally backed Palestinian leadership. For now, the deal to end the clashes eases...
Palestinian forces clash with gunmen; woman killed in Israel
NABLUS, West Bank (AP) — Palestinian security forces exchanged fire with militants in the center of the West Bank’s second-largest city Tuesday as angry residents pelted an armored jeep with objects and chased it away. One man was reported dead. In separate violence, Israeli police said late Tuesday...
Survivor of Holocaust, Munich attack heads back to Germany
BERGEN-BELSEN, Germany (AP) — They call him the ultimate survivor: Shaul Ladany lived through a Nazi concentration camp and escaped the massacre of 11 fellow Israeli athletes at the 1972 Olympic Games in Munich. Decades later the 86-year-old is back in Germany to visit the two places where he...
Hamas threatens violence over contested Jerusalem holy site
The Palestinian militant group Hamas on Thursday threatened hostile actions against Israel over what it called “violations against Jerusalem and the Al-Aqsa Mosque" ahead of the upcoming Jewish High Holidays.Hamas’s threats came just ahead of Sunday's Jewish new year, and a day after a group of Jewish religious extremists visited a contested holy site revered by both Jews and Muslims and blew the shofar — a ram’s horn that’s trumpeted in the run-up to and during the Jewish High Holidays. The Jewish new year, Rosh Hashanah, begins at sundown on Sunday, and in the succeeding weeks thousands of Israelis...
