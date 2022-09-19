ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

AFP

'Wrath of God': Israel's response to 1972 Munich massacre

The killing of 11 Israelis at the 1972 Munich Olympics prompted Israel to turn to a strategy which endures to this day: deploying secret operatives abroad to assassinate its enemies. Israel instead turned its sights on other targets, such as those it blamed for attacks on Israelis during the first Palestinian Intifada, or uprising, as well targets from its arch-enemy Iran.
nationalinterest.org

Will Iran Soon Control the West Bank?

With Hezbollah ensconced in Lebanon and Syria, Hamas controlling Gaza, and a weak Hashemite monarchy in Jordan, the West Bank is the final remaining outpost. The Islamic Republic of Iran, Henry Kissinger once remarked, must decide whether it is a nation or a cause. But the regime’s choice has been clear since its founding four decades ago: it is a revolutionary project—and an imperial one at that. And Tehran now aims to spread its empire to Israel’s doorstep.
Washington Examiner

Iran's Raisi attacks Trump for Soleimani strike at the UN

NEW YORK — Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi questioned the current world order before the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly, singling out former President Donald Trump for killing Iranian Revolutionary Guard Quds Force leader Gen. Qassem Soleimani in a 2020 drone strike. Raisi praised Soleimani, who directed...
Dani Dayan
Ebrahim Raisi
nationalinterest.org

Iran Touts New Suicide Drone Made to ‘Target Tel Aviv’

An Iranian general announced on Monday that the military had developed a new suicide drone intended to be used against Israeli port cities in a future conflict. An Iranian general announced on Monday that the military had developed a new suicide drone intended to be used against Israeli port cities in a future conflict, according to the country’s state-run IRIB TV1 television network.
BBC

Eritrea's mass mobilisation amid Ethiopia civil war

Eritrea is mobilising military reservists to bolster the army, which has been aiding neighbouring Ethiopia in its fight against rebel forces. Security forces in many areas have been stopping people to check if they are exempt from military conscription. Groups of men were crying as they bid farewell to relatives,...
The Associated Press

Palestinians reach truce to end West Bank clashes

NABLUS, West Bank (AP) — Palestinian security forces and militants agreed to a truce on Wednesday to end violent clashes in a flashpoint West Bank city, local officials said. The violence highlighted deep disenchantment with the internationally backed Palestinian leadership. For now, the deal to end the clashes eases...
The Independent

Hamas threatens violence over contested Jerusalem holy site

The Palestinian militant group Hamas on Thursday threatened hostile actions against Israel over what it called “violations against Jerusalem and the Al-Aqsa Mosque" ahead of the upcoming Jewish High Holidays.Hamas’s threats came just ahead of Sunday's Jewish new year, and a day after a group of Jewish religious extremists visited a contested holy site revered by both Jews and Muslims and blew the shofar — a ram’s horn that’s trumpeted in the run-up to and during the Jewish High Holidays. The Jewish new year, Rosh Hashanah, begins at sundown on Sunday, and in the succeeding weeks thousands of Israelis...
