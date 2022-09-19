Read full article on original website
Related
thestylus.org
Heavy Storms Headed Toward Brockport
Strong thunderstorms are expected to cross through Brockport in the next few hours. The expected conditions include strong, damaging winds, possibly exceeding gusts of 58 mph, with on-and-off heavy rain and a chance of light hail. The risk of larger hail or an isolated tornado is possible. According to the...
13 WHAM
One last round of summer storms Wednesday
Rochester, NY (WHAM) -We had several rounds of rain today in WNY. The rain from late this morning into the early afternoon ranged from 1/4" to 3/4" for most areas around Rochester. The locally heavy downpours were also accompanied by frequent cloud to ground lightning and some loud thunder. The...
13 WHAM
Much colder weather makes a return late this week
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - We'll see a return to a little more sunshine today, after the initial chance of a shower. For the early part of the day, there will be the very slight chance of an isolated shower. Some light showers will drop south from Lake Ontario. But for most areas, this disturbance will only cause a slight increase in cloud cover for the early part of the day. More sunshine returns today, with skies becoming partly sunny. Highs today will be close to average, mainly in the lower 70s.
Tornado confirmed in Wayland, N.Y.
WAYLAND, N.Y. (WETM)- The National Weather Service from Binghamton completed a storm damage survey in Wayland, New York. The survey was assessing damage from thunderstorms around approximately 7:30 PM on Monday, September 19th. The tornado was rated an EF-1 with estimated peak winds of 90 miles per hour. The National Weather Service in Binghamton said, […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
westsidenewsny.com
Ramp closure along I-490 in Chili
The New York State Department of Transportation is advising motorists that the ramp connecting State Route 259 to Interstate 490 eastbound traffic closed as of September 23 to accommodate a bridge repair project over the train tracks just east of this ramp. Crossovers are being utilized at this location and will reduce both eastbound and westbound traffic to a single lane between Exit 4 and just east of the Paul Road bridge. This work over the train tracks is anticipated to last until December.
Fall Foliage Tracker for Rochester, Monroe County, Finger Lakes, beyond
Think you have some good color suggestions? Comment on John's Facebook!
13 WHAM
Hurricane Fiona causes significant damage, families without essentials
Rochester, N.Y. — Hurricane Fiona is just the second hurricane of the year and has caused significant damage. One woman says her family is living without power and without water to drink. The Puerto Rican flag is flown proudly every day outside Mamia's Island restaurant in Ontario. Monday, the...
13 WHAM
Rochester firefighter remembered
Rochester, N.Y. — A Rochester firefighter is being remembered and honored for his life saving work. Elvis Reyes died from surgery complications Wednesday. Reyes was recognized for his work after hurricane sandy and his rescue of two people in a structure fire in 2009.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Multi-car crash on 590 S. prompt lane closures, 1 injured
A grey Nissan Sentra can be seen pushed to the left-hand emergency lane with visible damage.
WHEC TV-10
All lanes have reopened on 590 South near Tryon Park following rollover crash
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — All lanes have reopend on 590 South near Tryon Park after a rollover crash caused a large backup on Wednesday morning. The crash involved multiple cars and happened at around 8:30 a.m. State police, firefighters, and ambulances responded to the scene. We’ve reached out to state...
cstoredecisions.com
New Quicklee’s Opens in Rochester, N.Y.
Quicklee’s has opened its first convenience store at the Adams Mobil Services Station in Rochester, N.Y. This location is one of the five new locations to have opened in the past year. “Expansion in the Rochester area is really important to our growth and our local identity,” said Ken...
Blind mom warns of door-to-door housing scam in Irondequoit
If you're the one doing the scam, Laird said this rises to the level of a felony and can be punished with jail time, so be warned.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
City officials announce the passing of Rochester firefighter Elvis Reyes
Firefighter Reyes was recognized by the South East Area Coalition after rescuing two people from a structure fire in 2009.
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: Coming together
Rochester, N.Y. — Our bright spot shines on a very special parade. The sound of the shofar to start a parade, and Rosh Hashana, the start of a new year in the Jewish faith. First responders in Brighton coming together with students and staff from Jewish senior life to show residents they truly care, and that's not all.
13 WHAM
Unused NYS hand sanitizer to be discarded in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — More than 700,000 gallons of unused — and unusable — 'NYS Clean' hand sanitizer will be brought to Rochester to be discarded. The hand sanitizer was made by state prison inmates in 2020 during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic. The state is...
WHEC TV-10
Good Question: How long is too long on the school bus?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — How long does it take your kids to get to school on the bus? 30 minutes, 45, maybe an hour?. Is there anything stopping it from taking even longer?. That’s the question I got from this parent: How long can kids under 10 years of age be kept on the bus for their ride to school each way? And is there any law or regulation that sets an upper limit? The reason for my concern is the total time it takes them to go on the bus is 75 minutes each way. Last year the time on the bus was about 55 minutes.
13 WHAM
Woman killed in Geneseo crash
Geneseo, N.Y. — A fatal crash in Livingston County is under investigation. Deputies responded to the intersection of Lakeville and North roads in Geneseo just after 11:15 a.m. Sunday for a report of a three-vehicle crash. An investigation found that Jane Garrett, 73, of Avon, was stopped in traffic...
Retired NYSEG CEO joins Greenlight Board of Directors
Carl Taylor, former CEO of NYSEG and Rochester Gas and Electric has joined the Board of Directors of L.P., the parent company of Greenlight Networks.
City of Rochester kicks off ‘Buy the Block’ program
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Mayor Malik Evans joined officials from the US Department of Housing and Urban Development Tuesday to kick off the first phase of the city’s “Buy the Block” program. Project leaders say they want to uplift and strengthen various neighborhoods in the city, by building up to 100 affordable family homes. […]
wbtai.com
Morning News Brief
41 year old Raymond Hardy and 50 year old Chris Monfort were arrested on Oak Orchard Rd in Elba for trying to steal heavy equipment around 7 on Friday morning. The Rochester men were spotted walking around and a caller who had been passing by said they didn’t believe they belonged there or that their vehicle belonged on the property. They are charged with attempted grand larceny, Hardy also has been charged with criminal mischief, and criminal possession of stolen property. Monfort has 2 prior felony convictions.
Comments / 0