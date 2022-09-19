ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

WJTV 12

Jackson neighbors file lawsuit over city’s water system

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The first federal class action lawsuit has been filed by Jackson residents over the collapse of the city’s water system. As the city works to find solutions to Jackson’s unstable water system, some Jackson residents have chosen the legal route to try and solve the issues. The lawsuit filed on Friday […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Residents visit distribution sites still leery of drinking the water

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s boil water alert was lifted nearly a week ago, but that brings little comfort to some residents. They are still searching for bottled water. Wednesday, the Hank Aaron Sports Academy, along with a Louisiana-based group, helped ease those concerns. A New Orleans-based organization familiar...
JACKSON, MS
Mississippi Link

Robust Community Meeting at Cade Chapel

About two hundred residents gathered at 6 p.m. Monday at Cade Chapel Missionary Baptist Church to discuss Jackson’s water crisis. The event was sponsored jointly by the Mississippi State Conference of NAACP and the NAACP, featured several speakers and a highly engaged audience. Numerous public and elected officials were...
JACKSON, MS
850wftl.com

Water problems in Jackson, Mississippi, go deeper than pipes, experts say

(JACKSON, Miss.) — When Jackson, Mississippi, residents lost access to clean water late last month, federal, state and local officials scrambled to fix an infrastructure problem deeper than just money could solve. In August, historic flooding in Mississippi damaged a major pump at the O.B. Curtis Water Plant, the...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Byram starts process of finding its own water wells

BYRAM, Miss. — Byram is starting the process of looking for its own water wells, so the city no longer has to rely on Jackson water service. The city is considering three locations for water wells. One site is at Lake Dockery and Siwell Road. Another is around the corner at a site owned by the city.
BYRAM, MS
WDAM-TV

Shad White addresses welfare fraud at meeting of Covington GOP Women

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi State Auditor Shad White spoke Wednesday in Covington County and had some new comments about the ongoing civil lawsuit to recover money from the state welfare scandal. Last week, texts were released showing former governor Phil Bryant and Brett Favre allegedly worked together to channel...
COVINGTON COUNTY, MS
capitalbnews.org

Jackson’s Not Alone. Water Crises Are Plaguing Black Communities Nationwide.

JACKSON, Miss. — The historic floods that washed across southern Louisiana in 2016 left Joyce Turner Keller’s home so damaged she was forced to sleep in her car. The Baton Rouge native had no flood insurance to recover the belongings she lost in the floodwaters. Government officials were slow to respond as she struggled with the bureaucracy of emergency aid programs.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Hazlehurst police chief fired, assistant chief temporarily steps up

HAZLEHURST, Miss. (WLBT) - The top cop in Hazlehurst was ousted during a special Board of Alderman meeting on Monday. Mayor Kenneth Ramsey says Police Chief Darian Murray was relieved of his duties due to a lack of leadership over the last year. “It’s nothing personal, we’re just going in...
HAZLEHURST, MS
kicks96news.com

Two More Local COVID Deaths Reported

COVID-19 is being blamed for the deaths of two more people in this part of central Mississippi. The State Health Department is reporting that a Leake County resident and another from Neshoba County died during the last two weeks. The number of new infections in the local area last week was up 68 per cent from the week before– with 23 cases in Attala County, 36 in Leake and 37 in Neshoba.
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Power restored to Jackson water booster station

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility remained at steady pressure over the past 24 hours and is currently working at 85 PSI. Overnight, city officials said the booster station serving the Magnolia Drive tank lost power, and this caused lower pressure in the area served by that tank. The power as […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Hinds County public works employees take a stand after supervisors vote down pay raise

RAYMOND, Miss. — About 100 Hinds County public works employees stopped working Tuesday morning a county official said the Board of Supervisors voted down a raise. Supervisor David Archie said the board voted down a proposed $300 pay increase for the employees during a meeting Monday. Archie said wanted to give the employees a $500 raise, but settled for $300, which didn't pass.
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Pearl mayor tries to persuade struggling Jackson businesses to open in his city

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The frustration of Jackson business owners during the water crisis caught the attention of one nearby city leader. Pearl’s mayor is letting some Jackson restaurants know they are welcome to set up shop there. Mayor Jake Windham sent a letter to several Jackson restaurant owners hoping to have discussions with them about opening their businesses in his city.
JACKSON, MS
