Jackson neighbors file lawsuit over city’s water system
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The first federal class action lawsuit has been filed by Jackson residents over the collapse of the city’s water system. As the city works to find solutions to Jackson’s unstable water system, some Jackson residents have chosen the legal route to try and solve the issues. The lawsuit filed on Friday […]
Lawsuit seeks repairs to troubled Mississippi water system
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A new class-action lawsuit seeks to force Mississippi’s capital city to fix its troubled water system, including removal or repair of pipes and equipment contaminated with lead. The suit was filed Friday in federal district court, a day after the state health department told...
WLBT
Residents visit distribution sites still leery of drinking the water
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s boil water alert was lifted nearly a week ago, but that brings little comfort to some residents. They are still searching for bottled water. Wednesday, the Hank Aaron Sports Academy, along with a Louisiana-based group, helped ease those concerns. A New Orleans-based organization familiar...
Mississippi Link
Robust Community Meeting at Cade Chapel
About two hundred residents gathered at 6 p.m. Monday at Cade Chapel Missionary Baptist Church to discuss Jackson’s water crisis. The event was sponsored jointly by the Mississippi State Conference of NAACP and the NAACP, featured several speakers and a highly engaged audience. Numerous public and elected officials were...
850wftl.com
Water problems in Jackson, Mississippi, go deeper than pipes, experts say
(JACKSON, Miss.) — When Jackson, Mississippi, residents lost access to clean water late last month, federal, state and local officials scrambled to fix an infrastructure problem deeper than just money could solve. In August, historic flooding in Mississippi damaged a major pump at the O.B. Curtis Water Plant, the...
WAPT
Byram starts process of finding its own water wells
BYRAM, Miss. — Byram is starting the process of looking for its own water wells, so the city no longer has to rely on Jackson water service. The city is considering three locations for water wells. One site is at Lake Dockery and Siwell Road. Another is around the corner at a site owned by the city.
WDAM-TV
Shad White addresses welfare fraud at meeting of Covington GOP Women
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi State Auditor Shad White spoke Wednesday in Covington County and had some new comments about the ongoing civil lawsuit to recover money from the state welfare scandal. Last week, texts were released showing former governor Phil Bryant and Brett Favre allegedly worked together to channel...
Merit Health Central is moving many services from Jackson to the suburbs. Employees wonder what’s next
Merit Health Central is struggling: services and units are closing or being moved, and current and former employees say the hospital is unable to maintain safe staffing levels. The private hospital, one of nine Merit Health facilities in the state, has already moved or is planning to move its cardiovascular services, neonatal intensive care unit […]
capitalbnews.org
Jackson’s Not Alone. Water Crises Are Plaguing Black Communities Nationwide.
JACKSON, Miss. — The historic floods that washed across southern Louisiana in 2016 left Joyce Turner Keller’s home so damaged she was forced to sleep in her car. The Baton Rouge native had no flood insurance to recover the belongings she lost in the floodwaters. Government officials were slow to respond as she struggled with the bureaucracy of emergency aid programs.
WLBT
Emergency officials respond to chlorine leak at O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Employees were evacuated from the chemical building at Jackson’s main water treatment facility Monday morning following a chlorine leak there, according to a news release from the State Emergency Operations Center. The incident occurred around 9:04 a.m. Officials identified a chlorine leak in the chemical...
WLBT
Hazlehurst police chief fired, assistant chief temporarily steps up
HAZLEHURST, Miss. (WLBT) - The top cop in Hazlehurst was ousted during a special Board of Alderman meeting on Monday. Mayor Kenneth Ramsey says Police Chief Darian Murray was relieved of his duties due to a lack of leadership over the last year. “It’s nothing personal, we’re just going in...
kicks96news.com
Two More Local COVID Deaths Reported
COVID-19 is being blamed for the deaths of two more people in this part of central Mississippi. The State Health Department is reporting that a Leake County resident and another from Neshoba County died during the last two weeks. The number of new infections in the local area last week was up 68 per cent from the week before– with 23 cases in Attala County, 36 in Leake and 37 in Neshoba.
Power restored to Jackson water booster station
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility remained at steady pressure over the past 24 hours and is currently working at 85 PSI. Overnight, city officials said the booster station serving the Magnolia Drive tank lost power, and this caused lower pressure in the area served by that tank. The power as […]
The Crisis In Jackson, Mississippi Ain’t About Water, It’s About Whiteness
This here is injustice in the highest order.
'Great Day To Not Be In Jackson': Mississippi Gov Mocks City's Water Crisis
Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves is under fire for joking about Jackson just one day after the city's boil water notice was lifted for its 150,000 residents who were left without clean drinking water for weeks.
WAPT
Hinds County public works employees take a stand after supervisors vote down pay raise
RAYMOND, Miss. — About 100 Hinds County public works employees stopped working Tuesday morning a county official said the Board of Supervisors voted down a raise. Supervisor David Archie said the board voted down a proposed $300 pay increase for the employees during a meeting Monday. Archie said wanted to give the employees a $500 raise, but settled for $300, which didn't pass.
NOLA.com
Our Views: Consider Jackson water crisis a warning for Louisiana, and the nation
The water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi, has brought worldwide attention to an infrastructure problem that left some 150,000 residents in the state's capital city with limited access to one of life's basic necessities for nearly two months. Until officials scrambled to patch the system, thousands had no running water. There...
WLBT
Pearl mayor tries to persuade struggling Jackson businesses to open in his city
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The frustration of Jackson business owners during the water crisis caught the attention of one nearby city leader. Pearl’s mayor is letting some Jackson restaurants know they are welcome to set up shop there. Mayor Jake Windham sent a letter to several Jackson restaurant owners hoping to have discussions with them about opening their businesses in his city.
WLBT
Customers accuse Richland gun shop owner of damaging guns, so they’re unsafe
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Customers of 144 Tactical, a gun shop in Richland, are accusing the owner of damaging their guns — and in one case, to the point where firing the weapon could be harmful. “They don’t need to just be touching anybody’s guns, or they don’t know...
Mississippi man found dead when officer responded to report of domestic fight
A Mississippi man was found deceased when officers responded to a domestic fight in Lincoln County Tuesday. At approximately 1:55 p.m., 911 received a call of a possible domestic fight at a residence on Johnson Grove Road in Lincoln County. While en route to the scene, deputies were informed that...
