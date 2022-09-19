Read full article on original website
Texas Launches Investigation Into Why Migrants Were Bused to Martha's Vineyardjustpene50San Antonio, TX
More Texas Stores Getting Self-Checkout MachinesCadrene HeslopTexas State
Cowgirls Take Down Cal Lutheran 1-0 SundayHardin-Simmons UniversitySan Antonio, TX
San Antonio's Hometown Burger Permanently Shuts Down OvernightBryan DijkhuizenSan Antonio, TX
Amtrak Suspending Texas Routes as Possible Rail Strike Gears UpLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Developer seeks demolition of San Antonio landmark for food truck park
The landmark was hit by a fire in March.
Lennar builds $270K homes on 198-acre New Braunfels housing community
The community will sit on 198-acres.
Schlitterbahn New Braunfels to begin $4.9M renovation next month
The water park was recently named "World's Best" for a 24th time.
San Antonio residents fear townhomes could disrupt O.P. Schnabel trails
Project plans to build 60 lots on the 11-acre undeveloped property.
New Braunfels community survey shows an increase in job opportunities
The survey was filled from March 9 to April 27.
ABJ: Downtown developer offers to pay $300K to move historic home
Intracorp Texas is garnering support for a density bonus that could help it build a 65-story tower in downtown Austin.
The 'Largest County Fair in Central Texas' kicks off in New Braunfels
The Comal County Fair begins Wednesday.
Comfort Cafe announces opening date for downtown San Antonio food truck
The 'on the go' concept will be arriving soon.
Mighty Oaks BBQ food truck parks flavorful brisket in New Braunfels
It was an opportunity they couldn't pass up.
11 San Antonio burger chains to enjoy other than Whataburger
There are lots of growing hamburger chains to enjoy.
KVUE
A roundabout could cause a shake up of businesses in Dripping Springs
DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas — A new roundabout and road diversion could shake up a large project that would provide resources for a lot of people in Dripping Springs. Hays County commissioners have approved a roundabout south of Ranch Road 12 and RM 150. According to the project’s website, this plan was vetted for years and is supposed to reduce speeds and crashes.
Scorpions, Fontaines D.C. perform: Everything to do in San Antonio this weekend
There are endless possibilities for fun in San Antonio this weekend.
MuySA: Penner’s helps San Antonio communities express local fashion, culture
A pair of Stacy Adams completes every look.
dailytrib.com
PEC to move boundaries, except for local District 5
District boundaries could shift for six of the seven directors on the Pedernales Electric Cooperative board but will not affect District 5, which is represented by Director James Oakley. District 5 covers Marble Falls, Bertram, Horseshoe Bay, and parts of Burnet, Llano, Lampasas, and Williamson counties. PEC staff presented the...
Trying San Antonio's Chick'nCone, a portable take on chicken and waffles
Eating fried chicken like ice cream.
San Antonio sees decline in home sales for fifth month in a row
Home prices are still increasing in the area.
KTSA
Comal ISD Board names lone finalist for Superintendent
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Comal ISD Board of Trustees has announced their lone finalist for Superintendent. Dr. John E. Chapman III, who is currently serving as Superintendent in the Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD is now in the 21 day waiting period to allow for negotiations with Comal ISD.
CBS Austin
DOL: Central Texas BBQ restaurant operator illegally gave employee tips to managers
AUSTIN, Texas — The U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) says it's recovered over $200,000 in back wages for over 200 workers from a company that runs multiple barbeque restaurants in the Central Texas area. According to the DOL, Black’s Barbecue Inc., Kent Black’s Lockhart Barbecue Inc., and New Braunfels...
KTSA
San Antonio area school is one of 31 Blue Ribbon Schools in Texas
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio-area elementary school is on a list of 31 Texas schools to be recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022. Somerset Elementary School of the Somerset ISD is the Blue Ribbon School closest to the San Antonio Metro. The award is given by the U.S. Department of Education and it is based on a schools’ overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps.
