UPDATE: Downtown Columbia diner owner thanks community for reaching out
We have a follow-up today (Tuesday) to a story we first brought to you on Monday morning about the owner of downtown Columbia’s Broadway Diner being unable to work due to being injured. He issued an appeal to the public on Sunday to help him find cooks, saying they...
The Holiday Express Train Is Coming Back To Missouri
It's a little early to start thinking about Christmas, but I just need to share this with you. The Kansas City Southern Holiday Express train is back after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, and you'll be able to see it in Missouri!. Kansas City Southern's Holiday Express train will...
Local Walmart stores among dozens getting upgrades
More than 40 Walmart locations across Missouri will be under construction as stores are updated and remodeled. The post Local Walmart stores among dozens getting upgrades appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
A Popular Sedalia Buffet Closes Their Doors. What Could Replace It?
When the pandemic hit, many restaurants closed their doors for a period of time. Obviously this affected many in the service industry. Some restaurants were able to weather the storm, and figure out a way to survive. If that meant providing carry out options, or limited seating, they figured out a way. A lot of non-chain restaurants were not able to survive. Mighty Melt, closed for a while, then came back under new ownership.
Beyond Meat Executive based in Columbia arrested for biting a man's nose at football game
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A top official at Beyond Meat, a plant-based food product company, was arrested and charged with felony battery after a fight outside a University of Arkansas football game in which he allegedly bit a man's nose, according to the Associated Press. Doug Ramsey, the Chief Operating...
Extensive renovations at Columbia middle school to be done in 2023
Look for major renovations at Columbia’s Jefferson middle school to be finished by August 2023. The 112-year-old school is undergoing major roof, window and interior work. Jefferson Middle School was built in 1910 and its mission is to “develop curious minds into compassionate, connected citizens … one student at a time.”
Big Lots to open in mid-October in Jefferson City
Jefferson City has landed a major retailer to replace the former Best Buy store on heavily-traveled Missouri Boulevard. Big Lots has been renovating the inside and outside of the building, which is one of the biggest stores on the boulevard. It’s a highly-visible location, near Highway 50. The Ohio-based retailer is a discount store, and its website describes itself as “your one-stop shop for big deals that make your dollar holler.”
A $10 Million Dollar Lake House Tony Montana Would Love [Photos]
The headline lies a little bit. This epic home in Lake of the Ozarks that Tony Montana would love only costs $9,999,999 according to the listing on Zillow, not $10 million dollars. Yet, if you're paying that much for a luxury lair fit for a movie drug kingpin, or a wealthy Missouri family, you're probably not going to be suckered into buying it because it's listed for under $10 million dollars.
City of Columbia explores transit service to Jefferson City
The city of Columbia's Public Transit Advisory Commission will meet Tuesday to discuss the city's transit system and a possible new bus service between Columbia and Jefferson City. The post City of Columbia explores transit service to Jefferson City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
After Platinum Health took control, all workers at two Missouri hospitals were fired
The news, under Noble Health letterhead, arrived at 5:05 p.m. on a Friday, with the subject line: “Urgent Notice.” Audrain Community Hospital, Paul Huemann’s workplace of 32 years, was letting workers go. Word travels fast in a small town. Huemann’s wife, Kym, first heard the bad news in the car when a friend who’d gotten […] The post After Platinum Health took control, all workers at two Missouri hospitals were fired appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Doctor: COVID-19 remains a real threat
The president might have said the pandemic is over but this isn't the time to forget how bad COVID-19 can be, a Boone Health doctor said Tuesday. The post Doctor: COVID-19 remains a real threat appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MoDOT uses asphalt made with plastic on Missouri road
Instead of throwing away plastic bottles and bags into a landfill, The University of Missouri along with the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) and Dow are testing if recycled plastic waste can be mixed with asphalt.
Former Boone County assistant prosecutor faces discipline for inappropriate messages, activities
The Missouri Supreme Court will decide whether to suspend the license of a former Boone County assistant prosecutor after allegations of having inappropriate relationships with defendants and crime victims. The post Former Boone County assistant prosecutor faces discipline for inappropriate messages, activities appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Local law enforcement reemphasize danger of ‘swatting’ after FBI warning
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Local law enforcement experts are echoing the FBI's recent warning about 'swatting.' Last week, the FBI warned of the trend as several schools in Missouri received threats. Swatting can come in a few different forms, but the FBI offices in Kansas City and St. Louis are seeing people calling in active shooter The post Local law enforcement reemphasize danger of ‘swatting’ after FBI warning appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MoDOT to again close ramp at Highway 54/63 interchange
The Missouri Department of Transportation will close a ramp at the Highway 54/63 interchange in north Jefferson City on Wednesday for the second time in as many months. The post MoDOT to again close ramp at Highway 54/63 interchange appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia’s city council to vote on proposed budget tonight
Monday night is your final opportunity to testify about the Columbia city manager’s proposed $506-million budget. The council will hold their third and final public hearing on the budget this evening at 7, before they vote on it. City manager De’Carlon Seewood is proposing a four percent across-the-board pay...
Police chase ends at Providence and Big Bear
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia Police chase ended at the intersection of Providence and Big Bear. ABC 17 crews on scene saw at least seven Columbia Police cars, a K-9 Unit and a tow truck at the intersection with a car they'd been chasing. This all occurred just before 2 p.m. Saturday. Columbia Police have The post Police chase ends at Providence and Big Bear appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Police take man into custody after central Columbia Crash
COLUMBIA, Mo (KMIZ) Columbia Police have taken a man into custody after they believe alcohol was a factor in a car crash which happened around 3:00 a.m. on Thursday. The crash happened in the 500 block of N. Providence Rd. According to CPD, the driver was traveling northbound along N. Providence Rd. and a woman was driving The post Police take man into custody after central Columbia Crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CPS’ superintendent says donated books provide opportunity for people to elevate in life
The Columbia Public Schools (CPS) superintendent is praising MU Health Care for purchasing 2,600 new books for first and second graders at five CPS elementary schools. The five elementary schools have the district’s lowest reading-proficiency scores and the highest free and reduced lunch rates in the district. CPS Superintendent Dr. Brian Yearwood notes the children were ecstatic to receive the new books.
