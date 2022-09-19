ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

KSIS Radio 1050 AM

A Popular Sedalia Buffet Closes Their Doors. What Could Replace It?

When the pandemic hit, many restaurants closed their doors for a period of time. Obviously this affected many in the service industry. Some restaurants were able to weather the storm, and figure out a way to survive. If that meant providing carry out options, or limited seating, they figured out a way. A lot of non-chain restaurants were not able to survive. Mighty Melt, closed for a while, then came back under new ownership.
SEDALIA, MO
kwos.com

Extensive renovations at Columbia middle school to be done in 2023

Look for major renovations at Columbia’s Jefferson middle school to be finished by August 2023. The 112-year-old school is undergoing major roof, window and interior work. Jefferson Middle School was built in 1910 and its mission is to “develop curious minds into compassionate, connected citizens … one student at a time.”
COLUMBIA, MO
939theeagle.com

Big Lots to open in mid-October in Jefferson City

Jefferson City has landed a major retailer to replace the former Best Buy store on heavily-traveled Missouri Boulevard. Big Lots has been renovating the inside and outside of the building, which is one of the biggest stores on the boulevard. It’s a highly-visible location, near Highway 50. The Ohio-based retailer is a discount store, and its website describes itself as “your one-stop shop for big deals that make your dollar holler.”
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KIX 105.7

A $10 Million Dollar Lake House Tony Montana Would Love [Photos]

The headline lies a little bit. This epic home in Lake of the Ozarks that Tony Montana would love only costs $9,999,999 according to the listing on Zillow, not $10 million dollars. Yet, if you're paying that much for a luxury lair fit for a movie drug kingpin, or a wealthy Missouri family, you're probably not going to be suckered into buying it because it's listed for under $10 million dollars.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

After Platinum Health took control, all workers at two Missouri hospitals were fired

The news, under Noble Health letterhead, arrived at 5:05 p.m. on a Friday, with the subject line: “Urgent Notice.” Audrain Community Hospital, Paul Huemann’s workplace of 32 years, was letting workers go. Word travels fast in a small town. Huemann’s wife, Kym, first heard the bad news in the car when a friend who’d gotten […] The post After Platinum Health took control, all workers at two Missouri hospitals were fired appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MEXICO, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Local law enforcement reemphasize danger of ‘swatting’ after FBI warning

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Local law enforcement experts are echoing the FBI's recent warning about 'swatting.' Last week, the FBI warned of the trend as several schools in Missouri received threats. Swatting can come in a few different forms, but the FBI offices in Kansas City and St. Louis are seeing people calling in active shooter The post Local law enforcement reemphasize danger of ‘swatting’ after FBI warning appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KANSAS CITY, MO
939theeagle.com

Columbia’s city council to vote on proposed budget tonight

Monday night is your final opportunity to testify about the Columbia city manager’s proposed $506-million budget. The council will hold their third and final public hearing on the budget this evening at 7, before they vote on it. City manager De’Carlon Seewood is proposing a four percent across-the-board pay...
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Police chase ends at Providence and Big Bear

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia Police chase ended at the intersection of Providence and Big Bear. ABC 17 crews on scene saw at least seven Columbia Police cars, a K-9 Unit and a tow truck at the intersection with a car they'd been chasing. This all occurred just before 2 p.m. Saturday. Columbia Police have The post Police chase ends at Providence and Big Bear appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Police take man into custody after central Columbia Crash

COLUMBIA, Mo (KMIZ) Columbia Police have taken a man into custody after they believe alcohol was a factor in a car crash which happened around 3:00 a.m. on Thursday. The crash happened in the 500 block of N. Providence Rd. According to CPD, the driver was traveling northbound along N. Providence Rd. and a woman was driving The post Police take man into custody after central Columbia Crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
939theeagle.com

CPS’ superintendent says donated books provide opportunity for people to elevate in life

The Columbia Public Schools (CPS) superintendent is praising MU Health Care for purchasing 2,600 new books for first and second graders at five CPS elementary schools. The five elementary schools have the district’s lowest reading-proficiency scores and the highest free and reduced lunch rates in the district. CPS Superintendent Dr. Brian Yearwood notes the children were ecstatic to receive the new books.
COLUMBIA, MO

