Gas prices continue to drop and Georgia drivers are paying less and less at the pump

ATLANTA — Georgia drivers, AAA has more good news about gas prices...they’re still going down.

Georgia gas prices are down to $3.18 which is seven cents less than it was last Monday. And drivers are now paying almost 5 dollars less to fill-up at the pump compared to a month ago.

“As the cost of living continues to increase across the United States, pump prices in Georgia are on the decline,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman.

Waiters says the cheaper gas prices are a result of cheaper crude oil prices.

The most expensive Georgia metro markets are Savannah $3.29, Atlanta $3.24 and Hinesville-Fort Stewart $3.21.

The least expensive Georgia metro markets are Gainesville $2.99, Dalton $2.96 and Warner Robins $2.95.

