Lakeview, CA

Comments / 3

Believersrejoice Rejoice
2d ago

Just sad sorry for the loss of the loved one. May God comfort you all at this time. My heart hurts for your pain and grief much love and prayers coming from me.

L.A. Weekly

Man Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on 10 Freeway [Rancho Cucamonga, CA]

41-Year-Old Motorcyclist Dead after a Multi-Vehicle Crash on 10 Freeway near Rancho Cucamonga. The incident happened on September 17th, just before 11:30 p.m., near the area of Rancho Cucamonga, involving a Harley Davidson motorcycle, a Lexus sedan, and a Chevrolet sedan. According to California Highway Patrol, the 41-year-old motorcyclist was...
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man found dead in Carson business

CARSON, Calif. – Authorities Wednesday identified a Gardena man who was found stabbed to death in a Carson business and continued their investigation into the death. Deputies were sent to the 1700 block of East Del Amo Boulevard at about 6:20 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
CARSON, CA
onscene.tv

Multiple Injured In Major Injury Crash | Riverside

09.17.2022 | 2:28 AM | RIVERSIDE – Riverside Police Department and Riverside Fire Department responded for a 3 car traffic collision with multiple patients. When they arrived they found 3 cars with major damage and one person, the driver of one of the vehicles, trapped. The trapped patient was extricated after several minutes and transported to a local area hospital with unknown injuries. 2 other patients were transported to local area hospitals, also with unknown injuries. At this time it is not clear how the collision occurred but speed is a factor. Riverside Police Departments Major Injury Investigation Team is on scene investigating the collision. La Sierra in the area of Hole will remain closed for several hours. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
L.A. Weekly

Woman Pronounced Dead after Multi-Vehicle Accident on Interstate 15 [Hesperia, CA]

Traffic Collision near Bear Valley Road Left Several Hurt. The accident happened around 12:27 a.m. on the northbound Interstate 15, south of Bear Valley Road. According to the California Highway Patrol, the events surrounding the crash remain unknown, but the involved vehicles were estimated to have included up to four or five vehicles including an overturned Mercedez C300.
HESPERIA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Suspect shot by deputies in South LA area

WILLOWBROOK, Calif. – A man is in the hospital Thursday after being shot in the leg by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies in the unincorporated area of Willowbrook. Deputies responded at 11:33 p.m. Wednesday to the intersection of Imperial Highway and Compton Avenue after receiving a call...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
onscene.tv

2 Injured In Horrible Extrication Crash | San Bernardino

09.17.2022 | 1:40 AM | SAN BERNARDINO – On September 17th at 1:40 AM, San Bernardino County Fire and AMR responded to a traffic collision with extrication near the intersection of N Broadmoor Blvd and E Marshall Blvd in the City of San Bernardino. Units arrived at the scene and located two victims inside a minivan that had crashed into the back of a parked pickup truck. The passenger of the minivan van was required to be cut out of the van. After a 70-minute extraction, the passenger was transported to a local hospital in unknown condition. The intersection will be closed while PD conducts the crash investigation. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities seek hit-and-run driver who severely injured woman in DTLA

LOS ANGELES – Police sought the public’s help Wednesday to identify a hit-and-run driver who left a 46-year-old woman severely injured in downtown Los Angeles. The woman was crossing San Pedro Street near East Ninth Street at about 7:55 p.m. on Sept. 8 when a vehicle struck her and fled the scene, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
L.A. Weekly

3 Injured after Helicopter Crash near Hathaway Street [Banning, CA]

Deadly Helicopter Crash near South Hathaway Street Left 3 Seriously Hurt. The incident happened on September 10th, in the 200 block of South Hathaway Street, involving a Bell 206 helicopter. According to reports, the occupants of the helicopter were two Cal Fire firefighters and the pilot. They were flying in...
BANNING, CA
2urbangirls.com

Woman reported missing in Palmdale

PALMDALE, Calif. – Authorities Wednesday sought the public’s help to find a 46-year-old woman who was last seen in Palmdale. Juanita Esparza was last seen about 8 a.m. Monday in the 37000 block of 70th Street East, near Knight High School, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
PALMDALE, CA
2urbangirls.com

South LA shooting leaves two injured

LOS ANGELES – Two people are in the hospital Wednesday after being shot in an unincorporated area east of Inglewood in South Los Angeles. Deputies from the South Los Angeles Sheriff’s Station responded at approximately 10:50 p.m. Tuesday to the intersection of West 113th Street and South Normandie Avenue west of Western Avenue regarding multiple shots fired calls and they found the two victims suffering from gunshots wounds inside an SUV.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Teen fatally shot near West Covina

WEST COVINA, Calif. – An 18-year-old man was shot and killed in an unincorporated area between West Covina and Industry, authorities said Wednesday. Deputies from the Industry Sheriff’s Station were called at 9:22 p.m. Tuesday to the 500 block of Abery Avenue, near Valley Boulevard, where they discovered the victim lying in the street suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
WEST COVINA, CA
z1077fm.com

Suspect in Yucca Valley Shooting Turns Himself In

The suspect in a Yucca Valley shooting has turned himself in to authorities. On Monday (September 19), deputies form the Morongo Basin Sheriff’s Station say they responded to a reports of a shooting in the 58000 block of Sun Oro Road in Yucca Valley. Deputies say that Eric Ettleman, a 29 year-old resident of Morongo Valley, arrived at a home, got into a confrontation with a 63 year-old resident, and fired several shots into the house.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Homeless man arrested in arson fire at LA church

LOS ANGELES – A homeless man was in custody Monday for allegedly starting a major emergency fire that destroyed a church in the South Park area of Los Angeles and left three firefighters injured, authorities said. The fire was reported at 2:22 a.m. Sept. 11 at the two-story Victory...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed in Lancaster bar and grill

LANCASTER, Calif. – Authorities Monday identified a 30-year-old man who was killed in a shooting that left another person critically wounded in Lancaster. The shooting was reported at 1:42 a.m. Sunday in the 42500 block of 10th Street West. Stephen Bain of Los Angeles was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
LANCASTER, CA
L.A. Weekly

Driver Killed in Wrong-Way Collision on 605 Freeway [Cerritos, CA]

1 Dead after Head-On Accident near Alondra Boulevard. The crash happened around 6:30 p.m., near Alondra Boulevard. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after. For reasons under investigation, a northbound vehicle veered into oncoming lanes and collided head-on with a pickup-truck. Medical personnel arrived and pronounced one of the...
CERRITOS, CA

