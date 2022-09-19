Read full article on original website
Related
tricountytimes.com
TCT sports round-up for Sept. 12-18: Ballard girls take second in Class A at Mike Carr Invite
The No. 4 (Class 3A) Ballard girls cross country team took second in Class A at the 42nd-annual Mike Carr Invitational Sept. 12 at the Ballard Golf and Country Club in Huxley. Led by a dominant individual victory from top-ranked Paityn Noe, the Bomber girls scored 70 points to edge an Indianola team ranked 14th in 4A by five points and an Adel-Desoto-Minburn team rated second in 3A by 14 for second out of 10 scored teams. Pella, the No. 5 team in 3A, won with 62 points.
tricountytimes.com
Lacking on-site ROTC obstacle course, Iowa State's new one will honor fallen Marine Corps grad
A new obstacle course for militarily training at Iowa State University will be named for an alum who died in the line of duty. The Lt. Col. Richard H. Burnett Sr. USMC Memorial Obstacle Course is the university's first ROTC training course. Burnett's son, Rick Burnett Jr., a fellow Iowa State graduate, donated to support the obstacle course in his father's honor.
tricountytimes.com
What we learned from Collins-Maxwell's 68-22 victory over Dunkerton in 8-player football
The Collins-Maxwell football team took care of business in a big way Friday with a 68-22 victory over Dunkerton in 8-player District 4 competition at Dunkerton. The Spartans responded well to an 86-12 loss to No. 1 Don Bosco the previous week. They outscored Dunkerton 56-14 in the first half and coasted to victory, improving to 3-1 overall and 1-1 in the district.
tricountytimes.com
Athlete of the Week
Collins-Maxwell senior quarterback Jace Huntrods is the Tri-County Times Athlete of the Week. Huntrods touched the ball nine times (seven passes and two rushes) and five of those touches resulted in touchdowns during the Spartan football team's 68-22 victory at Dunkerton Friday. Huntrods completed 5 of 7 passes for 221...
Comments / 0