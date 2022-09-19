The No. 4 (Class 3A) Ballard girls cross country team took second in Class A at the 42nd-annual Mike Carr Invitational Sept. 12 at the Ballard Golf and Country Club in Huxley. Led by a dominant individual victory from top-ranked Paityn Noe, the Bomber girls scored 70 points to edge an Indianola team ranked 14th in 4A by five points and an Adel-Desoto-Minburn team rated second in 3A by 14 for second out of 10 scored teams. Pella, the No. 5 team in 3A, won with 62 points.

HUXLEY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO